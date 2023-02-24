Sacramento, CA

Vedanta Society of Sacramento - A serene retreat in heart of the city

Tara C.

Located in the middle of a busy city, the Vedanta Society of Sacramento is a very unique spiritual center. Every visit there is a peaceful and uplifting experience. If you live in the Greater Sacramento Area and have not visited Vedanta Society, it will be like wandering around a pond but not seeing the beautiful lotus in it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09t7LK_0kz2qHri00
Vedanta Society of Sacramento campusPhoto bywww.vedantasacto.org

What is Vedanta

Vedas are compilations of ancient spiritual knowledge from India that was brought into written form by Sage Veda Vyasa around 5,000 years ago. Apart from the four main texts of the Vedas, there are several short books on philosophy called Upanishads. Vedanta, meaning the peak of Vedas, is a universal philosophy based on the Upanishads that shows how to reach peace and inner freedom by training the unruly mind.

The mission of Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda, a famous Hindu Monk, first arrived in the USA in 1893 when he addressed the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago. His address there which started with the words “Sisters and Brothers of America” is known to all and later became the foundation for the reconciliation of the teaching of east and west popularly known as “East Meets West”. It reveals the thoughts where the eastern and western cultures and religions can find a common ground to live in harmony and derive benefit from each other. The belief that “Truth is one; sages call it variously”, binds all together. It was this vision that resulted in starting the centers of the Vedanta Society across the USA.

“Swami Vivekananda's mission in starting the Vedanta Societies in the United States was to promote spiritual and cultural exchange between East and West and to offer the wisdom of Vedanta to a new generation of seekers.” - Swami Ishadhyanananda, Assistant Minister, Vedanta Society of Sacramento

History of Vedanta Society of Sacramento

The Vedanta Society of Sacramento was started in 1949 by volunteers visiting from the Vedanta Society of San Francisco. It is located on 8-acre land with many trees, which was opened to the public in 1964. It also has a library and bookstore with a large collection of spiritual books. Several events and activities happen regularly including daily meditation, Sunday Service, special lectures, and seminars. The Society's serene and peaceful setting provides a calming atmosphere for individuals to reflect and recharge from the stresses of daily life.

Garden of Saints

Santodyan, known as the Garden of Saints, depicts the message of “Atmano mokshartham, jagat hitaya cha” which means “for one's liberation and the welfare of the world”. Statues of saints and prophets of different faiths have been installed in a wooded setting. The main highlights are the Krishna pond and the lotus pond. There are benches placed all over the garden for one to relax, meditate and enjoy the real peaceful surrounding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WgK3b_0kz2qHri00
Krishna Pond located in the Garden of SaintsPhoto bywww.vedantasacto.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJqeD_0kz2qHri00
Lotus Pond located in the Garden of SaintsPhoto bywww.vedantasacto.org

Karma Yoga

Karma Yoga is a spiritual path that focuses on doing selfless acts of service. The whole Vedanta Society campus is full of various types of fruit and shade trees as well as flower beds. Many devotees and community members regularly perform various tasks, like trimming the trees, taking weeds off, mowing the grass, or raking the leaves. Some work as individuals and also from time to time many group service events are organized.

“I have been visiting the Vedanta Society and volunteering there since I was very young. It has always been a magical place to me, with peacocks and a never-ending variety of trees. Once you enter this ashram, you realize how hectic life is as it contrasts greatly with the serene environment there. Going to Vedanta Society, whether it be to volunteer or simply to visit, always gives me a moment of quiet and replenishes my energy. I’m always glad to contribute towards maintaining this ashrama for all to experience what I do. ” - A community volunteer who regularly takes part in Karma Yoga events at Vedanta Society of Sacramento
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09xGXU_0kz2qHri00
Community volunteers cleaning trees damaged by the storm as part of Karma YogaPhoto byTara C.

Resident Swamis

Swami Prapannanada, Minister and Teacher for the Vedanta Society, joined here in 1989. Swami Ishadhyanananda is an Assistant Minister of the Vedanta Society of Sacramento since August 2017. Many lectures and meditation sessions are conducted by Swamis. They also spare time for guidance and support for individuals seeking answers to life's big questions, such as the meaning and purpose of life, how to deal with difficult emotions, and how to navigate the challenges of daily life.

“The Vedanta Society of Sacramento offers a wealth of opportunities for individuals seeking spiritual growth, community connection, cultural exchange, guided practice, spiritual guidance, service, and a peaceful environment.” - Swami Ishadhyanananda, Assistant Minister, Vedanta Society of Sacramento

Know more about the Vedanta Society

The Vedanta Society website contains lots of information including a calendar of events. It is open every day for public visits and is located at 1337 Mission Avenue, Carmichael, CA 95608. It is just 5 miles away from Sacramento State University.

A lot can be written but a personal visit is the only way to truly experience the serenity of this gift of Swami Vivekananda to the communities of Greater Sacramento.

References:

  1. Vedanta Society of Sacramento website, www.vedantasacto.org
  2. Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda, www.ramakrishnavivekananda.info/vivekananda/complete_works.html

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Vedanta Society of Sacramento# Vedanta# Karma Yoga# Swami Vivekananda# Hindu Culture

Comments / 4

Published by

Senior Technologist | Community Volunteer

California State
255 followers

More from Tara C.

Sun Salutation Yogathon - A Unique Health Awareness Initiative

Sun Salutation Yogathon is an annual nationwide initiative of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh to create awareness about yoga and its advantages in achieving a healthy body, intellect, and spirit. This health awareness project was initiated in 2007 and has been happening every year since then.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Annapoorna - A charity serving and being true to its name

Regular activities of serving food, donating needed supplies, and community service of Annapoorna USA Foundation are proving it to be true to its name which means that no one should be deprived of food and other necessities.

Read full story
California State

Aryan Migration Myth - US textbooks continue to peddle outdated false narratives in textbooks

US textbooks have a chapter teaching young minds about Aryan Migration to northern India around 2000 BC, but facts show that this invasion or migration never occurred. A few decades back, California textbooks taught the young 6th graders about what it called “Aryan Invasion Theory”. The Hindu American community and experts worked with the California Department of Education in November 2006 and presented that there is no research-based evidence that any invasion occurred during that period. At that time, the publishers pushed the change to call it “Aryan Migration Theory” but still kept their narrative in books. Let's take a look at the facts which indicate that there was no such migration either.

Read full story
313 comments
Sacramento, CA

Darshana - Hindu Civilization Exhibition In Sacramento Brings Together All Faiths

An exhibition called “Darshana - A Glimpse Into Hindu CIvilization” was displayed at the Interfaith Council of Greater Sacramento recently. This brought together people of all faiths to help develop a common understanding of various cultures which is essential for respecting each other.

Read full story
1 comments

Happy Family - It's All About Respect

Emotions of respect bring two people to the same level of mental state further enhancing cooperation and reception of communication which is the basis of any human bonds. No two individuals are the same in this world with respect to body, mind, and intellect. That is the basic fact we all need to accept. We should not condition ourselves and look for commonalities for a healthy family. Once we accept an individual as is, life becomes very smooth.

Read full story
2 comments

Black History Month Theme: Resistance - A Key to Positive Change

“Resistance” is the theme of Black History Month 2023. Let's take a moment to understand how resistance is the key to positive changes in everything from nature to the nation.

Read full story
9 comments

Ahimsa (nonviolence) - Guiding Light For Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. was greatly influenced by the principle of Ahimsa (nonviolence) which brought a turning point at times of challenges during the American civil rights movement.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Swastika - A Symbol Of Peace

A welcome step in passing California Assembly Bill 2282 which permits Hindu Americans to use Swastika to practice their culture. The Swastika is a sacred symbol in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism. It is part of the culture to paint or write Swastika on Hindu homes, businesses, printed materials, cars, and temples. Many Hindus adorn the threshold of the front entrance to their homes with the swastika. Especially during Diwali, Hindus may include Swastika as part of their rangoli, a cultural expression of art form using dyed powders, rice, grains, or flowers to decorate the ground of courtyards. The swastika is created by artfully arranging diyas (clay lamps) during the festival of Diwali. In the Indian language of Sanskrit, Swastika means "all is well". The Swastika is thus considered a symbol of auspiciousness and good fortune.

Read full story
145 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy