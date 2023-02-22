Most men are afraid to admit to their partners and themselves about what they want.

Tara Blair Ball

It can be easier to ask for anything other than nurturing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SGRGY_0kvpC34f00
holding handsPhoto byaranprimeonUnsplash

My husband was taught lessons most young boys from his generation were: “man up,” “crying is for sissies,” and “real men don’t ask for help!”

He was taught to be independent and self-sufficient, that asking for help was a sign of weakness. He was taught to deny how he was feeling.

Though my husband has been married before, it’s clear that he doesn’t have a lot of experience in opening up and being vulnerable. But the longer we’ve been together, the more clear it is to me that too many men today feel that physicality is the only space where they can get some of the nurturing they desperately need.

What men actually want but are terrified to admit is they too wish to be nurtured.

~

Physicality is the easiest way for men to compete with one another.

It’s performative.

You wonder with your pals: Whose is bigger? Who got the girl? Who got with the girl? Who got with her better? Who got with more girls? How often are you and your girl getting together?

This continues into old age for many men, hence the marketability of pills to help with that issue.

When men make it all about physicality, it seems “manly.” Way manlier than saying something like, “I just love being totally vulnerable with her.”

Yet it’s not all about physicality for men:

Men also want to relax, let go, put aside whatever “strong man” facades they’re carrying, and be nurtured.

My husband loves having his back scratched. When he asks for it, he’s not feeling like he has to perform or “prove” himself. He’s just asking for something that helps him feel comforted, and doing so is an act of vulnerability for him. If he didn’t feel safe with me, he’d worry I’d call him a “sissy” (or something worse) or say something mean like, “Scratch your own back!”

It’s easier for men to “always want to be physical” than admit that they want to feel cared for and loved by their partners.

~

Just like men can find it difficult admitting what they actually need, it can be difficult for women to give them that, but doing this opens up both for a deeper, more intimate relationship.

Here are the reasons why women may struggle with this:

1. Women can be nurtured-out.

As a mother, I’m constantly nurturing. I’m holding hands, giving hugs, kissing and blowing on booboos, listening, spending quality time. That can be exhausting by itself.

For my adult male partner to then ask for some nurturing can, definitely, feel like too much. I’ve snapped before, “You want your back scratched? Why don’t you scratch mine? Or, even better, watch the kids so I can actually take a shower!”

But, to be fair, some of my issues were because I hadn’t asked for help. I can’t expect or want my partner to ask for help from me if I’m not willing to do the same.

If I want to be able to give my male partner what he needs, then I need to ask for and get what I need too.

2. Women don’t want “another” child.

We hear it all the time: “I don’t need another kid.” What they’re saying is they already have however many, and they don’t need to take care of their husband too.

Women do more domestic and childcare than men. Every study supports it.

But, hear me out:

What if men acting like “kids” by not doing laundry, etc. is a result of their nurturing needs not being met?

It’s reasonable to consider.

When we’re angry and don’t express it, it comes out sideways: in verbal jabs or quips or in purposefully not doing certain tasks.

What if men really need to be nurtured and because those needs aren’t met, they act like kids in other ways?

No one wants to be responsible for a manchild and tiny human children, but women might be able to help their partners better by allowing them the space to truly be vulnerable.

3. Women can have their own expectations on what they believe a “man” should be.

The first time my husband turned me down and then asked for a back rub, I was horrified.

“Do you not find me attractive anymore?”

“No! Of course I still find you attractive,” he told me.

“Then…” I asked hesitantly. “Why don’t you want to BE with me??”

Men have done so well at telling everyone that “all they want is to be physical” that anytime a man doesn’t want it, women can take it personally. They may even question their husband’s “masculinity,” which can, in turn, make those men feel ashamed or guilty.

Women may also prefer the image of the “strong sullen” guy, the guy who doesn’t express any emotions and certainlydoesn’t need to be nurtured. This guy who’s asking for his needs to be met may be hard for them to accept, especially if their partner started out a mute stoic.

It requires a great deal of courage for both men and women to see men in this new light. It can challenge everything both parties have previously been taught, but it’s worth it to take these kinds of risks because you can lead to a truly deep and loving relationship.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# men# relationships# dating# marriage# advice

Comments / 0

Published by

Tara Blair Ball is a Certified Relationship Coach and author of Grateful in Love: A Daily Gratitude Journal for Couples, A Couples Goals Journal, and Reclaim & Recover: Heal from Toxic Relationships with a 7-Step Guided Journal. She has a Master's from the University of Memphis and is accredited by CTAA. You can find her on Tiktok, Instagram, or YouTube at @tara.relationshipcoach.

Memphis, TN
15K followers

More from Tara Blair Ball

The Women We Leave Behind: Recognizing and Letting Go of Unhealthy Friendships

These are the types of female friends I say thank u, next to. I recently reconnected with an old female friend. We’d worked together for five years and then kept in touch off and on after I left that job six years ago. I was glad to hear from her, and we’ve been chatting regularly again for the past couple of weeks.

Read full story
1 comments

I say "no" when men ask me if I want to be friends.

Because these “friendships” have too often come with costs I shouldn’t have paid and won’t ever pay again. One afternoon while I was supervising carpool, a former student’s parent drove up in his impeccable red Corvette, leaned out the window, and said, “Tara, would you like to go out sometime?”

Read full story
58 comments

Standing Out in a Sea of Swipes: Navigating the Gender Imbalance of Online Dating

It was a Friday night when I turned to my husband and said, “Let’s do an informal experiment.”. “What?” he asked, tilting his ear closer to me while still intently watching the game.

Read full story
10 comments

I Was Gaslighted, and I Can No Longer Doubt That Gaslighting Is Real.

Disbelieving your reality actually affects your brain. While I was married to my ex-husband, I couldn’t do basic math. When a server returned with a credit card receipt for $15.91 and I had to calculate the addition of a $3.00 tip, I was at a loss. I’d try and then slide the receipt over to my ex-husband to check. He’d shake his head ‘no’ and tell me the correct answer.

Read full story
14 comments

I'm Not Dumb, but I Was Still Gaslighted by My Own Husband.

It can happen to anyone because our own trust is used against us. I’d been married for six years when I found drugs in my house. While my infant twins were napping, I’d decided to hang a tiny canvas painting that celebrated coffee on the wall above my kitchen cabinets.

Read full story
55 comments

My Parents Have Never Met My Daughter.

My daughter was born on October 22nd, 2020 at 12:40pm. That photo above is of her. My parents have never seen this picture. They may never. Even if I hadn’t had this baby in the time of Covid, no one would have been hanging out in the waiting room to see her. No two sets of grandparents playfully fighting for who gets to hold her first. No coos and baby talk and cell phones capturing hundreds of photos.

Read full story
65 comments

My exes get engaged/married to someone else after dating me.

And how to stop if it’s not what you want anymore. “It happened again,” my friend Erin said as soon as I picked up the phone. “Jeremy’s engaged,” she whispered. This was her fourth ex to get engaged/married to the woman he dated directly after her.

Read full story

Showing My Husband Respect Improved My Marriage.

Early on in our marriage, my husband said, “I don’t feel like you respect me.”. I had no idea what he was talking about. He then tried explain, “It’s about making me a priority!”

Read full story

Keeping the Love Alive: Sweet Gestures for Him

You fell in love with him because he had the hottest smile and was driven and passionate about excelling at work. Now that you’re with him, it’s easy to let those cute sweet gestures you did when you first started dating fall to the wayside. But incorporating regular easy little gestures will help you ensure that he knows you love him, even when you’re at odds or things are rough.

Read full story
3 comments
Memphis, TN

15 Romantic Gestures for Her That Will Make Her Day

When you love a woman, you want to make her feel special, and little gestures can go such a long way to ensuring that she feels cared for and appreciated by you. It doesn’t matter if it’s a holiday or a regular Tuesday, the little things you do for her will help sustain your relationship even through the tough times.One thing that is also important to learn is what your special lady’s love language is. Popularized in the book The Five Love Languages by Gary Chapman, knowing her love language — whether it be in acts of service or spending quality time — allows you to know exactly how to keep her “love tank” full. If she really loves receiving little thoughtful gifts and you’re just complimenting her all the time, she may not actually FEEL loved, even if you’re doing everything you can to show her that.The following gestures are little things you can do to help her feel loved. Do make sure to keep in mind what her primary love language is so you’re focusing on that, but also know that no one minds being shown love in other ways too.

Read full story

My Husband's Addiction Ruined Our Marriage

What may start out as an occasional indulgence can rot your relationships from the inside out. I stood and stretched and then turned to my then husband and said, “Are you coming to bed?”

Read full story
1 comments

The Benefits of Cutting Ties with Emotionally Unavailable Parents

“Don’t go to a hardware store to buy bread.”. When I wrote “I No Longer Speak to My Parents, and I Am Better Off,” I wrote it with the intention of processing and contextualizing how I’d been feeling, with the hopes that it would help someone else who had gone or was considering going through the same cut-off process from a parent or parents.

Read full story
1 comments

Undiagnosed ADHD Negatively Affected Many of My Previous Relationships

I was almost 40 when my son was diagnosed with ADHD. He clearly had it. The boy ran around and talked incessantly, narrating the whole of his existence regardless of the context.

Read full story

A Flat Tire Revealed the Extent of My Previous Emotional Abuse.

How I worked through my experience of “post-traumatic relationship syndrome”. It was a Thursday night. My partner was heading out the next day on a business trip, and we wouldn’t see each other for a good two weeks. After dinner, he drove us to a Redbox to rent a movie to close out the night.

Read full story

“Breadcrumbing” in a relationship is a detriment to both parties

The day my ex-husband and I sold the house we’d shared together, I had my first date with Daniel. When I walked into the restaurant, he was sitting at the bar, all 6 foot runner-built of him.

Read full story
34 comments

Navigating and Correcting the Difficulties of a One-Sided Relationship

“That sounds pretty one-sided,” my friend said after I’d described an interaction with my partner that was much like many of our interactions. She said it so casually, as if she was telling me her shirt was red. Yet, that day, it struck me like something much deeper. It struck me like it was truth.

Read full story
2 comments

Insecure in Love: Addressing Retroactive Jealousy in Relationships

The man who is now my husband has a type, one he’s rarely strayed from. Except for me. When we first began dating and I heard about or happened to see one of his ex-partners, I found it maddening. How could he have been into those women, but now into me? I wondered.

Read full story

Navigating the Boundaries of Other Relationships to Avoid Emotionally Cheating

If you have to ask yourself the question, “am I having an emotional affair?,” you probably are. That’s because, if you were truly being honest with yourself, you wouldn’t even question if what you were doing was okay. You would just know it.

Read full story

The Power of Boundaries in Relationships: The Fair Fighting Contract

I first heard heard of a “Fair Fighting Contract” over a decade ago when my ex-husband and I were in couples counseling. We’d made the appointment because we fought in ways that were disrespectful at the least, and mean at the worst.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy