Legendary Actor Ed Asner's Ex-Wife Petitions Judge to Demand CPA Surrender His Will

TaxBuzz

Legendary actor Ed Asner (The Mary Tyler Moore Show, El Dorado, Elf) was involved in over 400 projects over the course of his long career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o62Zm_0gcuKtaw00
Credit: Pixar Animation Studios

Asner, most famous for his voice acting role as Carl Fredrickson in Pixar Animation Studios' Up (2009), passed away on August 29, 2021. At the time, the New York Times commemorated his career with a tribute that read, in part:

In between playing Lou Grant, Mr. Asner also won Emmys for his appearances in the 1976 mini-series “Rich Man, Poor Man,” as Nick Nolte’s bitter immigrant father, and the groundbreaking, lavishly lauded 1977 mini-series “Roots,” in which he played a slave-ship captain with scruples. He also won five Golden Globes, one for “Rich Man, Poor Man” and two each for the two series in which he played Lou Grant.

In more recent years he had been seen in guest roles on television series like “The Good Wife,” “The Middle,” “Grace and Frankie,” “Hot in Cleveland” and “Cobra Kai,” and as recurring characters on “The Practice” and “ER.” In television movies, he played the billionaire Warren Buffett (in “Too Big to Fail,” 2011) and Pope John XXIII (in a 2002 movie by that name).

A video of Asner as Grant can be viewed below:

Now, nearly a year after the actor's passing, his second wife -- from whom he was divorced in 2015 after separating in 2007 -- has petitioned a California judge to order Asner's CPA to turn over his will.

Cindy Asner wed the late star in 1998 and is serving as co-conservator of his estate alongside his 35-year-old son, Charlie, whose mother is Carol Jean Vogelman.

CBS News shared details:

In the petition, Cindy Asner states that Glendale CPA Jeffrey A. Morgenroth, who possesses the will and is its executor, "refuses to deliver the will to the clerk of this court."

According to the petition, Charlie Asner has an interest in the will as a beneficiary and as one of his father's surviving heirs [Asner had four children].

A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16.

In recent years, CPAs have been taking on more and more estate planning work. The Journal of Accountancy even noted that this is the "third highest area of growth" for accounting professionals in the United States. This is largely due to the fact that the late 1990s through today have seen the largest-ever transfer of wealth in America as the Baby Boomer generation has inherited their parents' assets.

At this time, Jeffrey A. Morgenroth has not issued a public statement regarding the dispute over Asner's last will and testament.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Disney# CPA# Accounting# movies# celebrities

Comments / 15

Published by

TaxBuzz.com is a service of ClientWhys, Inc., a privately-held technology firm in Newport Beach, CA. TaxBuzz is a free directory service allowing consumers to connect with local CPAs. The TaxBuzz blog offers comprehensive resources for tax questions.

Newport Beach, CA
385 followers

More from TaxBuzz

Manchin Deals "Crushing Blow" to Biden Admin. Domestic Agenda

On Thursday, July 14, Senator Charles Manchin (D-WV) and his staff informed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) that the former is only willing to support a reconciliation bill in August if it includes a provision to lower prescription drug prices and a two-year extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Read full story
3 comments

New Legislation Requires IRS to Offer Completely Free Tax Filing

Congressional leaders say that millions of Americans would benefit from new legislation that would require the IRS to offer a free online tax filing system. The Tax Filing Simplification Act of 2022 was introduced by longtime Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and has support from nearly two dozen of her colleagues. The bill is co-sponsored by Representatives Katie Porter (D-CA) and Brad Sherman (D-CA).

Read full story

The IRS Just Made It Easier For Families to Safeguard Assets From Estate Tax

The federal government has altered the Internal Revenue Service's portability regulations, giving widows and widowers more time to file after their spouse dies. For those unfamiliar with portability -- and with the overall intricacies of estate law -- the term is defined as "the ability to transfer the deceased spouse's unused exemption amount (DSUEA) for estate and gifts taxes to a surviving spouse."

Read full story

Aretha Franklin Shockingly Died Without a Will, Now the IRS Has Finally Settled

Singing superstar, Aretha Franklin -- the Queen of Soul -- passed away in 2018, leaving fans shocked and saddened. When it was confirmed that the 76-year-old "Respect" singer didn't have a will, the music community was even more surprised.

Read full story
17 comments

PwC Execs. Receive Record-Breaking Pay Amid "Repeated Censure Over Standards"

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is, perhaps, the best known of the Big Four accounting firms, a category that also includes Deloitte, Ernst & Young (EY), and Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG).

Read full story

New Congressional Plan Calls For Renewal of Child Tax Credit, But With Major Trade-Offs

A new Republican Congressional plan calls for renewing the child tax credit, which could make a noticeable financial impact on American families. However, some tax and financial experts are warning that the renewal of this particular credit could have major trade-offs.

Read full story
8 comments

Accountants "Revolt" Against Traditional Work, Join Great Resignation

Although COVID-19 may never completely disappear at this point as the virus has become part of the world's new normal, many pandemic-era protocols have disappeared since the height of the pandemic throughout 2020 and 2021.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Couple Allegedly Pulls Off the World’s Most Unlikely $8 Billion Bitcoin Heist

New York City-based YouTube rapper Heather Morgan and her husband, Ilya Lichtenstein, a startup founder, have been accused of pulling off history's biggest Bitcoin heist. The situation took weeks to unfold as the couple -- who were unknown, of course, at the time of the heist -- spent weeks inside of Bitfinex servers learning system commands to override the company's security system.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy