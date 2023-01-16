The Tragic Death of Lacey Ellen Fletcher

Tawana K Watson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbvf3_0kGcDBJB00
District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla said it might have been years since Fletcher moved from the couch. East Feliciana Parish Coroner'sPhoto bynypost.com

On January 3, 2022, a 36-year-old Louisiana woman was found dead in the home of her parents. Lacey suffered from locked-in syndrome. Lock-in syndrome is a rare neurological disorder characterized by complete paralysis of voluntary muscles in all parts of the body except for those that control eye movement. According to reports the body of Lacey Ellen Fletcher was found melted into a hole in a couch in the living room of her parents’ home. Lacey was found emaciated with feces covering her face. Lacey’s mother Shelia Fletcher called 911 on the morning of January 3, 2022. According to a statement made by District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla, police officers upon arriving at Fletcher’s home witnessed the horrible scene of Lacey sunken into the couch with a strong horrific smell surrounding the area. Officials later stated that Lacey had endured the worst case of neglect to date. It was reported that Lacey just urinated and used the bathroom on the couch. When Lacey was found her feet were crossed under her digging deeper into the hole in the couch. Lacey had worn through the upholstery and foam padding of the couch which was filled with urine and stool. It was noted that severe ulcers covered her underside which appeared to be rotten bone. Lacey weighed just 96 lbs and had Covid-19. The East Feliciana Paris Coroner ruled Lacey’s death a homicide. Lacey’s parents, Sheila and Clay Fletcher, through their lawyer, Steven Moore, stated that “they don’t want to relive the pain of losing a child through the media. They have been through alot of heartache over the years. Anyone who has lost a child knows what it’s like.” Lacey’s parents also told the detectives on January 18, 2022, that Lacey developed Asperger's Syndrome (a developmental disorder on the autism spectrum). Lacey also experienced severe social anxiety, and during the fall of 2019, Lacey began to be eating less food. Lacey’s parents also stated that Lacey met with a psychologist over three years and they were considering having Lacey committed. Dr. Ewell Bickham, the coroner, disagreed with what Lacey’s parents had stated and went on to state that Lacey had not seen a doctor in over 20 years.

Sheila Fletcher told police that she last saw Lacey alive at 10 pm on January 2, 2022, and when she awoke Lacey was dead.

Second-degree murder charges carry a mandatory prison sentence of life without parole for adults convicted.

This publication will continue to follow this case and will provide updates as they develop.

If you would like to have a story that needs to be highlighted please contact me directly at tawanawatson@outlook.com with the details of the case.

Source

https://nypost.com/2022/04/29/louisiana-woman-found-dead-in-neglect-case-melted-into-couch/

