The Benefits of Cutting Ties with Emotionally Unavailable Parents

Tara Blair Ball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31rwzN_0kecfDr100
DisconnectedPhoto byPier MonzononUnsplash

“Don’t go to a hardware store to buy bread.”

When I wrote “I No Longer Speak to My Parents, and I Am Better Off,” I wrote it with the intention of processing and contextualizing how I’d been feeling, with the hopes that it would help someone else who had gone or was considering going through the same cut-off process from a parent or parents.

I received many comments from people that affirmed I am not alone.

I also received several personal e-mails from readers. One, in particular, stuck with me long after reading it. This reader — whom I’ll leave nameless, but has given me permission to post this — viscerally feels the pain of being cut off from his own daughters. Based on the fact that I chose to cut off from my mother (the abuser) and my father (the enabler), he asked for advice on how he could reconcile with his own daughters.

Here is a portion of that e-mail:

“I can’t help but feel for your father, in a way — because I am one: the father of three “grown” daughters, aged 18, 20 and 22. Unfortunately, I’m divorced as of 2016–2017, and while my relationship with my 18-year-old…is good, albeit distant geographically, my relationship with my middle child, who’s in college, is nonexistent. She won’t talk to me. Ostensibly it’s because of my misconduct (cheating) during the marriage, but she’s mentally unwell with an eating disorder and socially isolated, if her section of the phone bill, which I pay, is any indication. This pre-dated the revelations of my cheating, so I didn’t cause it. My oldest daughter…keeps me at a terrible arm’s length, apparently not because of my past misconduct against her mother, but because I was alternately desperate, needy, panicked, upset, and insecure about her habit of never calling or texting me back…

Basically, Tara, I dream about my lost daughters every night, without exception. All I want is to reconcile with them. I’ll do anything, apologize for anything (which I have, many times) they think I did wrong, and what I actually did wrong. I can’t take the pain of separation anymore. It’s gone on too long.”

I read and re-read his e-mail many times because my tender heart both recognized that ache and was haunted by the image of the “lost daughters.”

What I told the writer of that e-mail bears repeating. It’s a lesson I’ve had to learn personally, and it’s an important one:

Don’t go to a hardware store to buy bread.

When you want a warm and loving relationship (“bread”), don’t go running off to an emotionally unavailable person (“hardware store”) to “buy” it.

For the reader, this means “don’t go to your daughters expecting the relationship you wish you had. They can’t provide that to you now.”

For myself, it means I can’t go to my mother or father hoping they will be the kind of nurturing and supportive parents I’ve always wanted them to be.

It has meant I had to instead seek out surrogate mothers and fathers. Men and women who fulfilled that need for a parental figure for me because my parents couldn’t.

Having warm and loving relationships with people who fulfilled my need for a parent helped me accept the relationship I DID have with my parents and give up the dream of what would never be.

I, then, was also able to make the important decision to cut them off completely for my own health and well-being. Today, I am able to parent myself, but I needed those men and women until I could get there.

This nugget of wisdom can be applied to many situations:

Quit texting that man or woman hoping they’ll have it together this time.

Don’t call your sister or brother expecting to have the kind of close bond that movies memorialize.

Let go of the fact that you’ll never have the bromance or womance you wanted with that friend.

Once you’ve identified the people who are “hardware stores,” you can then seek out people who are instead your “grocery stores,” the people who are able to meet your emotional needs and where you can, in fact, buy “bread.”

I perhaps will always need to be reminded that my parents will never live up to my wildest wishes.

Since cutting off contact with them, I’ve done a lot of things for myself professionally and personally that I never would have thought possible before. My first full-length poetry collection was published. My writing has taken off here and other places. I got remarried and had a beautiful baby.

My parents were not sitting in the audience at my book release party. They didn’t purchase copies. My father didn’t clap me on the back and congratulate me. They have read none of my writing that has picked up so much steam in just three short months, and they will never post links to my writing on their social media pages with the caption, “My daughter wrote this!!”

My parents were not at my wedding My mother did not look at wedding dresses with me. She didn’t help me pick out flowers or my wedding band. My father did not walk me down the aisle. He did not kiss my cheek and hand me off to my new husband like he did at my first wedding. They did not tearfully sit, holding hands, while I said, “I do,” to a new life to this wonderful man.

They do not have a place in my new daughter’s life. They don’t babysit her, stuffing their hearts with love and their bellies with cookies and Yoo-hoo, and then hand them back to me to contend with. My children will never know what it’s like to have sleepovers with Ma and Pa.

These are all things I grieve, though my grief’s duration, intensity, and frequency is less and less each time. Therein lies the grace: it does get easier.

Writing to that reader was as much for him as it was for myself: “But, for both of us,” I told him, “let us remember where to go to buy bread.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# parents# parenting# family# self# growth

Comments / 1

Published by

Tara Blair Ball is a Certified Relationship Coach and author of Grateful in Love: A Daily Gratitude Journal for Couples, A Couples Goals Journal, and Reclaim & Recover: Heal from Toxic Relationships with a 7-Step Guided Journal. She has a Master's from the University of Memphis and is accredited by CTAA. You can find her on Tiktok, Instagram, or YouTube at @tara.relationshipcoach.

Memphis, TN
15K followers

More from Tara Blair Ball

Are You a "Foster" Boyfriend or Girlfriend?

And how to stop if it’s not what you want anymore. “It happened again,” my friend Erin said as soon as I picked up the phone. “Jeremy’s engaged,” she whispered. This was her fourth ex to get engaged/married to the woman he dated directly after her.

Read full story

Showing My Husband Respect Improved My Marriage.

