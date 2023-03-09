Holi - Celebrating the Hindu Festival of Colors

The Hindu festival of Holi is celebrated this week all over the world. The celebration of Holi marks the importance of purity of character and social harmony. Playing with colors brings all together irrespective of any differences.

Holi is an ancient Hindu festival dating back several centuries before the current era. It is celebrated over two days and is based on the Hindu lunar calendar. The celebrations happen on the full moon day of Phalguna month and the new moon the day after. This year Holi falls on March 7th and 8th.

Playing Holi with colors Photo by tableforchange.com

Historical references [1][2]

Hiranyakashyap, a demon having great arrogance of his powers, wanted everybody in his kingdom to worship only him. To his great disappointment, his son, Prahalad became an ardent devotee of Lord Narayana. Hiaranyakashyap commanded his sister, Holika to enter a blazing fire with Prahalad in her lap. Holika had a boon whereby she could enter fire without any damage to herself. However, she was not aware that the boon worked only when she enters the fire alone. As a result, she paid a price for her sinister desires, while Prahalad was saved by the grace of god for his extreme devotion. Hiranyakashyap was later killed by Narasimha, an incarnation of God Vishnu vindicating Prahalad.

The festival, therefore, celebrates the victory of good over evil and also the triumph of devotion.

Holika with Prahalad sitting in the fire (representational) Photo by cohna.org

There is another historical reference regarding playing with colors. When Lord Krishna was a child, he loved pranking his friends and family, as he was very playful. His best friend, Radha, was always getting pranked. One day, he asked his mother why his skin was darker than Radha’s and everyone else. His mother suggested that he should throw different colors on Radha’s face, thus it began the tradition of throwing multiple colors on Holi.

Holi bonfire

On the first day, the celebration includes a bonfire known as Holika Dahan. Communities get together in a central place and take part in it together. In the center of the firewood, one new branch of the green tree is put which is taken out in the middle of the fire, signifying the protection of Prahalad. Everyone brings water from their homes which is put in the fire while protecting Prahalad. Singing, dancing, and chang, a special music and dance performance on Holi, while going around the bonfire is also very common.

People dancing and circling around the Holi bonfire Photo by firstpost.com

Chang - a special music and dance performance on Holi Photo by timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Badkulya - the purifiers

Badkulya is a donut-shaped ring made of cow dung. During Holi, people make garlands from these and put them on temples and houses. These are also taken and put into the bonfire. Some half-burnt badkulyas are brought back home and kept for several days. Cow dung is full of antiseptic properties and implies purifying.

Character lessons

There are 3 aspects related to the human character emphasized as part of the celebration with the Holi bonfire. Firstly, the evil character is eventually defeated and destroyed always, like the demon Hiranyakashyap. Secondly, even the one who supports, promotes, or takes part in others’ evil meets the same fate as an evil person like Holika. Thirdly, the fires or difficulties of social circumstances always bring out, protect, and glorify good characters like Prahalad.

Fun playing colors

The second day of Holi is celebrated by meeting and greeting each other. People go around the community and play colors. Community get-togethers for playing colors have become the most fun part of the Holi celebration. While playing color, everything forgets any kind of differences and resentments which may exist and connects with everyone while sharing joy. The Largest Holi festival in the US takes place every year in Spanish Fork in Utah where close to 100 thousand people participate. These community celebrations with everyone immersed in colors with no discrimination are great examples of reinforcing diversity & inclusion.

Festival of Colors! In the back is Sri Radha Krishna Temple Spanish Fork, Utah, United States Photo by wikimedia.org

Let's celebrate together

The celebration of the Holi bonfire has recently become limited due to logistical reasons in cities, and celebrating this festival with colors has become more prominent. Though the celebration of harmony with the colors is important, the aspect of character lessons should also be emphasized and passed on one way or another.

Communities in most cities have celebrations planned in the coming days which are open to all irrespective of identity. Let's take part in the celebration and experience the joy of the common thread which binds us all together - humanity.

References: