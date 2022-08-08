Discover Winners & Losers of Inflation Reduction Act Passing Despite "Unanimous Republican Opposition"

TaxBuzz

Despite the "unanimous Republican opposition" reported by People Magazine, the United States Senate has passed Democrats' highly-publicized Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znFth_0h94atLS00
Credit: Getty Images

In late July and early August, it initially looked like two key centrist Democrats -- Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) -- would be holdouts on the sweeping bill, which addresses everything from climate change to healthcare costs, but both Senators' votes were eventually secured.

Sinema, in particular, had concerns about the carried interest loophole, which were officially addressed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and his team late last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASY6J_0h94atLS00
Credit: Getty Images

Bloomberg offered a roundup of winners and losers in the passing of the bill, which finally came up for a vote following over 18 months of "rocky negotiations" within the Democratic Party on Capitol Hill.

Per the financial outlet's assessment, the Inflation Reduction Act strongly favors wealthy Americans, private equity firms, electric car manufacturers, oil companies, and those on Medicare or using insurance from the Affordable Care Act marketplace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LvWwM_0h94atLS00
Credit: Getty Images

Furthermore, the IRS received its much-touted $80 billion funding increase that was backed by three former IRS heads -- Fred Goldberg, who headed the agency under former President George H. W. Bush, President Bill Clinton's IRS head, Charles Rossotti, and John Koskinen, who led the IRS under the President Barack Obama administration.

Losers in the bill's passing include Republicans, pharmaceutical companies, tech companies, and the SALT Caucus -- the act does not include a provision to expand the $10,000 cap on the state and local tax deduction, a huge blow to residents of high-tax states in the Northeast and on the West Coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLUPV_0h94atLS00
Credit: Getty Images

Furthermore, social programs, including an expanded version of the child tax credit, were cut from the final version of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

The New York Times reported on Schumer's reaction:

“We’ve had an extraordinary six weeks,” Mr. Schumer said in an interview, calling the climate, health and tax measure “the most comprehensive piece of legislation affecting the American people in decades.”

Are you glad the Inflation Reduction Act passed the Senate?

You Might Also Enjoy:

- New Legislation Would Tax Wire Transfers, Penalizing Illegal Immigrants

- Donald Trump Buries Ex-Wife Ivana on His Golf Course, May Get Serious Tax Break

- Beacon Hill Lawmakers Table Stimulus Checks For MA Families

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Inflation Reduction Act# Republicans# Democrats# Congress# taxes

Comments / 8

Published by

TaxBuzz.com is a service of CountingWorks, Inc., a privately-held technology firm in Newport Beach, CA. TaxBuzz is a free directory service allowing consumers to connect with local CPAs. The TaxBuzz blog offers comprehensive resources for tax questions.

Newport Beach, CA
2175 followers

More from TaxBuzz

Medford, MA

Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud Charges

A Massachusetts-based construction company owner previously accused of intimidating employees and failing to pay overtime has been indicted on tax fraud charges. Per an official release from the United States Department of Justice:

Read full story
2 comments
Montgomery County, PA

Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor

Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.

Read full story
43 comments

NY Gubernatorial Candidate Promises "Largest Tax Cut" In State History

New York State Republican Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has promised the "largest tax cut" in state history, offering lower taxes to New York residents "across the board."

Read full story
80 comments

Almost None of Today's Electric Vehicles Qualify For New Tax Credit

Almost none of the electric vehicles on the market today are eligible for the new tax credit just approved by the Untied States Congress. Within the newly passed Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, there lies a provision to expand the tax credit offered to electric vehicle (EV) owners. However, as one recent report points out, the "rules are written in such a way as to effectively disqualify every EV that’s currently on the market today."

Read full story
1 comments

Billionaire Tax Evader Robert Brockman Dead at 81, Trial Halted

Billionaire Robert Brockman, charged in the largest tax evasion case in U.S. history, is dead at age 81, halting his trial. In June 2022, the former CEO was ruled competent to stand trial in the largest tax evasion case to ever be filed in United States. This ruling came despite arguments of incompetence from his defense attorneys.

Read full story
7 comments

Tax Software Avalara Acquired By Private Equity Firm For $8.4 Billion

Publicly traded tax software, Avalara, has been acquired by the private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for $8.4 billion. Vista will purchase Seattle-based Avalara for $93.50 per share in cash, according to a statement Monday, which confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. The offer represents a 27% premium to Avalara’s closing price on July 6, the last trading day before news of a potential transaction first emerged.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 Million

The owner of a popular Las Vegas restaurant chain is facing tax evasion charges for underreporting income by $5.1 million. Raul Gil, the owner and operator of three popular Casa Don Juan Mexican restaurant locations recently pleaded guilty to evading taxes between 2014 and 2018.

