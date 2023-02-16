My Parents Have Never Met My Daughter.

Tara Blair Ball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msA8e_0koloQlI00
Author's daughterPhoto byPhoto/Author

My daughter was born on October 22nd, 2020 at 12:40pm. That photo above is of her. My parents have never seen this picture. They may never. 

Even if I hadn’t had this baby in the time of Covid, no one would have been hanging out in the waiting room to see her. No two sets of grandparents playfully fighting for who gets to hold her first. No coos and baby talk and cell phones capturing hundreds of photos.

My husband’s parents both died years ago, and my parents, very much alive, are dead to me.

Blood is thicker than water.

I can’t tell you how many times that aphorism has been quoted at me as if a few words from a stranger could shame me into doing anything.

Blood may be thicker than water, but water was there for me when blood wasn’t.

I was raised like everyone I know to “honor thy father and thy mother.”

I’ve read, “The eye that mocks a father and scorns to obey a mother will be picked out by the ravens of the valley and eaten by the vultures” (Proverbs 30:17).

I know what’s expected of me as a daughter: to forgive my parents their trespasses, to believe they did the best they could.

I’ve even been told, “You’ll understand what it was like for your parents when you become a parent yourself.”

I’ve been a parent for over 6 years now. This baby is my third. Becoming a parent didn’t help me become sympathetic to my parents. Instead, it showed me why I shouldn’t let them be in my children’s lives at all.

One of my earliest memories of my mother is of her slapping me across the face. I was 3 or 4. I don’t know what I did, but obviously the wrong thing. I started crying, and she told me she was sorry and hugged me.

That was one of the only times, in my entire life, I ever remember her apologizing for hurting me.

As a child, I told myself that all I needed to do was grow up.

If I just grow up, no one will beat me anymore. If I just grow up, I won’t have to live with the constant fear and anxiety of when I might next be hurt. If I just grow up and get out, I’ll be okay.

That was my childhood mantra. Just grow up.

My mother often pulled my hair. My mother often kicked me. My mother often spanked or smacked me with her hand or objects like a tennis racket, and, once, a metal mop. She once beat the length of both of my arms so that my forearms were bruised and I could barely hold a pencil for a week. But my mother always left bruises in places I could cover.

I never knew what might set her off. It could be something as innocuous as forgetting to load the dishwasher with the forks pointing up. Her only tell was the way the left side of her lip would curl up. When I saw that, I might try to run, but it was usually too late.

My oldest daughter is now 6. I used to look at her constantly, trying to understand how I could hit or beat her, my own child.

Even when she’s been a terror, I’ve never once lashed out with my hands. The most I’ve ever done is growl at her to get in time-out. Even that might make my sweet little girl, who hates when anyone is upset at her, drop to her knees and whimper, “I don’t want you to be mad at me!”

I’ve thought, more than once, You don’t even know what it means for someone to be “mad” at you the way my mother was.

My father never hit me, but he didn’t protect me either. He traveled often for work. He was barely around. He’d sometimes threaten my mother with divorce, but he never followed through. They’ve now been married almost 40 years.

For nearly the entirety of my childhood, my mother beat me, and my father pretended it wasn’t happening.

No, being a parent didn’t help me become sympathetic to my own parents. I haven’t forgiven them either because they still pretend none of that happened, or when I’ve confronted my mother in the past, she’d just said, “I did the best I could.”

That might be true, but I don’t have to forgive you for that.

I don’t have to let you in my children’s lives for that.

I don’t have to do anything because if your “best” includes beating your own child with a metal mop, then your “best” isn’t good enough to be around my family.

My parents knew I was pregnant. Though we’ve spoken only a handful of times since I cut off contact in 2018, my mother sent a group text to me and my father back in March, and I told them my news.

Neither one ever responded.

“I don’t want my mother seeing pictures of the baby,” I said to my husband as he was getting ready to upload our birth announcement on social media.

“What do you want me to do?” he asked.

“Make sure your privacy settings prevent anyone that’s not your friend from seeing it.”

“Why don’t I just block her?” he asked.

“That works,” I said.

He typed in her name, and I helped him find her profile.

“Look at her bio,” he told me.

I read, “Mother to 2 daughters, Grandma to ______ & ______ [the names of my two older children].”

I huffed.

My littlest daughter, that pink baby burrito pictured above, may never meet my parents/her grandparents. There may be a time she wants to.

I don’t know what I’ll do when that happens, but I’d like to believe that I’ll tell my little girl that knowing her is a privilege and that privilege is never given to someone just because they’re “blood.” 

It has to be earned.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# parenting# parents# family# relationships# self

Comments / 64

Published by

Tara Blair Ball is a Certified Relationship Coach and author of Grateful in Love: A Daily Gratitude Journal for Couples, A Couples Goals Journal, and Reclaim & Recover: Heal from Toxic Relationships with a 7-Step Guided Journal. She has a Master's from the University of Memphis and is accredited by CTAA. You can find her on Tiktok, Instagram, or YouTube at @tara.relationshipcoach.

Memphis, TN
15K followers

More from Tara Blair Ball

The Women We Leave Behind: Recognizing and Letting Go of Unhealthy Friendships

These are the types of female friends I say thank u, next to. I recently reconnected with an old female friend. We’d worked together for five years and then kept in touch off and on after I left that job six years ago. I was glad to hear from her, and we’ve been chatting regularly again for the past couple of weeks.

Read full story

I say "no" when men ask me if I want to be friends.

Because these “friendships” have too often come with costs I shouldn’t have paid and won’t ever pay again. One afternoon while I was supervising carpool, a former student’s parent drove up in his impeccable red Corvette, leaned out the window, and said, “Tara, would you like to go out sometime?”

Read full story

Standing Out in a Sea of Swipes: Navigating the Gender Imbalance of Online Dating

It was a Friday night when I turned to my husband and said, “Let’s do an informal experiment.”. “What?” he asked, tilting his ear closer to me while still intently watching the game.

Read full story
10 comments

I Was Gaslighted, and I Can No Longer Doubt That Gaslighting Is Real.

Disbelieving your reality actually affects your brain. While I was married to my ex-husband, I couldn’t do basic math. When a server returned with a credit card receipt for $15.91 and I had to calculate the addition of a $3.00 tip, I was at a loss. I’d try and then slide the receipt over to my ex-husband to check. He’d shake his head ‘no’ and tell me the correct answer.

Read full story
12 comments

I'm Not Dumb, but I Was Still Gaslighted by My Own Husband.

It can happen to anyone because our own trust is used against us. I’d been married for six years when I found drugs in my house. While my infant twins were napping, I’d decided to hang a tiny canvas painting that celebrated coffee on the wall above my kitchen cabinets.

Read full story
52 comments

Are You a "Foster" Boyfriend or Girlfriend?

And how to stop if it’s not what you want anymore. “It happened again,” my friend Erin said as soon as I picked up the phone. “Jeremy’s engaged,” she whispered. This was her fourth ex to get engaged/married to the woman he dated directly after her.

Read full story

Showing My Husband Respect Improved My Marriage.

Early on in our marriage, my husband said, “I don’t feel like you respect me.”. I had no idea what he was talking about. He then tried explain, “It’s about making me a priority!”

Read full story

Keeping the Love Alive: Sweet Gestures for Him

You fell in love with him because he had the hottest smile and was driven and passionate about excelling at work. Now that you’re with him, it’s easy to let those cute sweet gestures you did when you first started dating fall to the wayside. But incorporating regular easy little gestures will help you ensure that he knows you love him, even when you’re at odds or things are rough.

Read full story
3 comments
Memphis, TN

15 Romantic Gestures for Her That Will Make Her Day

When you love a woman, you want to make her feel special, and little gestures can go such a long way to ensuring that she feels cared for and appreciated by you. It doesn’t matter if it’s a holiday or a regular Tuesday, the little things you do for her will help sustain your relationship even through the tough times.One thing that is also important to learn is what your special lady’s love language is. Popularized in the book The Five Love Languages by Gary Chapman, knowing her love language — whether it be in acts of service or spending quality time — allows you to know exactly how to keep her “love tank” full. If she really loves receiving little thoughtful gifts and you’re just complimenting her all the time, she may not actually FEEL loved, even if you’re doing everything you can to show her that.The following gestures are little things you can do to help her feel loved. Do make sure to keep in mind what her primary love language is so you’re focusing on that, but also know that no one minds being shown love in other ways too.

Read full story

My Husband's Addiction Ruined Our Marriage

What may start out as an occasional indulgence can rot your relationships from the inside out. I stood and stretched and then turned to my then husband and said, “Are you coming to bed?”

Read full story
1 comments

Women Can Be Abusive. My Mother Was.

When my children were infants, my mother would often cradle them against her chest, and I’d wonder, How can you contain both the ability to cradle a baby’s head so tenderly yet also have beaten me, your own daughter, with a metal mop? How can one person contain both those truths?

Read full story
50 comments

The Benefits of Cutting Ties with Emotionally Unavailable Parents

“Don’t go to a hardware store to buy bread.”. When I wrote “I No Longer Speak to My Parents, and I Am Better Off,” I wrote it with the intention of processing and contextualizing how I’d been feeling, with the hopes that it would help someone else who had gone or was considering going through the same cut-off process from a parent or parents.

Read full story
1 comments

Undiagnosed ADHD Negatively Affected Many of My Previous Relationships

I was almost 40 when my son was diagnosed with ADHD. He clearly had it. The boy ran around and talked incessantly, narrating the whole of his existence regardless of the context.

Read full story

A Flat Tire Revealed the Extent of My Previous Emotional Abuse.

How I worked through my experience of “post-traumatic relationship syndrome”. It was a Thursday night. My partner was heading out the next day on a business trip, and we wouldn’t see each other for a good two weeks. After dinner, he drove us to a Redbox to rent a movie to close out the night.

Read full story

“Breadcrumbing” in a relationship is a detriment to both parties

The day my ex-husband and I sold the house we’d shared together, I had my first date with Daniel. When I walked into the restaurant, he was sitting at the bar, all 6 foot runner-built of him.

Read full story
34 comments

Navigating and Correcting the Difficulties of a One-Sided Relationship

“That sounds pretty one-sided,” my friend said after I’d described an interaction with my partner that was much like many of our interactions. She said it so casually, as if she was telling me her shirt was red. Yet, that day, it struck me like something much deeper. It struck me like it was truth.

Read full story
2 comments

Insecure in Love: Addressing Retroactive Jealousy in Relationships

The man who is now my husband has a type, one he’s rarely strayed from. Except for me. When we first began dating and I heard about or happened to see one of his ex-partners, I found it maddening. How could he have been into those women, but now into me? I wondered.

Read full story

Navigating the Boundaries of Other Relationships to Avoid Emotionally Cheating

If you have to ask yourself the question, “am I having an emotional affair?,” you probably are. That’s because, if you were truly being honest with yourself, you wouldn’t even question if what you were doing was okay. You would just know it.

Read full story

The Power of Boundaries in Relationships: The Fair Fighting Contract

I first heard heard of a “Fair Fighting Contract” over a decade ago when my ex-husband and I were in couples counseling. We’d made the appointment because we fought in ways that were disrespectful at the least, and mean at the worst.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy