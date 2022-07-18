Texas Accounting Firm Goes Up In Flames, Arson Not Ruled Out

An Austin, Texas-area accounting firm has gone up in flames, leading to over $600,000 of total damage and losses.

Local ABC affiliate, KVUE , reports:

The fire took place at Ramirez Accounting on West Stassney Lane. It was safely put out and there weren’t any injuries reported.

The fire caused $300,000 in damages and destroyed $300,000 worth of contents.

The firm's official website notes that it has been providing tax preparation and accounting services for clients since 2001, though it is unknown how long Ramirez Accounting has been based at the West Stassney Lane location.

The South Austin Fire Department responded to the initial call at 1:14 a.m. local time on Saturday, July 16. They shared the following details on Twitter, and later noted the cause of the blaze is "undetermined," meaning arson has not been ruled out:

Structure Fire 200 blk W Stassney. Fire in a single story commercial building. Fire is knocked down. No injuries

At the time of publication, additional details regarding the weekend fire have not been revealed. It is unknown if the investigation has been closed or if firefighters and fire investigators will continue looking into what caused the structure to go up in flames.

It is important to note that many causes besides arson, such as faulty electrical wiring, could have led to the fire at Ramirez Accounting.

The Austin Fire Department is committed to providing education and fire safety resources to individuals in their Texas community. The Department's website notes:

We create a more informed public about fire and life safety dangers through services such as safety presentations, free smoke alarm installation, home hazard assessments, CPR AnyWhere training, and fire station tours

We work with community groups such as the Cub Scouts of America and public school districts to actively engage our neighbors in events that impact the Austin community.

