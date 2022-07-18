Austin, TX

Texas Accounting Firm Goes Up In Flames, Arson Not Ruled Out

TaxBuzz

An Austin, Texas-area accounting firm has gone up in flames, leading to over $600,000 of total damage and losses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36WQmW_0gjbcOF900
Credit: Austin Fire Info/Twitter

Local ABC affiliate, KVUE, reports:

The fire took place at Ramirez Accounting on West Stassney Lane. It was safely put out and there weren’t any injuries reported.

The fire caused $300,000 in damages and destroyed $300,000 worth of contents.

The firm's official website notes that it has been providing tax preparation and accounting services for clients since 2001, though it is unknown how long Ramirez Accounting has been based at the West Stassney Lane location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y4B73_0gjbcOF900
Credit: Getty Images

The South Austin Fire Department responded to the initial call at 1:14 a.m. local time on Saturday, July 16. They shared the following details on Twitter, and later noted the cause of the blaze is "undetermined," meaning arson has not been ruled out:

Structure Fire 200 blk W Stassney. Fire in a single story commercial building. Fire is knocked down. No injuries

At the time of publication, additional details regarding the weekend fire have not been revealed. It is unknown if the investigation has been closed or if firefighters and fire investigators will continue looking into what caused the structure to go up in flames.

It is important to note that many causes besides arson, such as faulty electrical wiring, could have led to the fire at Ramirez Accounting.

The Austin Fire Department is committed to providing education and fire safety resources to individuals in their Texas community. The Department's website notes:

We create a more informed public about fire and life safety dangers through services such as safety presentations, free smoke alarm installation, home hazard assessments, CPR AnyWhere training, and fire station tours

We work with community groups such as the Cub Scouts of America and public school districts to actively engage our neighbors in events that impact the Austin community.

What are your thoughts on this fire?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Austin# Texas# accounting# trending news# taxes

Comments / 1

Published by

TaxBuzz.com is a service of CountingWorks, Inc., a privately-held technology firm in Newport Beach, CA. TaxBuzz is a free directory service allowing consumers to connect with local CPAs. The TaxBuzz blog offers comprehensive resources for tax questions.

Newport Beach, CA
1021 followers

More from TaxBuzz

New Orleans, LA

Tax Preparer Gives Stunning Testimony In $200K Tax Fraud Case Against Top Attorney

Top New Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams is facing federal charges for $200,000 in tax fraud. The former top prosecutor's trial officially began with jury selection on Monday, July 18.

Read full story
3 comments

You Won't Believe the Tax Bill For the Fifth-Largest Mega Millions Payout EVER

They say you're more likely to get struck by lightning than to actually win the lottery, but that doesn't stop tens of millions of Americans from playing -- especially when there's a huge payout on the line.

Read full story
Michigan State

MI Makes History, May Soon Allow Parents to Claim Unborn Children on Taxes

The State of Michigan may soon make history, as a new legislative bill would allow parents to claim unborn children as dependents on their tax returns. Expectant families would be able to claim their unborn babies as a dependent come tax time in Michigan if legislation from the state House makes its way into law.

Read full story
1 comments
Newport News, VA

VA Attorney Facing Federal Charges In Multi-Million Dollar "Elaborate Tax Scheme"

A Newport News, VA attorney is now facing federal charges in a multi-million dollar tax scheme for which her husband has already been sentenced. Local Virginia news station WTKR 3 reported that the husband, Beyung S. Kim, 62, was sentenced in August 2021 for his role in an "elaborate tax scheme" that wrongly awarded millions of dollars in government contracts to his company, I-Tek.

Read full story

As Cost of Living Surges, Taxes Could Also Rise For Homeowners, Retirees

As the cost of living across the United States surges, millions of Americans could face higher taxes on top of soaring inflation. A recent CBS article noted that annual inflation -- which rose by 9.1% in June 2022 -- has rendered "the current value of the U.S. minimum wage in real dollars is at its lowest level since February 1956, when the base U.S. wage was 75 cents (or $7.19 in June 2022 dollars)."

Read full story
1 comments

Grant Thornton Faces "Severe Reprimands," Massive Fine For Infractions

Mid-tier audit firm Grant Thornton UK is facing "severe reprimands" and a massive fine -- to the tune of $1.58 million USD -- for auditing infractions dating back to 2016. According to anAccounting Today report, the U.K.’s Financial Reporting Council has issued the fine due to problems with the firm's audits of the sportswear company, Sports Direct International. Per AT's article:

Read full story

Amid Worldwide Cheating Scandals, Big Four Accounting Firms Ordered to Change

Following repeated fines for employees' cheating on CPA exams in both the United States and the United Kingdom, the Big Four accounting firms -- Ernst & Young (EY), Deloitte, Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG), and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) -- are facing further scrutiny.

Read full story

No Tax Refund Yet? The IRS Might Owe You Extra Money Every Day

Although it might seem like tax season is over and done with in 2022, there are actually thousands of manually filed returns that haven't yet been processed by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Read full story

Manchin Deals "Crushing Blow" to Biden Admin. Domestic Agenda

On Thursday, July 14, Senator Charles Manchin (D-WV) and his staff informed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) that the former is only willing to support a reconciliation bill in August if it includes a provision to lower prescription drug prices and a two-year extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Read full story
123 comments

New Legislation Requires IRS to Offer Completely Free Tax Filing

Congressional leaders say that millions of Americans would benefit from new legislation that would require the IRS to offer a free online tax filing system. The Tax Filing Simplification Act of 2022 was introduced by longtime Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and has support from nearly two dozen of her colleagues. The bill is co-sponsored by Representatives Katie Porter (D-CA) and Brad Sherman (D-CA).

Read full story

The IRS Just Made It Easier For Families to Safeguard Assets From Estate Tax

The federal government has altered the Internal Revenue Service's portability regulations, giving widows and widowers more time to file after their spouse dies. For those unfamiliar with portability -- and with the overall intricacies of estate law -- the term is defined as "the ability to transfer the deceased spouse's unused exemption amount (DSUEA) for estate and gifts taxes to a surviving spouse."

Read full story

Aretha Franklin Shockingly Died Without a Will, Now the IRS Has Finally Settled

Singing superstar, Aretha Franklin -- the Queen of Soul -- passed away in 2018, leaving fans shocked and saddened. When it was confirmed that the 76-year-old "Respect" singer didn't have a will, the music community was even more surprised.

Read full story
99 comments

PwC Execs. Receive Record-Breaking Pay Amid "Repeated Censure Over Standards"

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is, perhaps, the best known of the Big Four accounting firms, a category that also includes Deloitte, Ernst & Young (EY), and Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG).

Read full story

New Congressional Plan Calls For Renewal of Child Tax Credit, But With Major Trade-Offs

A new Republican Congressional plan calls for renewing the child tax credit, which could make a noticeable financial impact on American families. However, some tax and financial experts are warning that the renewal of this particular credit could have major trade-offs.

Read full story
8 comments

Legendary Actor Ed Asner's Ex-Wife Petitions Judge to Demand CPA Surrender His Will

Legendary actorEd Asner (The Mary Tyler Moore Show, El Dorado, Elf) was involved in over 400 projects over the course of his long career. Asner, most famous for his voice acting role as Carl Fredrickson in Pixar Animation Studios' Up (2009), passed away on August 29, 2021. At the time, theNew York Times commemorated his career with a tribute that read, in part:

Read full story
15 comments

Accountants "Revolt" Against Traditional Work, Join Great Resignation

Although COVID-19 may never completely disappear at this point as the virus has become part of the world's new normal, many pandemic-era protocols have disappeared since the height of the pandemic throughout 2020 and 2021.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Couple Allegedly Pulls Off the World’s Most Unlikely $8 Billion Bitcoin Heist

New York City-based YouTube rapper Heather Morgan and her husband, Ilya Lichtenstein, a startup founder, have been accused of pulling off history's biggest Bitcoin heist. The situation took weeks to unfold as the couple -- who were unknown, of course, at the time of the heist -- spent weeks inside of Bitfinex servers learning system commands to override the company's security system.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy