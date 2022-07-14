New Legislation Requires IRS to Offer Completely Free Tax Filing

TaxBuzz

Congressional leaders say that millions of Americans would benefit from new legislation that would require the IRS to offer a free online tax filing system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gaS60_0gg2KPKH00
Credit: Getty Images

The Tax Filing Simplification Act of 2022 was introduced by longtime Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and has support from nearly two dozen of her colleagues. The bill is co-sponsored by Representatives Katie Porter (D-CA) and Brad Sherman (D-CA).

According to an Accounting Today report, the Tax Filing Simplification Act is intended to fix problems with the IRS’s traditional Free File program:

...Warren pointed out [Free File] is used by only 3% of taxpayers, even though an estimated 70% of taxpayers are eligible to use it. However, many of the tax software vendors who participate in the program limit participation and tend to steer customers into paying for the software, at least if they want to file their state taxes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZzoR_0gg2KPKH00
Credit: Getty Images

In an April 2022 report, the Government Accountability Office recommended that the IRS create additional options for truly free filing for taxpayers nationwide.

Warren shared some additional thoughts about the new legislation, noting:

“Along with lowering costs and eliminating red tape for all taxpayers, simplified filing tools would ensure that more eligible people — including millions of low-income Americans — receive important tax refunds, like the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. According to recent polling, 77% of Americans support this legislation."

The politician asserted that the average American spends 13 hours and $240 filing taxes annually, totaling "too much time and too much money."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AeeMz_0gg2KPKH00
Credit: Getty Images

Specifically, the proposed legislation does the following:

- Prohibits the IRS from entering into agreements that would restrict it from offering free online tax preparation and filing tools.

- Directs the IRS to develop a free e-filing service that would allow all taxpayers to file directly with the federal government, rather than using third-party tools like Inuit and TurboTax.

-Allows taxpayers to download necessary filing data that the IRS already has into their preferred software program, decreasing the risk of errors on W2 or Child Tax Credit payments.

-Allows eligible taxpayers with uncomplicated taxes to choose a return-free option, which provides a pre-prepared tax return with income tax liability and/or refund amounts already listed, so no there is no risk of a mathematical error.

-Dictates that the IRS's new free filing tools and data download systems be made available via a secure online program with identity verification functions.

-Directs the IRS to expand the Child Tax Credit non-filer tool to cover other tax benefits, notably the EITC, by no later than March 1, 2023.

What do you think about this new tax legislation?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# taxes# IRS# Congress# politics# finance

Comments / 0

Published by

TaxBuzz.com is a service of CountingWorks, Inc., a privately-held technology firm in Newport Beach, CA. TaxBuzz is a free directory service allowing consumers to connect with local CPAs. The TaxBuzz blog offers comprehensive resources for tax questions.

Newport Beach, CA
921 followers

More from TaxBuzz

Newport News, VA

VA Attorney Facing Federal Charges In Multi-Million Dollar "Elaborate Tax Scheme"

A Newport News, VA attorney is now facing federal charges in a multi-million dollar tax scheme for which her husband has already been sentenced. Local Virginia news station WTKR 3 reported that the husband, Beyung S. Kim, 62, was sentenced in August 2021 for his role in an "elaborate tax scheme" that wrongly awarded millions of dollars in government contracts to his company, I-Tek.

Read full story

As Cost of Living Surges, Taxes Could Also Rise For Homeowners, Retirees

As the cost of living across the United States surges, millions of Americans could face higher taxes on top of soaring inflation. A recent CBS article noted that annual inflation -- which rose by 9.1% in June 2022 -- has rendered "the current value of the U.S. minimum wage in real dollars is at its lowest level since February 1956, when the base U.S. wage was 75 cents (or $7.19 in June 2022 dollars)."

Read full story

Grant Thornton Faces "Severe Reprimands," Massive Fine For Infractions

Mid-tier audit firm Grant Thornton UK is facing "severe reprimands" and a massive fine -- to the tune of $1.58 million USD -- for auditing infractions dating back to 2016. According to anAccounting Today report, the U.K.’s Financial Reporting Council has issued the fine due to problems with the firm's audits of the sportswear company, Sports Direct International. Per AT's article:

Read full story

Amid Worldwide Cheating Scandals, Big Four Accounting Firms Ordered to Change

Following repeated fines for employees' cheating on CPA exams in both the United States and the United Kingdom, the Big Four accounting firms -- Ernst & Young (EY), Deloitte, Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG), and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) -- are facing further scrutiny.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Texas Accounting Firm Goes Up In Flames, Arson Not Ruled Out

An Austin, Texas-area accounting firm has gone up in flames, leading to over $600,000 of total damage and losses. The fire took place at Ramirez Accounting on West Stassney Lane. It was safely put out and there weren’t any injuries reported.

Read full story
1 comments

No Tax Refund Yet? The IRS Might Owe You Extra Money Every Day

Although it might seem like tax season is over and done with in 2022, there are actually thousands of manually filed returns that haven't yet been processed by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Read full story

Manchin Deals "Crushing Blow" to Biden Admin. Domestic Agenda

On Thursday, July 14, Senator Charles Manchin (D-WV) and his staff informed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) that the former is only willing to support a reconciliation bill in August if it includes a provision to lower prescription drug prices and a two-year extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Read full story
119 comments

The IRS Just Made It Easier For Families to Safeguard Assets From Estate Tax

The federal government has altered the Internal Revenue Service's portability regulations, giving widows and widowers more time to file after their spouse dies. For those unfamiliar with portability -- and with the overall intricacies of estate law -- the term is defined as "the ability to transfer the deceased spouse's unused exemption amount (DSUEA) for estate and gifts taxes to a surviving spouse."

Read full story

Aretha Franklin Shockingly Died Without a Will, Now the IRS Has Finally Settled

Singing superstar, Aretha Franklin -- the Queen of Soul -- passed away in 2018, leaving fans shocked and saddened. When it was confirmed that the 76-year-old "Respect" singer didn't have a will, the music community was even more surprised.

Read full story
99 comments

PwC Execs. Receive Record-Breaking Pay Amid "Repeated Censure Over Standards"

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is, perhaps, the best known of the Big Four accounting firms, a category that also includes Deloitte, Ernst & Young (EY), and Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG).

Read full story

New Congressional Plan Calls For Renewal of Child Tax Credit, But With Major Trade-Offs

A new Republican Congressional plan calls for renewing the child tax credit, which could make a noticeable financial impact on American families. However, some tax and financial experts are warning that the renewal of this particular credit could have major trade-offs.

Read full story
8 comments

Legendary Actor Ed Asner's Ex-Wife Petitions Judge to Demand CPA Surrender His Will

Legendary actorEd Asner (The Mary Tyler Moore Show, El Dorado, Elf) was involved in over 400 projects over the course of his long career. Asner, most famous for his voice acting role as Carl Fredrickson in Pixar Animation Studios' Up (2009), passed away on August 29, 2021. At the time, theNew York Times commemorated his career with a tribute that read, in part:

Read full story
15 comments

Accountants "Revolt" Against Traditional Work, Join Great Resignation

Although COVID-19 may never completely disappear at this point as the virus has become part of the world's new normal, many pandemic-era protocols have disappeared since the height of the pandemic throughout 2020 and 2021.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Couple Allegedly Pulls Off the World’s Most Unlikely $8 Billion Bitcoin Heist

New York City-based YouTube rapper Heather Morgan and her husband, Ilya Lichtenstein, a startup founder, have been accused of pulling off history's biggest Bitcoin heist. The situation took weeks to unfold as the couple -- who were unknown, of course, at the time of the heist -- spent weeks inside of Bitfinex servers learning system commands to override the company's security system.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy