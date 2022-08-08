Tax Software Avalara Acquired By Private Equity Firm For $8.4 Billion

TaxBuzz

Publicly traded tax software, Avalara, has been acquired by the private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for $8.4 billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17yF52_0h992ilT00
Credit: Getty Images

According to a Bloomberg report:

Vista will purchase Seattle-based Avalara for $93.50 per share in cash, according to a statement Monday, which confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. The offer represents a 27% premium to Avalara’s closing price on July 6, the last trading day before news of a potential transaction first emerged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XFGUO_0h992ilT00
Credit: Getty Images

TechCrunch shared additional details about the deal, noting that Avalara's tax compliance software system is used by a number of well-known companies, including Pinterest, Roku, and Zillow.

Avalara provides businesses with a "funnel" into tax databases around the world to ensure full compliance on a global scale. As TechCrunch explained:

Indeed, many governments around the world collect taxes based on where a service is consumed, rather than where the service provider is located — and keeping on top of which specific service is taxable, and at what rates, is important for running a legally compliant business. Throw into the mix the vast array of variables involved, such as whether a transaction is B2C or B2B or whether a product is digital or physical, and things can get complicated pretty quickly for businesses looking to stay on the right side of local tax laws.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N0Vpo_0h992ilT00
Credit: Getty Images

Before its 2018 IPO, Avalara had raised approximately $341 million, though market cap had fallen by around 60% to $6 billion in July 2022.

Now, however, the company has rebounded to over $8 billion as of last week.

On Friday, August 5, 2022, Avalara closed at $95 per share, making Vista's purchase price of $93.50 is slightly lower than market value at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p6YH4_0h992ilT00
Credit: Getty Images

Avalara is expected to be a privately held firm by the end of 2022.

Reuters noted that this acquisition is indicative of a larger trend in which private equity companies have "ramped up dealmaking activity as valuations of companies across sectors have dropped due to a sell-off triggered by high inflation and tightening monetary policy."

Are you intrigued by Vista's purchase of Avalara?

You Might Also Enjoy:

- "Wayfair Creep" Could Majorly Impact Your Tax Bill

- IRS Fights Major Biotech Firm Over $10.7 Billion Tax Bill

- IRS Alters Cryptocurrency Question For All Taxpayers

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# technology# software# stock market# taxes# business

Comments / 0

Published by

TaxBuzz.com is a service of CountingWorks, Inc., a privately-held technology firm in Newport Beach, CA. TaxBuzz is a free directory service allowing consumers to connect with local CPAs. The TaxBuzz blog offers comprehensive resources for tax questions.

Newport Beach, CA
2175 followers

More from TaxBuzz

Medford, MA

Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud Charges

A Massachusetts-based construction company owner previously accused of intimidating employees and failing to pay overtime has been indicted on tax fraud charges. Per an official release from the United States Department of Justice:

Read full story
2 comments
Montgomery County, PA

Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor

Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.

Read full story
43 comments

NY Gubernatorial Candidate Promises "Largest Tax Cut" In State History

New York State Republican Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has promised the "largest tax cut" in state history, offering lower taxes to New York residents "across the board."

Read full story
80 comments

Almost None of Today's Electric Vehicles Qualify For New Tax Credit

Almost none of the electric vehicles on the market today are eligible for the new tax credit just approved by the Untied States Congress. Within the newly passed Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, there lies a provision to expand the tax credit offered to electric vehicle (EV) owners. However, as one recent report points out, the "rules are written in such a way as to effectively disqualify every EV that’s currently on the market today."

Read full story
1 comments

Billionaire Tax Evader Robert Brockman Dead at 81, Trial Halted

Billionaire Robert Brockman, charged in the largest tax evasion case in U.S. history, is dead at age 81, halting his trial. In June 2022, the former CEO was ruled competent to stand trial in the largest tax evasion case to ever be filed in United States. This ruling came despite arguments of incompetence from his defense attorneys.

Read full story
7 comments

Discover Winners & Losers of Inflation Reduction Act Passing Despite "Unanimous Republican Opposition"

Despite the "unanimous Republican opposition" reported by People Magazine, the United States Senate has passed Democrats' highly-publicized Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. In late July and early August, it initially looked like two key centrist Democrats -- Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) -- would be holdouts on the sweeping bill, which addresses everything from climate change to healthcare costs, but both Senators' votes were eventually secured.

