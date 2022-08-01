Donald Trump Buries Ex-Wife Ivana at His Golf Club, May Get Serious Tax Break

In a somewhat bizarre move, former United States President Donald Trump recently buried his ex-wife, Ivana, near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club.

Credit: Getty Images

Ivana, a New York City socialite who was the mother of Trump's three eldest children -- Donald Jr. (born 1977), Ivana Marie/Ivanka (born 1981), and Eric (born 1984) -- passed away on July 15, 2022 following a fall at her Upper East Side residence.

At the time, ABC News shared a statement from her children:

"Our mother was an incredible woman -- a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," the Trump family said in a statement.

"Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination," the family said. "She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."

Credit: Getty Images

On July 22, the Trumps held Ivana's funeral -- she was remembered as being "adored" by all who knew her -- and graveside service.

The well-known New Yorker was buried in a gold-hued coffin near the first hole of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

She is the first person known to be buried on any Trump-owned golf course. While this might seem like a somewhat strange final resting place, it appears that the Trump Corporation could benefit from a tax standpoint.

Credit: Getty Images

Business Insider shared details about the potential tax break:

Under New Jersey state tax code, any land that is dedicated to cemetery purposes is exempt from all taxes, rates, and assessments. Cemetery companies are also specifically exempt from paying any real estate taxes, rates, and assessments or personal property taxes on their lands, as well as business taxes, sales taxes, income taxes, and inheritance taxes.

In the New Jersey Law Revision Commission, a "cemetery company" is defined as "a person, corporation, association or other entity that owns or operates a cemetery, but does not include a religious organization that owns a cemetery which restricts burials to members of that religion or their families unless the organization has obtained a certificate of authority for the cemetery."

Credit: Getty Images

It is worth noting that Trump has seemingly planned to be buried on the course himself since at least 2012, per an NPR report from that year.

At the time of publication, it remains unclear exactly how much money the Trump organization stands to save by burying Ivana at Trump National Golf Course Bedminster.

What are your thoughts on Ivana's burial plot?