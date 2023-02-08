Happy Family - It's All About Respect

Emotions of respect bring two people to the same level of mental state further enhancing cooperation and reception of communication which is the basis of any human bonds.

No two individuals are the same in this world with respect to body, mind, and intellect. That is the basic fact we all need to accept. We should not condition ourselves and look for commonalities for a healthy family. Once we accept an individual as is, life becomes very smooth.

Happy Family Illustration Photo by www.thumbs.dreamstime.com

Respect emotions

Emotions are natural reflections of the state of mind. Human emotions can be triggered by both their own internal state as well as external factors. When observing any emotion, we should first try to understand the surrounding situation before deciding on how to react to it. We should see expressing emotions as just another way to communicate. We need to respect that and understand the message it indicates. If others’ negative emotions are caused due to our actions, then accepting and admitting the mistake can be a proper response.

Respect capabilities

Everyone has a set of capabilities that can be natural and acquired. This also tells us that there is a limit to what an individual can or can not do. Our effort should be to respect that and full-fill the gap between what they want to achieve and what are their capabilities. This naturally stops us from getting frustrated or complaining about others’ shortcomings.

Respect priorities

Everyone in the family will have their own priorities. For example, one may give more importance to health whereas another may prioritize financial well-being. There is no right or wrong. We should respect and help others for what is important to them. Sometimes, respect involves compromise as well as accommodating the other individual.

Respect interests/preference

The types of interests vary among individuals. For example, one may have an interest in hiking or reading. It's spending time together which is important. If we keep this in mind and support each other by doing activities the other will also enjoy rather than forcing common interests, it will create a closer bond.

Cordial decisions

There will always be cases where we need to attempt to make some common ground for decisions. That can be achieved in a cordial way accounting for everyone’s ideas. For example, on a family vacation, visiting places of each one's interest or picking different places for different occasions can help come to a decision that satisfies all.

Tri-gunas (three qualities)

Just like mixing the three primary colors red, green, and blue in different proportions results in creating a unique color, there are 3 basic gunas (qualities) and the relative amounts of the presence of each of these define one's personality. These three gunas - Rajas, Tamas, and Sattva - are explained in Yoga and Ayurveda texts. Rajas guna represents fiery and active, Tamas guna represents inert and dark, and their balance which is Sattva guna represents purity. These three basic qualities can be adjusted a bit by changing intakes of food, breath, and actions and this relative presence can also fluctuate with time. Though the inherent basic nature remains the same and its intensity of manifestation varies. We should respect these varying manifestations in each other.

The unique results of mixing primary colors and gunas in different proportions Photo by Tara C.

Just like in a mixed flower garden, each flower may have different color, shape, and fragrance but together create a pleasant environment, similarly, people with different combinations of Rajas, Tamas, and Sattva gunas together can be a happy family respecting everyone the way they are.