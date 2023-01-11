Swastika - A Symbol Of Peace

A welcome step in passing California Assembly Bill 2282 which permits Hindu Americans to use Swastika to practice their culture.

Swastika Rangoli Photo by www.hinduamerican.org

The Swastika is a sacred symbol in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism. It is part of the culture to paint or write Swastika on Hindu homes, businesses, printed materials, cars, and temples. Many Hindus adorn the threshold of the front entrance to their homes with the swastika. Especially during Diwali, Hindus may include Swastika as part of their rangoli, a cultural expression of art form using dyed powders, rice, grains, or flowers to decorate the ground of courtyards. The swastika is created by artfully arranging diyas (clay lamps) during the festival of Diwali. In the Indian language of Sanskrit, Swastika means "all is well". The Swastika is thus considered a symbol of auspiciousness and good fortune.

Historical Significance

The swastika has been used as a symbol of peace in Asia for around 5000 years earlier in the Saraswati-Sindhu civilization (Indus valley civilization), popularly known as the Harappan Civilization in many historical references. Excavation sites in Harappa and Mohenjo-Daro in the Indus valley revealed seals with Swastika symbols dating back to 2500 BC. It has been widely used with the same relevance in many parts of the world in different civilizations like Celts, Nordic, West African Cultures, Neolithic cultures in China, and Native American tribes like Hopi and Navajo.

Swastika Seals from the Indus Valley Civilization preserved at the British Museum Photo by www.hindustanmerijaan.com

My personal experience

It reminded me of an incident I encountered a decade ago. It was the day following the festival of Diwali while conversing with a colleague in the office parking lot. I was shocked to see the alarming face of my colleague pointing out that some vandals had painted hate symbols on my car. I took the time to explain to him that the mark on my car is Swastika, a sacred symbol of peace that I painted myself as part of our cultural tradition and not a Nazi symbol as he thought. Since then I have learned many instances where such misunderstanding led to targeting Hindu family homes for displaying Swastika at their entrance.

Assembly Bill 2282

Thanks to Governor Newsom and California assembly members who just passed and signed Assembly Bill 2282 into law in California on Sep 18, 2022, which clearly outlines the difference between Swastika and Nazi Hakenkreuz (hooked cross). This will play an essential role in educating the public about the practices of Hindu Americans and their faith and symbols.

Extract from amended Penal Code 11411 by passing the Assembly Bill 2282:

Section 11411 of the Penal Code is amended to read: 11411. (a) It is the intent of the Legislature to criminalize the placement or display of the Nazi Hakenkreuz (hooked cross), also known as the Nazi swastika that was the official emblem of the Nazi party, for the purpose of terrorizing a person. This legislation is not intended to criminalize the placement or display of the ancient swastika symbols that are associated with Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism and are symbols of peace.

There is another welcoming news from New York State Assembly to remove the misunderstanding about Swastika by revising their bills titled, ‘S7680’ and ‘A9155’.

Know more about Swastika

It's straightforward to differentiate between Swastika and Hakenkreuz and there is no historical evidence of any connection. The one difference that stands out is that the Hakenkreuz has an X at the center whereas Swastika has +. Secondly, Hakenkreuz is black whereas Swastika is usually red.

Nazi Hakenkreuz (hooked cross) vs Swastika Photo by www.opindia.com

There are a lot of authentic references available but it's a lack of proper education about Hindu symbols which caused the propagation of misinformation in recent times. It's the need of the hour to educate law enforcement agencies and public officials on this topic who play an essential role in community awareness. There are many online resources to educate ourselves and understand the swastika. One such resource is www.hinduamerican.org/swastika-reporters-guide