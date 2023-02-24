Vedanta Society of Sacramento - A serene retreat in heart of the city

Located in the middle of a busy city, the Vedanta Society of Sacramento is a very unique spiritual center. Every visit there is a peaceful and uplifting experience. If you live in the Greater Sacramento Area and have not visited Vedanta Society, it will be like wandering around a pond but not seeing the beautiful lotus in it.

Vedanta Society of Sacramento campus Photo by www.vedantasacto.org

What is Vedanta

Vedas are compilations of ancient spiritual knowledge from India that was brought into written form by Sage Veda Vyasa around 5,000 years ago. Apart from the four main texts of the Vedas, there are several short books on philosophy called Upanishads. Vedanta, meaning the peak of Vedas, is a universal philosophy based on the Upanishads that shows how to reach peace and inner freedom by training the unruly mind.

The mission of Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda, a famous Hindu Monk, first arrived in the USA in 1893 when he addressed the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago. His address there which started with the words “Sisters and Brothers of America” is known to all and later became the foundation for the reconciliation of the teaching of east and west popularly known as “East Meets West”. It reveals the thoughts where the eastern and western cultures and religions can find a common ground to live in harmony and derive benefit from each other. The belief that “Truth is one; sages call it variously”, binds all together. It was this vision that resulted in starting the centers of the Vedanta Society across the USA.

“Swami Vivekananda's mission in starting the Vedanta Societies in the United States was to promote spiritual and cultural exchange between East and West and to offer the wisdom of Vedanta to a new generation of seekers.” - Swami Ishadhyanananda, Assistant Minister, Vedanta Society of Sacramento

History of Vedanta Society of Sacramento

The Vedanta Society of Sacramento was started in 1949 by volunteers visiting from the Vedanta Society of San Francisco. It is located on 8-acre land with many trees, which was opened to the public in 1964. It also has a library and bookstore with a large collection of spiritual books. Several events and activities happen regularly including daily meditation, Sunday Service, special lectures, and seminars. The Society's serene and peaceful setting provides a calming atmosphere for individuals to reflect and recharge from the stresses of daily life.

Garden of Saints

Santodyan, known as the Garden of Saints, depicts the message of “Atmano mokshartham, jagat hitaya cha” which means “for one's liberation and the welfare of the world”. Statues of saints and prophets of different faiths have been installed in a wooded setting. The main highlights are the Krishna pond and the lotus pond. There are benches placed all over the garden for one to relax, meditate and enjoy the real peaceful surrounding.

Krishna Pond located in the Garden of Saints Photo by www.vedantasacto.org

Lotus Pond located in the Garden of Saints Photo by www.vedantasacto.org

Karma Yoga

Karma Yoga is a spiritual path that focuses on doing selfless acts of service. The whole Vedanta Society campus is full of various types of fruit and shade trees as well as flower beds. Many devotees and community members regularly perform various tasks, like trimming the trees, taking weeds off, mowing the grass, or raking the leaves. Some work as individuals and also from time to time many group service events are organized.

“I have been visiting the Vedanta Society and volunteering there since I was very young. It has always been a magical place to me, with peacocks and a never-ending variety of trees. Once you enter this ashram, you realize how hectic life is as it contrasts greatly with the serene environment there. Going to Vedanta Society, whether it be to volunteer or simply to visit, always gives me a moment of quiet and replenishes my energy. I’m always glad to contribute towards maintaining this ashrama for all to experience what I do. ” - A community volunteer who regularly takes part in Karma Yoga events at Vedanta Society of Sacramento

Community volunteers cleaning trees damaged by the storm as part of Karma Yoga Photo by Tara C.

Resident Swamis

Swami Prapannanada, Minister and Teacher for the Vedanta Society, joined here in 1989. Swami Ishadhyanananda is an Assistant Minister of the Vedanta Society of Sacramento since August 2017. Many lectures and meditation sessions are conducted by Swamis. They also spare time for guidance and support for individuals seeking answers to life's big questions, such as the meaning and purpose of life, how to deal with difficult emotions, and how to navigate the challenges of daily life.

“The Vedanta Society of Sacramento offers a wealth of opportunities for individuals seeking spiritual growth, community connection, cultural exchange, guided practice, spiritual guidance, service, and a peaceful environment.” - Swami Ishadhyanananda, Assistant Minister, Vedanta Society of Sacramento

Know more about the Vedanta Society

The Vedanta Society website contains lots of information including a calendar of events. It is open every day for public visits and is located at 1337 Mission Avenue, Carmichael, CA 95608. It is just 5 miles away from Sacramento State University.

A lot can be written but a personal visit is the only way to truly experience the serenity of this gift of Swami Vivekananda to the communities of Greater Sacramento.

