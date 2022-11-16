Spotlight on Mental Health

Say thanks KristinaTripkovic/Unsplash

The winter has arrived in Cleveland, Ohio and some people are affected by extreme depression. This type of depression, known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD), manifests itself when the seasons change. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) usually begins and ends at the same time each year (beginning in the fall and ending in the spring) and the basic treatment for it is light therapy. Light therapy consists of sitting in front of a special lamp (known as a lightbox) for around 30 minutes to an hour each morning. Light therapy works by giving you what you are missing and that is the light exposure from the sun.

Symptoms to look for are the following;

Feeling listless, sad, or down most of the day, nearly every day

Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed

Having low energy and feeling sluggish

Having problems with sleeping too much

Experiencing carbohydrate cravings, overeating, and weight gain

Having difficulty concentrating

Feeling hopeless, worthless or guilty

Having thoughts of not wanting to live

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) does not affect everyone and it is normal to sometimes exhibit sadness however if the above symptoms continue for days at a time and you can not seem to shake the blues then maybe consulting a physician is what you need to do. Also, Seasonal Affective Disorder can affect some peoples' treatment when it comes to other disorders such as Bipolar Disorder, anxiety, and clinical depression so seeking help from a physician before things get out of hand should be a priority when it comes to safeguarding your mental health during the winter season.

