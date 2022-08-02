IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud Case

Santa Maria McKibbins, a Durham, NC dentist who ran a practice called McKibbins Family Dental, has been accused of tax fraud in an ongoing case.

Credit: Getty Images

Local North Carolina news channel CBS 17 reported:

McKibbins withheld information from a tax preparer regarding income and personal use of funds related to her business, according to an investigation by the Criminal Investigation division of the Internal Revenue Service.

A review of her expenditures shows her actual income far exceeded the income she reported to the IRS. Bank records also confirmed annualized personal income that exceeded the amount McKibbins listed on her tax return.

Credit: Getty Images

Sandra J. Hairston, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, indicated that the fraud occurred between 2013 and 2018, during which time the licensed dentist deposited patient insurance and copayment checks into her personal checking account.

The Raleigh-based news station also shared insight from Donald “Trey” Eakins, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Charlotte Field Office. He termed McKibbins's actions as "theft from the American public":

“To attempt to evade taxes by hiding income and filing false returns, is a theft from the American public. It is a felony offense that carries severe consequences. The overarching principle of IRS’s enforcement strategy is simply this: We protect the integrity of the tax system by ensuring everyone pays their fair share of tax.”

Credit: Getty Images

McKibbins pleaded guilty to tax fraud on Friday, July 29, 2022. She is set to appear in court for sentencing hearing on October 19 at 9:30 a.m. EST in Greensboro, NC.

Per the CBS affiliate, the former dentist face maximum sentence of three years in prison, monetary fines, and a period of supervised release of up to one year.

What do you think about the charges against the former dental professional?

You Might Also Enjoy:

- Shakira Prosecutors Vow to Seek Nearly a Decade of Jail Time

- Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud Trial