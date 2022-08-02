Georgia Parents Can Now Claim Embryos on Their Taxes For $3,000

The state of Georgia has passed new legislation that allows parents-to-be to claim embryos as dependents on their state taxes.

Credit: Getty Images

The moves comes after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , and on the heels of the state of Michigan proposing similar legislative action.

NBC News reported that "taxpayers who have "an unborn child (or children) with a detectable human heartbeat" as of July 20 can get $3,000 for each unborn child."

In a statement, the Georgia Department of Revenue said:

In light of the June 24, 2022, U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and the July 20, 2022, 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in Sistersong v. Kemp, the Department will recognize any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat...adding an unborn child with a detectable heartbeat to the definition of dependent, effective as of the date of the court’s ruling, which was July 20, 2022.

The GA Department of Revenue has not addressed what happens if a family claims an unborn child, then suffers a miscarriage or another medical event. It is also unclear at this time if this tax credit extends to families who have turned to surrogacy or adoption.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution , however, did share some guidance for parents who are hoping to claim embryos on their tax returns.

The outlet reports that those who are interested in learning more about this tax credit should turn to the Department of Revenue's official website for the most up to date information.

What do you think about Georgia's new tax credit?

