Sacramento, CA

Darshana - Hindu Civilization Exhibition In Sacramento Brings Together All Faiths

Tara C.

An exhibition called “Darshana - A Glimpse Into Hindu CIvilization” was displayed at the Interfaith Council of Greater Sacramento recently. This brought together people of all faiths to help develop a common understanding of various cultures which is essential for respecting each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gpO3b_0kg46J1O00
Darshana at Interfaith Council of Greater SacramentoPhoto byTara C.

On November 5, 2022, an awareness event was organized by the Interfaith Council of Greater Sacramento for promoting education and dialogue in the local community regarding the Hindu faith. The main attraction of the event was a display of a set of 24 posters showcasing many aspects of Hindu civilization and culture. This exhibition was presented by a group of Dharmic organizations and coordinated by Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS).

Several community volunteers helped organize this for the general public visiting the interfaith event. These thoughtfully designed posters are part of a nationwide traveling exhibition, known as “Darshana - A Glimpse into the Hindu Civilization”. These provided interactions amongst the diverse communities in Sacramento to promote mutual appreciation and understanding. The gathering provided an opportunity for participants from various cultural groups to promote moral values and the value of giving to society.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39KhQY_0kg46J1O00
Visitors at the Darshana displayPhoto byTara C.

People from diverse faith, and backgrounds have peacefully coexisted in America for several decades. The Hindu moral system teaches that God is in everyone and that everything is divine. Being the oldest civilization, it becomes a moral obligation for Hindus to speak out for the equality of all human beings in this world and respect for everyone.

Swami Vivekananda, a well-known Hindu Monk, first came to the USA in 1893 as a delegate to the World Parliament of Religions. His groundbreaking speech, which was started with “Dear brothers and sisters of America”, has inspired millions worldwide to strongly believe in diversity and inclusion, which creates responsible and productive citizens in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XArKt_0kg46J1O00
Many paths, one GodPhoto byTara C.

Brief introductions to the Hindu concept of God and key symbols were explained. The connection between Hinduism, Jainism, and Buddhism was also discussed. Yoga and different forms of yoga were some other popular topics, gaining interest from all. Similarities between various cultures came up during discussions, that they all teach the values of peace, forgiveness, love, generosity, spirituality, prayer, and self-control, among many others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eS3LN_0kg46J1O00
Visitors at the exhibit with a coffee-table book of Darshana postersPhoto byTara C.

More than 50 guests from diverse communities watched the exhibition and got answers to many common misconceptions about Hindu culture. These guests were served hot Indian tea and delicious Samosa as well. The interfaith gathering offered an opportunity to engage with people in a way that expands our hearts and minds and provides insight and understanding of all religious practices outside our own.

"We tend to be focused on ourselves rather than others and how listening can play a huge part in promoting interfaith dialogue.” - Mrs. Rachel Lyman of Interfaith Explorer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g29MD_0kg46J1O00
Mrs. Rachel Lyman of Interfaith Explorer and Dr. Bijay NairPhoto byTara C.
“What a wonderful exhibit at the Spiritual Life Center with plenty of people to answer questions.” - Serene Erby of the Baháʼí faith & the president of The Interfaith Council of Greater Sacramento

To know more about the Darshana exhibition or to host at some avenues, visit www.hindudarshana.org

For information about the Interfaith Council of Greater Sacramento, visit www.sacramentointerfaith.org

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Darshana# Interfaith Explorer# Interfaith Council of Greater # Hindu Civilization# Many Paths One God

Comments / 1

Published by

Senior Technologist | Community Volunteer

California State
145 followers

More from Tara C.

Happy Family - It's All About Respect

Emotions of respect bring two people to the same level of mental state further enhancing cooperation and reception of communication which is the basis of any human bonds. No two individuals are the same in this world with respect to body, mind, and intellect. That is the basic fact we all need to accept. We should not condition ourselves and look for commonalities for a healthy family. Once we accept an individual as is, life becomes very smooth.

Read full story
1 comments

Black History Month Theme: Resistance - A Key to Positive Change

“Resistance” is the theme of Black History Month 2023. Let's take a moment to understand how resistance is the key to positive changes in everything from nature to the nation.

Read full story
9 comments

Ahimsa (nonviolence) - Guiding Light For Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. was greatly influenced by the principle of Ahimsa (nonviolence) which brought a turning point at times of challenges during the American civil rights movement.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Swastika - A Symbol Of Peace

A welcome step in passing California Assembly Bill 2282 which permits Hindu Americans to use Swastika to practice their culture. The Swastika is a sacred symbol in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism. It is part of the culture to paint or write Swastika on Hindu homes, businesses, printed materials, cars, and temples. Many Hindus adorn the threshold of the front entrance to their homes with the swastika. Especially during Diwali, Hindus may include Swastika as part of their rangoli, a cultural expression of art form using dyed powders, rice, grains, or flowers to decorate the ground of courtyards. The swastika is created by artfully arranging diyas (clay lamps) during the festival of Diwali. In the Indian language of Sanskrit, Swastika means "all is well". The Swastika is thus considered a symbol of auspiciousness and good fortune.

Read full story
145 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy