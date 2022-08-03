Dems Scramble For Sinema's Support on Inflation Reduction Act

Capitol Hill Democrats are reportedly scrambling for Senator Kyrsten Sinema's (D-AZ) support on the Inflation Reduction Act that Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) shockingly backed last week.

Credit: Getty Images

On Thursday, July 14, Senator Manchin and his staff dealt a "crushing blow" to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), with the former saying he was only willing to support a reconciliation bill in August if it includes a provision to lower prescription drug prices and a two-year extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Then, in a stunning reversal on Wednesday, July 27, Manchin confirmed he would take swift action and endorsed the Schumer-backed plan. This shocked both Washington D.C. and political junkies around the nation.

The West Virginia Democrat, known for his centrist leanings, has been a notable holdout on his party’s domestic agenda.

Now, Dems are seemingly having problems gaining from another fiscal centrist, Senator Sinema.

Credit: Getty Images

With a vote on the bill expected as early as this week, The Washington Post shared details:

Publicly, Sinema has said nothing about the measure, and her aides maintain she is still reviewing it. Behind the scenes, though, the senator has spoken with Democrats about at least two of the proposal’s tax provisions, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the sensitive negotiations.

Per the Post's article, Sinema's first reservation involves honing a policy that benefits hedge fund, private equity, and real estate managers by taxing much of their compensation at a lower rate than other earned income.

Credit: Getty Images

Sinema's second holdout involves a provision that sets a minimum tax on large, profitable companies that currently do not pay anything to the United States government.

Insiders familiar with the talks to secure Sinema's vote have said that the discussion is currently "fluid."

