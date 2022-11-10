On November 8, 2022, at 9:42 am on the 11702 block of Lorain Avenue, in Cleveland, Ohio there was a 911 report of two ski-masked men carjacking a woman at gunpoint, however, according to a witness who was at the scene, it was three masked men that robbed a woman at gunpoint. Officers at the scene confirmed a car was stolen with the keys inside. The stolen vehicle was reportedly last seen going northbound on West Boulevard in Cleveland, Ohio. Police advise that the vehicle taken in the armed carjacking/robbery has a license plate of HPH1899. The officers advise they may be looking for four suspects, according to video footage they were reviewing from the scene on November 8, 2022, at 10:09 am. Police added that the vehicle taken in the armed carjacking/robbery is a black 2022 Ford F150 and the suspects followed the victim in a dark gray Kia Sportage with the back window covered in white, unfortunately at this time, the license plate number for the dark gray Kia Sportage is unknown. The police later confirmed on November 8, 2022, at 11:02 am, that they are looking for two men. One of the men was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with tan colored pants, while the other man was wearing a gray hoodie with a mask, a detailed description of the suspects is not available as of yet. If you have any information about this crime please call the Cleveland 1st District Police Department at 216-623-5100 or 216-623-1234.
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside Cleveland
Published by
I am a certified peer counselor, minority mental health advocate, and African American women's advocate. I suffer from a mental disorder and a self proclaimed journalist, I plan to incorporate my experiences in my writing to inform/educate individuals about the things that I advocate for.
More from Tawana K Watson
November Happenings in Cleveland, OH
Thanksgiving Fall Still Life with Assorted Miniature Pumpkin and Green Crate with MessageCatLane/istockphoto. November is the month when everyone is in a grateful mood. Here in Cleveland, Love Divine Missionary Baptist Church is showing how grateful they are by having not one but three FREE giveaways for people who are struggling due to the recession. The first giveaway is a clothing giveaway, individuals can call the church and schedule a time to come and get clothing for themselves and their families to help them stay warm this winter. The next giveaway is a coat and blanket giveaway, again individuals can call the church and set up a time to get themselves or their family members a coat and blanket. Lastly, in honor of Thanksgiving, the church will be giving away family food baskets that will include a full-course Thanksgiving meal, all an individual has to do is call the church, give your name, address, and how many people are in your family, and the week before Thanksgiving the associate pastor and his wife will deliver the basket to you and your family. Each of these giveaways is free and everyone is welcome as long as supplies last.Read full story
The Truth About Self-Care
Self-care is a term that has been tossed around haphazardly alot lately and still, people don’t understand the concept of self-care and the benefits that having a self-care routine (preferably daily) will do for your quality of life. Many people, when you mention self-care, automatically think of a million-dollar spa, going on an expensive vacation, or buying the most expensive products in the store (bubble baths, shampoos, etc) as how you experience self-care. Self-care is much simpler and cheaper than these beliefs, however, before sharing some self-care ideas (that are cheap and easy to do at your home), let’s talk about the benefits of putting together a self-care routine.Read full story
What is Peer Support anyway?
According to www.mhanational.org, in behavioral health, a peer is usually used to refer to someone who shares the experience of living with a psychiatric disorder and/or addiction. Peer support is the process of giving and receiving encouragement and assistance to achieve long-term recovery. In behavioral health, peers offer their unique lived experiences with mental health conditions to provide support focused on advocacy, education, mentoring, and motivation. Peer providers can play many roles in support for people living with psychiatric disorders and/or in addiction recovery. They are capable of facilitating education and support groups and working as a bridge linking people to services as they transition from hospitals or jails into the community. Peers work one-on-one as role models, mentors, coaches, and advocates and support people in developing psychiatric advance directions and creating Wellness Recovery Action Plans (WRAP). Peers go by many names and can work in many different settings. Many peers have additional training and certification that demonstrates their skills and knowledge. With their lived experience and ability to engage and connect with consumers, peer supporters are a dynamic and growing group that continues to transform lives and systems. Read full story
Spotlight on Mental Health
Today’s Mental Health Spotlight is on an organization, My Sisters’ Keeper of Northeast Ohio, that is based in Cleveland, Ohio. This organization is a peer run organization, which means that services or activities that are planned, developed, administered, delivered, and evaluated mainly by people with direct lived experience of a mental health and/or substance use disorder.Read full story
