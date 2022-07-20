MI Makes History, May Soon Allow Parents to Claim Unborn Children on Taxes

The State of Michigan may soon make history, as a new legislative bill would allow parents to claim unborn children as dependents on their tax returns.

Local Michigan news source, M Live , reported:

Expectant families would be able to claim their unborn babies as a dependent come tax time in Michigan if legislation from the state House makes its way into law.

House Bill 4644 would amend the Michigan Income Tax Act to allow a taxpayer who is “at least 12 weeks pregnant” as of the last day of the tax year in order to claim the additional exemption.

House Bill 4644 was introduced by District 94 Representative Rodney Wakeman (R). It is sponsored by a number of additional State Representatives, including Pamela Hornberger, Ben Frederick, Beau LaFave, Jack O'Malley, Bronna Kahle, Phil Green, Steve Carra, John Reilly, Beth Griffin, Michele Hoitenga, Steve Marino, David Martin, Brad Paquette, Andrew Fink, Gary Eisen, and Luke Meerman.

As for Michigan's House Bill 4644, the potential for far-reaching impact remains unknown at this time. If the bill becomes law, it could spur other states, such as Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma, to take similar measures in regard to state tax returns.

On the national level, there is the potential for federal tax incentives like the recently-revamped Child Tax Credit to be extended to expectant families, though it is important to note that no current legislation regarding this has been introduced in Washington.