Read full story
8 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 Million

The owner of a popular Las Vegas restaurant chain is facing tax evasion charges for underreporting income by $5.1 million. Raul Gil, the owner and operator of three popular Casa Don Juan Mexican restaurant locations recently pleaded guilty to evading taxes between 2014 and 2018.

Read full story
23 comments

Former IRS Heads Support $80 Billion Funding Increase, Plan to Catch Tax Evaders

Three former heads of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have thrown their support behind a Democratic bill provision that would increase agency funding in a bid to catch high net worth tax evaders.

Read full story
57 comments

Sinema Reaches Deal With Schumer, Paves the Way For Inflation Act to Pass

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) has reached a deal with Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), paving the way for the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 to pass in Congress. Earlier this week, it was reported Capitol Hill Democrats were scrambling for Senator Sinema's crucial vote on the bill following Senator Joe Manchin's (D-WV) surprising support in late July.

Read full story
2 comments

IRS Alters Cryptocurrency Question For All Taxpayers

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has officially changed its cryptocurrency question on personal tax return forms for all taxpayers. The crypto question on the front page of Form 1040 now reads: “At any time during 2022, did you: (a) receive (as a reward, award, or compensation); or (b) sell, exchange, gift, or otherwise dispose of a digital asset (or a financial interest in a digital asset)?”

Read full story
2 comments
Miami, FL

Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From Clients

Two Miami accountants face organized crime charges and other federal charges after committing tax fraud. The duo allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from clients. Per Miami-Dade police records, Juan Carlos Mendieta, 50, of Miami Gardens and Leandro Machado Gonzalez, 26, operated a tax preparation firm called Famous Accounting, Inc.

Read full story

New Legislation Would Tax Wire Transfers, Penalizing Illegal Immigrants

In a bid to tackle illegal immigration in the United States, new proposed federal legislation would place a tax on person-to-person wire transfers. Per a Fox News report, the WIRED (Withholding Illegal Revenue Entering Drug Markets) Act, introduced by Representative Kevin Hern (R-OK) would ostensibly "discourage illegal immigration and combat cartel activity at the border."

Read full story
237 comments
California State

Gov. Newsom Endorses $1.65 Billion Film Tax Credit Through 2030

California Governor Gavin Newsom has endorsed a state legislative bill -- SB 485 -- that will extend the state's $1.65 billion film and television tax credit for another eight years, through July 1, 2030.

Read full story
1 comments

Denver Is "Unintentionally" Charging People a New Tax

The City of Denver, Colorado, like many major cities around the United States, is attempting to reduce waste by encouraging people to bring their own bags when they go shopping.

Read full story
10 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Parents Can Now Claim Embryos on Their Taxes For $3,000

The state of Georgia has passed new legislation that allows parents-to-be to claim embryos as dependents on their state taxes. The moves comes after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and on the heels of the state of Michigan proposing similar legislative action.

Read full story
2 comments
Massachusetts State

Beacon Hill Lawmakers Table Stimulus Checks For MA Families

In an unexpected move, Beacon Hill lawmakers have tabled promised stimulus checks for Massachusetts families. Beacon Hill, thrown a massive curveball by Gov. Charlie Baker and news of a 1986 ballot measure that would force the commonwealth to return nearly $3 billion to taxpayers this fall, could not manage to salvage its existing tax relief and economic development package within the final hours of formal lawmaking.

Read full story
7 comments

Unexpected Manchin Deal Set to Cost Big Oil Billions

On Thursday, July 14, Senator Charles Manchin (D-WV) and his staff dealt a "crushing blow" to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), with the former saying he was only willing to support a reconciliation bill in August if it includes a provision to lower prescription drug prices and a two-year extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Read full story
263 comments
Tennessee State

TN Is Combating Inflation By Nixing Grocery Taxes

As record-level inflation rates cause families around the United States to tighten up financially, the state of Tennessee is doing something to help combat rising costs. Governor Bill Lee proposed a monthlong suspension of grocery taxes in March -- now, residents of the state can take advantage of tax-free grocery store purchases for the entire month of August.

Read full story

Donald Trump Buries Ex-Wife Ivana at His Golf Club, May Get Serious Tax Break

In a somewhat bizarre move, former United States President Donald Trump recently buried his ex-wife, Ivana, near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club. Ivana, a New York City socialite who was the mother of Trump's three eldest children -- Donald Jr. (born 1977), Ivana Marie/Ivanka (born 1981), and Eric (born 1984) -- passed away on July 15, 2022 following a fall at her Upper East Side residence.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy