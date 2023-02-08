Darshana - Hindu Civilization Exhibition In Sacramento Brings Together All Faiths

An exhibition called “Darshana - A Glimpse Into Hindu CIvilization” was displayed at the Interfaith Council of Greater Sacramento recently. This brought together people of all faiths to help develop a common understanding of various cultures which is essential for respecting each other.

Darshana at Interfaith Council of Greater Sacramento Photo by Tara C.

On November 5, 2022, an awareness event was organized by the Interfaith Council of Greater Sacramento for promoting education and dialogue in the local community regarding the Hindu faith. The main attraction of the event was a display of a set of 24 posters showcasing many aspects of Hindu civilization and culture. This exhibition was presented by a group of Dharmic organizations and coordinated by Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS).

Several community volunteers helped organize this for the general public visiting the interfaith event. These thoughtfully designed posters are part of a nationwide traveling exhibition, known as “Darshana - A Glimpse into the Hindu Civilization”. These provided interactions amongst the diverse communities in Sacramento to promote mutual appreciation and understanding. The gathering provided an opportunity for participants from various cultural groups to promote moral values and the value of giving to society.

Visitors at the Darshana display Photo by Tara C.

People from diverse faith, and backgrounds have peacefully coexisted in America for several decades. The Hindu moral system teaches that God is in everyone and that everything is divine. Being the oldest civilization, it becomes a moral obligation for Hindus to speak out for the equality of all human beings in this world and respect for everyone.

Swami Vivekananda, a well-known Hindu Monk, first came to the USA in 1893 as a delegate to the World Parliament of Religions. His groundbreaking speech, which was started with “Dear brothers and sisters of America”, has inspired millions worldwide to strongly believe in diversity and inclusion, which creates responsible and productive citizens in the United States.

Many paths, one God Photo by Tara C.

Brief introductions to the Hindu concept of God and key symbols were explained. The connection between Hinduism, Jainism, and Buddhism was also discussed. Yoga and different forms of yoga were some other popular topics, gaining interest from all. Similarities between various cultures came up during discussions, that they all teach the values of peace, forgiveness, love, generosity, spirituality, prayer, and self-control, among many others.

Visitors at the exhibit with a coffee-table book of Darshana posters Photo by Tara C.

More than 50 guests from diverse communities watched the exhibition and got answers to many common misconceptions about Hindu culture. These guests were served hot Indian tea and delicious Samosa as well. The interfaith gathering offered an opportunity to engage with people in a way that expands our hearts and minds and provides insight and understanding of all religious practices outside our own.

"We tend to be focused on ourselves rather than others and how listening can play a huge part in promoting interfaith dialogue.” - Mrs. Rachel Lyman of Interfaith Explorer

Mrs. Rachel Lyman of Interfaith Explorer and Dr. Bijay Nair Photo by Tara C.

“What a wonderful exhibit at the Spiritual Life Center with plenty of people to answer questions.” - Serene Erby of the Baháʼí faith & the president of The Interfaith Council of Greater Sacramento

To know more about the Darshana exhibition or to host at some avenues, visit www.hindudarshana.org