Early on in our marriage, my husband said, “I don’t feel like you respect me.”. I had no idea what he was talking about. He then tried explain, “It’s about making me a priority!”

Read full story

Keeping the Love Alive: Sweet Gestures for Him

You fell in love with him because he had the hottest smile and was driven and passionate about excelling at work. Now that you’re with him, it’s easy to let those cute sweet gestures you did when you first started dating fall to the wayside. But incorporating regular easy little gestures will help you ensure that he knows you love him, even when you’re at odds or things are rough.

Read full story
2 comments
Memphis, TN

15 Romantic Gestures for Her That Will Make Her Day

When you love a woman, you want to make her feel special, and little gestures can go such a long way to ensuring that she feels cared for and appreciated by you. It doesn’t matter if it’s a holiday or a regular Tuesday, the little things you do for her will help sustain your relationship even through the tough times.One thing that is also important to learn is what your special lady’s love language is. Popularized in the book The Five Love Languages by Gary Chapman, knowing her love language — whether it be in acts of service or spending quality time — allows you to know exactly how to keep her “love tank” full. If she really loves receiving little thoughtful gifts and you’re just complimenting her all the time, she may not actually FEEL loved, even if you’re doing everything you can to show her that.The following gestures are little things you can do to help her feel loved. Do make sure to keep in mind what her primary love language is so you’re focusing on that, but also know that no one minds being shown love in other ways too.

Read full story

My Husband's Addiction Ruined Our Marriage

What may start out as an occasional indulgence can rot your relationships from the inside out. I stood and stretched and then turned to my then husband and said, “Are you coming to bed?”

Read full story
1 comments

Women Can Be Abusive. My Mother Was.

When my children were infants, my mother would often cradle them against her chest, and I’d wonder, How can you contain both the ability to cradle a baby’s head so tenderly yet also have beaten me, your own daughter, with a metal mop? How can one person contain both those truths?

Read full story
46 comments

Undiagnosed ADHD Negatively Affected Many of My Previous Relationships

I was almost 40 when my son was diagnosed with ADHD. He clearly had it. The boy ran around and talked incessantly, narrating the whole of his existence regardless of the context.

Read full story

A Flat Tire Revealed the Extent of My Previous Emotional Abuse.

How I worked through my experience of “post-traumatic relationship syndrome”. It was a Thursday night. My partner was heading out the next day on a business trip, and we wouldn’t see each other for a good two weeks. After dinner, he drove us to a Redbox to rent a movie to close out the night.

Read full story

“Breadcrumbing” in a relationship is a detriment to both parties

The day my ex-husband and I sold the house we’d shared together, I had my first date with Daniel. When I walked into the restaurant, he was sitting at the bar, all 6 foot runner-built of him.

Read full story
34 comments

Navigating and Correcting the Difficulties of a One-Sided Relationship

“That sounds pretty one-sided,” my friend said after I’d described an interaction with my partner that was much like many of our interactions. She said it so casually, as if she was telling me her shirt was red. Yet, that day, it struck me like something much deeper. It struck me like it was truth.

Read full story
2 comments

Insecure in Love: Addressing Retroactive Jealousy in Relationships

The man who is now my husband has a type, one he’s rarely strayed from. Except for me. When we first began dating and I heard about or happened to see one of his ex-partners, I found it maddening. How could he have been into those women, but now into me? I wondered.

Read full story

Navigating the Boundaries of Other Relationships to Avoid Emotionally Cheating

If you have to ask yourself the question, “am I having an emotional affair?,” you probably are. That’s because, if you were truly being honest with yourself, you wouldn’t even question if what you were doing was okay. You would just know it.

Read full story

The Power of Boundaries in Relationships: The Fair Fighting Contract

I first heard heard of a “Fair Fighting Contract” over a decade ago when my ex-husband and I were in couples counseling. We’d made the appointment because we fought in ways that were disrespectful at the least, and mean at the worst.

Read full story

The Price of Perfection: A Story of Self-Destruction and Healing

My future husband is 43 years old and looks like a Greek god when he’s shirtless. I have trouble not salivating when he’s dressing or changing clothes because how did this living breathing Clark Kent choose me?

Read full story
Destin, FL

Money Matters: How Budget Woes Ruined a Beach Getaway

The first vacation my now ex-boyfriend and I ever went on was to sunny beautiful Destin, Florida. We’d been dating less than a year, so this was a big step for us. Our first vacation together.

Read full story

Erasing the Stigma: Men Can Be in Abusive Relationships Too

Abusive relationships are a serious issue that affect people of all genders, but men often face additional barriers. “That’s abuse. You’re being abused,” I said halfway through a session with a client.

Read full story
17 comments

Breaking the Cycle: Strategies for a Healthy Romantic Relationship with ADHD

ADHD can have a huge impact on a romantic relationship, so it’s important to know all we can to handle it in a healthy fashion. As a Certified Relationship Coach, I’ve worked with many couples where one or both partners have ADHD. I know too how fascinating and dismaying ADHD can be to a relationship because my own sweetheart has ADHD.

Read full story

Breaking Free from Fear and Worry in Your Romantic Relationships

Tips on how to quit excessively worrying about your romantic relationships. He hadn’t texted me back in over an hour. What is going on? I asked myself. He’s NEVER gone this long without texting me back!

Read full story

Recognizing the Unhealthy Pattern of My Previous Relationships

My first boyfriend was skeletal with strawberry blond hair to his shoulders. He liked going to raves and pre-gaming. I played the “Who can scream the loudest?” game for over a year with the next guy I dated.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy