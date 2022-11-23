The Case of Ezra McCandless

Woman accused of fatally stabbing ex-boyfriend testifies Photo by www.nbc15.com

On March 22, 2018, Ezra McCandless stabbed Alexander Woodworth of Eau Claire, Wisconsin 16 times. McCandless stabbed Woodworth to death, then she carved the word “boy” into her forearm and slashed her clothing making it appear as if Woodworth attacked her. Don Sipple, a Wisconsin dairy farmer, was sitting down to dinner when McCandless showed up at his door on the night of March 22, 2018, bruised and battered. Sipple called the local police after helping McCandless, who was cold, muddy, and had no shoes on, into his home. McCandless claimed she was a victim of an assault perpetrated by her boyfriend Alexander Woodworth.

This story is full of twists and turns and to understand how and why Woodworth ended up being stabbed by McCandless 16 times on March 22, 2018, we have to start at the beginning with another key player in the story named Jason Mengal.

Jason Mengal, met McCandless in 2017, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, at a popular coffee shop, Racy D’Lenes Coffee Lounge, where everyone would go daily. According to testimony by Mengal, he and McCandless started dating, then moved in together and started a sexual relationship quickly after their initial meeting. In November of 2017, McCandless and Woodworth, who worked at Racy D’Lenes Coffee Lounge, started to have a sexual affair, while McCandless was still dating and living with Mengal. Once Mengal found out about the affair he broke up with McCandless, who has been, stated by witnesses, to be doing everything that she could to win Mengal back. In February 2018, Mengal initiated a rape report on behalf of McCandless because she told him that she was raped by his friend John Hansen, however on March 3, 2018, Woodworth spoke with the police telling them that McCandless was not forced into having sex with Hansen but she was a willing participant who later regretted the sexual encounter with Hansen and therefore made up the rape story to get sympathy from Mengal. It is stated by witnesses that McCandless was upset with Woodworth for not going along with her story and begin to plot against him. On March 23, 2018, Woodworth’s body was found in the rear seat of McCandless's car. According to reports McCandless and Woodworth were driving and the car got stuck in the mud in Dunn County, Wisconsin. McCandless stated that she climbed into the back seat when Woodworth started to attack her. McCandless stated that she begin to stab Woodworth who did not stop coming after her even after being stabbed multiple times. Throughout McCandless’s interrogation, however, she changed her story multiple times and on April 6, 2018, McCandless was charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

On February 7, 2020, Erza McCandless was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 50 years.

Sources

https://www.courttv.com/news/wi-v-mccandless-timeline-of-events/

https://www.kare11.com/article/news/crime/salacious-testimony-in-wi-murder-trial-as-ex-boyfriend-takes-the-stand/89-3602782e-78cb-4dc0-8b4c-f71a2482576d

https://sandrarose.com/2019/10/opening-statements-under-way-in-transgender-erza-mccandless-murder-case/

https://www.wqow.com/archive/trial-begins-in-dunn-county-stabbing-death-case/article_8efbe890-e4a5-5228-96cb-c42ac6bb36bb.html