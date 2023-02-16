Sacramento, CA

Annapoorna - A charity serving and being true to its name

Tara C.

Regular activities of serving food, donating needed supplies, and community service of Annapoorna USA Foundation are proving it to be true to its name which means that no one should be deprived of food and other necessities.

Annapoorna USA Foundation is a Hindu faith-based charity organization established in 2007. According to Hindu Dharma Annapoorna symbolizes the divinity of nourishing care and providing food (Anna) to everyone. Those who worship her are assured food throughout their lifetime. As part of reaching out to the community and lending help to the people, Annapoorna started to organize a food donation program for the homeless and needy people. The initial focus of Annapoorna was cooking and serving food but since then it has started several other initiatives and dimensions of service spread over the whole Greater Sacramento Area and beyond. Annapoorna is also registered as a charity with many corporations to receive matching donations or volunteer hours.

Services provided by Annapoorna

Annapoorna’s major activities since its inception in 2007 include:

  1. Cooking and serving food at several shelters including Sacramento Loaves and Fishes, My Sister’s House, St. John’s Shelter, Children’s Receiving Home in Sacramento, and Gathering Inn in Auburn
  2. Providing 200-500 meals every month
  3. Conducting blood donation drives 1-2 times every year
  4. Providing wish list donation items to several Camp Fire victims
  5. Conducting a year-long Junior Volunteer Program (JVP) for the high school kids at Vedanta Society in Carmichael
  6. Conducting Hindu Sangam, a congregation to celebrate the rich culture and values of Hinduism
  7. Organizing several community service activities for clean-up
  8. Serving food to homeless people in Bay Area
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFzQ7_0kpBlJwp00
Cooking and serving food at Gathering Inn in Auburn, CaliforniaPhoto byAnnapoorna USA Foundation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VuXw7_0kpBlJwp00
Helping clean up trees damaged by storm at Vedanta Society of Sacramento, CaliforniaPhoto byAnnapoorna USA Foundation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLSK2_0kpBlJwp00
Annapoorna volunteers serving food at Loaves and Fishes in Bay AreaPhoto byAnnapoorna USA Foundation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUOyU_0kpBlJwp00
Annapoorna Blood Donation drive in Sacramento, CaliforniaPhoto byAnnapoorna USA Foundation

Annapoorna Annual Meet 2023

On Feb 16, 2023, Annapoorna held its Annual Meet with the purpose to celebrate the efforts of its volunteers, collect feedback and ideas, and also discuss its ongoing and upcoming programs. This event was attended by about 80 people including volunteers and representatives from supporting and beneficiary organizations.

There were three segments of the event. The event started with lighting the lamp by Swami Prapannananda of the Vedanta Society of Sacramento. Following the inauguration, there was a presentation by Annapoorna Executive team members explaining the mission and history of Annapoorna, its various food and community service activities, and its future plans. It highlighted its goal of having its own storage and cooking facility in the near future with active support from the community. The third segment was experience sharing by participants. Some of the volunteers who went about and beyond helping Annapoorna projects were awarded Presidential Volunteer Service Awards (PVSA).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ezRZA_0kpBlJwp00
Participants who attended Annapoorna Meet 2023Photo byAnnapoorna USA Foundation

Some quotes from the participants of Annapoorna Meet 2023

“By doing good work and serving, one can achieve the ultimate goal of life. … You are on the right path and continue doing this good work.” - Swami Prapannananda, Minister Vedanta Society of Sacramento
“Thank you for doing this [service], its really a wonderful opportunity to meet some other people who are doing the same kind of service work.” - Representative from Food Not Bombs, a beneficiary organization
“Giving back is very important and taking time out every week is commendable.” - Representative from Kannada Sangha of Sacramento and an Annapoorna volunteer
“It's a really cool organization if you want to give back to the community somehow. So I highly encourage you to join if you haven’t already.” - An Annapoorna youth volunteer
“This organization has provided me with a platform where I can serve the community and help those around me. This is something I am so grateful for. … I learned so much from those around me during these events. ...This organization has a huge part in my character development and has instilled the desire to do community service.” - An Annapoorna youth volunteer

How to get involved

Annapoorna serves needy people irrespective of their identity and belief. It has served over 40,000 meals so far, about 3,000 per year, and plans to increase to 5,000 per year. It is able to achieve this with the support of its dedicated volunteers and supporters. It aims to increase its volunteer base and expand to new areas and projects in the coming years.

There are several ways for someone to get involved and help:

  1. Help in preparing and cooking food
  2. Help in food distribution and serving
  3. Donate groceries, wish list items, or funds
  4. Volunteer for community service activities
  5. Suggest and connect with new beneficiary opportunities

Know more about Annapoorna

Annapoorna posts its regular announcements and updates on its Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Annapoorna-Sacramento-261134367304580

One can contact the Annapoorna team for more details by emailing sacramentoannapoorna@gmail.com

