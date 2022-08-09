Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor

Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania.

Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.

Now, it has been revealed that the Republican U.S. Senate candidate is hugely benefitting from a program that is designed to protect forests and woodlands throughout Pennsylvania.

This program is officially known as the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s “Clean and Green” tax incentive. This is only part of a larger initiative, Act 319, that encourages property owners throughout the state to hold back land from development by automatically entitling them to preferential property tax assessments.

The webpage for the program notes that it "bases property taxes on use values rather than fair market values."

The program has no income restrictions, which has led to its controversy. In largely wealthy Montgomery County alone, about 140 landowners have benefitted.

The Philadelphia Inquirer recently reported on the situation involving Dr. Oz:

While the purchase seemed designed to put to rest questions about Oz’s ties to the Keystone State that continue to dog his campaign, the large tax rebate could provide ammunition for Democrats seeking to paint Oz as a wealthy, out-of-touch carpetbagger from New Jersey. And, while owning property may signal the celebrity doctor’s commitment to Pennsylvania, he’s still not living in the home — and it’s unclear when he will be.

Oz and his wife, Lisa Lemole, are currently residing at her parents' residence in Bryn Athyn, Pennsylvania while they seemingly wait for their estate to be renovated.

Meanwhile, they are receiving the aforementioned $50,000 a year tax break due to the "Clean and Green" incentive.

