Black and Lost The Case of Tyarra Williams

19-year-old college freshman, Tyarra Williams, on January 7, 2016, went to her college at 8:00 am to finalize her enrollment. Sources say later that day around 6:00 pm, Tyarra, was with family and her boyfriend (Aaron) at her mother’s (Danielle’s) house. Tyarra, her brother, and her boyfriend (Aaron) left her mother’s (Danielle’s) house at 8:00 pm heading to Tyarra’s grandmother’s house (where Tyarra was living at the time) for dinner. After dinner, Tyarra, her brother, and Aaron left her grandmother’s house, walking, heading to Aaron’s house to hang out. Tyarra, however, told the guys that she was going to visit a friend who lived in the same apartment complex. At 9:30 pm when Tyarra failed to return to Aaron’s house., he called her only to have the phone go straight to voicemail. According to Tyarra’s phone’s GPS, Tyarra arrived at her friend’s location, however, the phone was turned off immediately after she arrived.

At 7:00 am on January 8, 2016, Tyarra still had not returned home and her grandmother tried calling her phone multiple times with it going right to voicemail. At 12:30 pm, Danielle and Aaron met up, and it was reported that Aaron told Danielle that the friend that Tyarra was meeting on the night of January 7, was a male named “Travis.” Danielle did not recognize the name, “Travis,” as being one of Tyarra’s friends. Danielle then went onto Tyarra’s Facebook account trying to locate who this “Travis” was however she was unsuccessful.

Danielle, after trying to locate her daughter, reported Tyarra missing on January 8, 2016, at 8:00 pm. Through the investigation, it was later discovered that Tyarra was texting, on the night of January 7, an old boyfriend whose real name has not been released by the police.

On January 9, 2016, Tyarra’s family planned a search of Stoneybrook Apartments, her last known place to be. Also, the police went back and searched the area, and both were unsuccessful in obtaining any witnesses or information about the whereabouts of Tyarra.

On January 11, 2016, the investigation was turned over to the Greensboro Police Department’s Crime Against Persons Squad. The investigators later located and brought in for questioning, “Travis.” “Travis” stated that on the night of January 7, 2016, he did meet up with Tyarra. He went on to say that they sat in his car and talked for 20 to 30 minutes before she left, walking back to her grandmother’s house. According to “Travis” this was the last time he saw her.

The investigators also found out that Tyarra had another ex-boyfriend, Tre. According to reports, Tyarra and Tre still cared for each other however they broke up because their future plans had them heading in different directions. According to Tre, the break-up was mutual and not on bad terms. Investigators and Danielle both agree and do not believe that Tre had anything to do with Tyarra’s disappearance.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Tyarra please contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

If you have a missing person that you would like to highlight, please email me the information at tawanawatson@outlook.com

Source

