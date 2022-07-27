Superstar Shakira Rejects Prosecution Deal, Faces Multi-Million Dollar Tax Trial

Latin music superstar, Shakira, is facing a tax trial in Spain after rejecting prosecutors' deal.

Credit: Getty Images

The singer's legal woes began quite some time ago -- a July 2021 Newsweek article outlines the tax evasion allegations she is facing in Spain:

Judge Jesús Juberías, who made this ruling after a three-year investigation, noted that this part of the process was not about determining the "innocence or guilt" of Shakira, according to El País.

The Colombian singer, whose given name is Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, has been accused of avoiding paying €14.5 million (around $16.4 million) in taxes. Prosecutors say the pop star did not pay taxes between 2012 and 2014 despite having her tax residence in Spain.

Credit: Getty Images

The mother-of-two has now rejected a plea offer from the prosecution, and will be headed to trial. Per the Associated Press , "Shakira, 45, “trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law,” the PR firm Llorente y Cuenca said in a statement."

Details regarding the deal were not immediately available, and a date for Shakira's trial has not yet been set.

Shakira recently ended her 11-year relationship with her children's father, Barcelona soccer star Gerard Pique. The couple previously lived in Barcelona, Spain with their family, but the singing sensation's post-split address is unknown at this time.

Credit: Getty Images

However, there have been reports that she plans to be based in Miami, Florida.

Amid her ongoing legal issues, Shakira recently vacationed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her sons, Sasha and Milan. A report about the trip noted that the vacation comes after the “Waka Waka” hitmaker “had a meeting [with Pique] to figure things out regarding their separation.”