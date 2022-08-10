Appeals Court Unanimously Rules Congress Can Obtain Trump's IRS Tax Records

The DC Circuit Court of Appeals has unanimously ruled that the United States House of Representatives can obtain former President Donald Trump's tax records from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) .

CNN reported:

A federal appeals court on Tuesday signed off on a House Ways and Means Committee request to obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service.

The 3-0 ruling from the DC Circuit Court of Appeals is a blow to Trump, who has argued for years in court against releasing his tax returns to any investigators. A trial-level judge he appointed while president previously rejected his arguments in the case.

The ruling comes on the heels of the Federal Bureau of Investigations' raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

The Washington Post reported that the FBI executed its search warrant after "federal authorities grew increasingly concerned that Trump or his lawyers and aides had not, in fact, returned all the documents and other material that were government property, according to people familiar with the discussions."

Trump -- a divisive figure even before the now-infamous January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol -- has unsurprisingly weighed in, indicating that he hopes the Bureau didn't "plant evidence" during their search.

Now, it seems that the businessman, who recently buried ex-wife Ivana Trump on Trump National Golf Club outside of New York City in Bedminster, New Jersey, will be facing further scrutiny.

The New York Times noted that the recent appellate court ruling does not indicate with certainty that Congress will obtain Trump's IRS records:

Mr. Trump’s legal team has vowed to fight the congressional effort “tooth and nail,” and he is virtually certain to appeal to the Supreme Court. If at least four justices on the court vote to take any such appeal, that would effectively shield Mr. Trump from a final judgment until next year.

Findings from the Mar-a-Lago raid have not yet been publicly shared.

