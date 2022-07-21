New Orleans, LA

Tax Preparer Gives Stunning Testimony In $200K Tax Fraud Case Against Top Attorney

Top New Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams is facing federal charges for $200,000 in tax fraud. The former top prosecutor's trial officially began with jury selection on Monday, July 18.

Opening statements occurred on Tuesday, July 19, with Williams's tax preparer, Henry Timothy, taking the stand on Wednesday, July 20.

Timothy delivered bombshell testimony, admitting that he falsified the lawyer's tax returns and the returns of many other clients. Nola.com noted, however, that:

...whether he did so at the behest of Williams and law associate Nicole Burdett remained murky, even after hours of testimony on the third day of the district attorney's tax fraud trial in U.S. District Court.

Prosecutors attempted to tear down Timothy's testimony, billing him as a less-than-legitimate accounting professional who was pressured to reduce Timothy and Burdett's tax liability for multiple years in a row.

Timothy's testimony, though stunning in that he admitted his own wrongdoing, was often unclear with the accountant refusing to directly answer questions.

Trial Judge Lance Africk frequently interjected in an attempt to get responses out of the witness.

WDSU provided details about specific testimony given by Timothy:

Timothy said from 2010 to 2020, his business card did not say he was a CPA [he did say he studied accounting at the University of New Orleans].

He also testified to his own tax crimes, saying that he pleaded guilty to underreporting his own income and that he owed the IRS over $88,000.

Timothy said he met Williams in 2010 at his father's house. He said he agreed to look at amending some of Williams' past tax returns from 2002 to 2009.

Timothy testified that Williams and Burdett did not ask him questions about his professional background, and that Williams expressed he was unhappy with his earlier tax returns.

As the trial continues, the federal government will bring in expert witnesses to testify against Williams. The government's conviction rate in similar cases is above 90%.

Williams is now facing 10 counts after the federal government dropped a single charge dealing with cash payments over $10,000. The trial is expected to last a maximum of seven days.