Read full story
23 comments

Former IRS Heads Support $80 Billion Funding Increase, Plan to Catch Tax Evaders

Three former heads of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have thrown their support behind a Democratic bill provision that would increase agency funding in a bid to catch high net worth tax evaders.

Read full story
57 comments

Sinema Reaches Deal With Schumer, Paves the Way For Inflation Act to Pass

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) has reached a deal with Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), paving the way for the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 to pass in Congress. Earlier this week, it was reported Capitol Hill Democrats were scrambling for Senator Sinema's crucial vote on the bill following Senator Joe Manchin's (D-WV) surprising support in late July.

Read full story
2 comments

IRS Alters Cryptocurrency Question For All Taxpayers

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has officially changed its cryptocurrency question on personal tax return forms for all taxpayers. The crypto question on the front page of Form 1040 now reads: “At any time during 2022, did you: (a) receive (as a reward, award, or compensation); or (b) sell, exchange, gift, or otherwise dispose of a digital asset (or a financial interest in a digital asset)?”

Read full story
2 comments
Miami, FL

Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From Clients

Two Miami accountants face organized crime charges and other federal charges after committing tax fraud. The duo allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from clients. Per Miami-Dade police records, Juan Carlos Mendieta, 50, of Miami Gardens and Leandro Machado Gonzalez, 26, operated a tax preparation firm called Famous Accounting, Inc.

Read full story

New Legislation Would Tax Wire Transfers, Penalizing Illegal Immigrants

In a bid to tackle illegal immigration in the United States, new proposed federal legislation would place a tax on person-to-person wire transfers. Per a Fox News report, the WIRED (Withholding Illegal Revenue Entering Drug Markets) Act, introduced by Representative Kevin Hern (R-OK) would ostensibly "discourage illegal immigration and combat cartel activity at the border."

Read full story
237 comments
California State

Gov. Newsom Endorses $1.65 Billion Film Tax Credit Through 2030

California Governor Gavin Newsom has endorsed a state legislative bill -- SB 485 -- that will extend the state's $1.65 billion film and television tax credit for another eight years, through July 1, 2030.

Read full story
1 comments

Denver Is "Unintentionally" Charging People a New Tax

The City of Denver, Colorado, like many major cities around the United States, is attempting to reduce waste by encouraging people to bring their own bags when they go shopping.

Read full story
10 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Parents Can Now Claim Embryos on Their Taxes For $3,000

The state of Georgia has passed new legislation that allows parents-to-be to claim embryos as dependents on their state taxes. The moves comes after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and on the heels of the state of Michigan proposing similar legislative action.

Read full story
2 comments
Massachusetts State

Beacon Hill Lawmakers Table Stimulus Checks For MA Families

In an unexpected move, Beacon Hill lawmakers have tabled promised stimulus checks for Massachusetts families. Beacon Hill, thrown a massive curveball by Gov. Charlie Baker and news of a 1986 ballot measure that would force the commonwealth to return nearly $3 billion to taxpayers this fall, could not manage to salvage its existing tax relief and economic development package within the final hours of formal lawmaking.

Read full story
7 comments

Unexpected Manchin Deal Set to Cost Big Oil Billions

On Thursday, July 14, Senator Charles Manchin (D-WV) and his staff dealt a "crushing blow" to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), with the former saying he was only willing to support a reconciliation bill in August if it includes a provision to lower prescription drug prices and a two-year extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Read full story
263 comments
Tennessee State

TN Is Combating Inflation By Nixing Grocery Taxes

As record-level inflation rates cause families around the United States to tighten up financially, the state of Tennessee is doing something to help combat rising costs. Governor Bill Lee proposed a monthlong suspension of grocery taxes in March -- now, residents of the state can take advantage of tax-free grocery store purchases for the entire month of August.

Read full story

Donald Trump Buries Ex-Wife Ivana at His Golf Club, May Get Serious Tax Break

In a somewhat bizarre move, former United States President Donald Trump recently buried his ex-wife, Ivana, near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club. Ivana, a New York City socialite who was the mother of Trump's three eldest children -- Donald Jr. (born 1977), Ivana Marie/Ivanka (born 1981), and Eric (born 1984) -- passed away on July 15, 2022 following a fall at her Upper East Side residence.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy