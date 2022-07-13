PwC Execs. Receive Record-Breaking Pay Amid "Repeated Censure Over Standards"

TaxBuzz

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is, perhaps, the best known of the Big Four accounting firms, a category that also includes Deloitte, Ernst & Young (EY), and Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG).

The company has had an immensely successful year, with a recent report out of the United Kingdom noting that "950 members of its top executive tier" are expected to earn " an average profit per partner of £920,000 (USD $1,094,064) in the year to the end of June 2022," a record for the company.

The figure is up from the prior record of £868,000 (USD $1,032,225.60) last year and £765,000 (USD $909,738) in pre-pandemic 2019.

Intriguingly, however, the massive compensation package comes on the heels of "repeated censure over standards at its auditing business."

PwC is currently facing investigations by the UK’s Financial Reporting Council into outsourcing company Babcock, faltering Wyelands Bank, shuttered investment firm London Capital and Finance, and Eddie Stobart Logistics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5hQb_0gdCeELy00
Credit: Getty Images

This is not the first time the global accounting giant has been involved in controversies. Per CNN, "In 2019, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged PwC with "improper professional conduct" and violating auditor independence rules."

Despite these missteps -- and ongoing investigations in the UK -- PwC seems thrilled with its current positioning. PwC’s UK chairman and senior partner Kevin Ellis shared a statement about the company's profits per partner:

“Our business is in a strong place thanks to the breadth of our services and clients, the skills of our people, and the investments we’ve made. It has been an exceptional year, but we can’t take this for granted. With economic headwinds facing all businesses including rising costs and the tightness of the labour market, we have to shore up with further investment, particularly in people, skills and technology."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E2ocf_0gdCeELy00
Credit: Getty Images

Ellis went on to conclude:

“These investments are likely to reduce our profit per partner next year but given the expected boost to financial performance over the medium to longer term, it’s right that we make these investments now.”

Do you think PwC executives should have received massive payouts amid ongoing conduct investigations?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# auditing# PwC# Big Four accounting# accounting# finance

Comments / 0

Published by

TaxBuzz.com is a service of ClientWhys, Inc., a privately-held technology firm in Newport Beach, CA. TaxBuzz is a free directory service allowing consumers to connect with local CPAs. The TaxBuzz blog offers comprehensive resources for tax questions.

Newport Beach, CA
385 followers

More from TaxBuzz

Manchin Deals "Crushing Blow" to Biden Admin. Domestic Agenda

On Thursday, July 14, Senator Charles Manchin (D-WV) and his staff informed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) that the former is only willing to support a reconciliation bill in August if it includes a provision to lower prescription drug prices and a two-year extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Read full story
3 comments

New Legislation Requires IRS to Offer Completely Free Tax Filing

Congressional leaders say that millions of Americans would benefit from new legislation that would require the IRS to offer a free online tax filing system. The Tax Filing Simplification Act of 2022 was introduced by longtime Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and has support from nearly two dozen of her colleagues. The bill is co-sponsored by Representatives Katie Porter (D-CA) and Brad Sherman (D-CA).

Read full story

The IRS Just Made It Easier For Families to Safeguard Assets From Estate Tax

The federal government has altered the Internal Revenue Service's portability regulations, giving widows and widowers more time to file after their spouse dies. For those unfamiliar with portability -- and with the overall intricacies of estate law -- the term is defined as "the ability to transfer the deceased spouse's unused exemption amount (DSUEA) for estate and gifts taxes to a surviving spouse."

Read full story

Aretha Franklin Shockingly Died Without a Will, Now the IRS Has Finally Settled

Singing superstar, Aretha Franklin -- the Queen of Soul -- passed away in 2018, leaving fans shocked and saddened. When it was confirmed that the 76-year-old "Respect" singer didn't have a will, the music community was even more surprised.

Read full story
17 comments

New Congressional Plan Calls For Renewal of Child Tax Credit, But With Major Trade-Offs

A new Republican Congressional plan calls for renewing the child tax credit, which could make a noticeable financial impact on American families. However, some tax and financial experts are warning that the renewal of this particular credit could have major trade-offs.

Read full story
8 comments

Legendary Actor Ed Asner's Ex-Wife Petitions Judge to Demand CPA Surrender His Will

Legendary actorEd Asner (The Mary Tyler Moore Show, El Dorado, Elf) was involved in over 400 projects over the course of his long career. Asner, most famous for his voice acting role as Carl Fredrickson in Pixar Animation Studios' Up (2009), passed away on August 29, 2021. At the time, theNew York Times commemorated his career with a tribute that read, in part:

Read full story
15 comments

Accountants "Revolt" Against Traditional Work, Join Great Resignation

Although COVID-19 may never completely disappear at this point as the virus has become part of the world's new normal, many pandemic-era protocols have disappeared since the height of the pandemic throughout 2020 and 2021.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Couple Allegedly Pulls Off the World’s Most Unlikely $8 Billion Bitcoin Heist

New York City-based YouTube rapper Heather Morgan and her husband, Ilya Lichtenstein, a startup founder, have been accused of pulling off history's biggest Bitcoin heist. The situation took weeks to unfold as the couple -- who were unknown, of course, at the time of the heist -- spent weeks inside of Bitfinex servers learning system commands to override the company's security system.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy