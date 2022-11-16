Butler, PA

The Case of Kimberly Lee Kessler

Tawana K Watson

Kimberly Lee Kessler was reported missing in 2012 by her mother, however, the missing person report stated that Kimberly was last seen on July 4, 2004, in Butler, Pennsylvania. Her mother waited 8 years before reporting Kimberly missing.

Kimberly Lee Kessler (Jennifer Sybert) and Joleen Cummings worked together at Tangles Hair Salon. Joleen Cummings had suspicions about who Kimberly Lee Kessler (Jennifer Sybert) indeed was and threatened to do research to find out the truth about who she really is.

On May 12, 2018, sources state that Joleen Cummings left her job at Tangles Hair Salon, which was the last time she was seen.

On May 13, 2018, which happened to be Joleen Cumming’s birthday and Mother’s Day, Joleen failed to pick up her three children from her ex-husband’s house. Also, at 1:17 am that morning, according to surveillance cameras at the Yulee Home Depot, Kimberly (Jennifer) was seen parking Joleen’s SUV near the store, however, there was no sign of Joleen.

Kimberly (Jennifer) was arrested on May 16, 2018, in the county of St Johns for stealing Joleen Cumming’s SUV. After the FBI's and the Nassau Sheriff's Office's search of the Chesser Island Landfill in Folkston, Georgia for Joleen Cumming’s body, which was not found, Kimberly Lee Kessler (Jennifer Sybert) was indicted for first-degree murder.

During a press conference after Kimberly Lee Kessler’s arrest, Sheriff Leeper stated that Kimberly had 18 alias and lived in 33 cities across 14 states.

On July 2, 2019, a judge ruled that Kimberly Lee Kessler (Jennifer Sybert) was not competent to stand trial, which the prosecution disagreed with, and at a later time, a psychologist for the state also deemed that Kimberly (Jennifer) was not competent to stated trial and the judge ordered a reevaluation of her competency to be done after 6 months to redetermine her competency.

It is reported that Kimberly (Jennifer) was not a good prisoner and did everything in her power to push the limits at the jail she was staying at from smearing feces everywhere to going on a hunger strike.

On September 28, 2020, Kimberly’s (Jennifer’s) hunger strike took her from 200 lbs (at her arrest) to 90 lbs which prompted Sheriff Leeper to file a civil suit to have her force feed, which was later dismissed.

After two mental evaluations, on October 12, 2020, and June 30, 2020, it was ruled that Kimberly (Jennifer) was competent to stand trial. However, due to Kimberly’s (Jennifer’s) outrageous behavior, it took longer than it should have to complete the trial, for example, on November 29, 2021, Kimberly (Jennifer) repeatedly made untruthful outbursts regarding her defense attorneys stating that one of her attorneys was somehow related to Joleen Cummings.

Regardless of all the ridiculous things that happen during the trial, on December 9, 2021, Kimberly Lee Kessler was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Joleen Cummings.

