Spotlight on Mental Health

Today’s Mental Health Spotlight is on an organization, My Sisters’ Keeper of Northeast Ohio, that is based in Cleveland, Ohio. This organization is a peer run organization, which means that services or activities that are planned, developed, administered, delivered, and evaluated mainly by people with direct lived experience of a mental health and/or substance use disorder.

My Sisters’ Keeper of Northeast Ohio’s basic mission is to help individuals (mostly minorities) who can not afford or have immediate access to services for mental health and/or substance use disorder get the services that they need, affordably.

My Sisters’ Keeper of Northeast Ohio adheres to their mission by offering free community-based services for people with a mental illness or substance use disorder. These services are activities designed to promote recovery, self-determination, self-advocacy, well-being, and independence. All of the services are free for the individual if they are accepted into the program, and once accepted the individual will be given services for 6 months to a year.

This organization has openings for clients and if you or someone you know is interested in any of the services mentioned above or would like more information on the organization please text “I would like more information” to 216-282-6245.

My Sisters’ Keeper of Northeast Ohio also hosts virtual and in-person free support groups for mental health and/or substance use disorders, educational series and workshops centered around mental health and substance use disorder topics.

My Sisters’ Keeper of Northeast Ohio is an organization determined to erase the stigma surrounding mental health and substance use disorders and is ever changing their programming to make a difference in Cleveland, Ohio and virtually.

Mental Health Spotlight is a weekly news story about a person or organization that is doing something to help erase the stigma around seeking help for mental health or substance use disorders. If you know anyone or an organization that should be spotlighted please reply to this story.