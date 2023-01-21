Recognizing the Unhealthy Pattern of My Previous Relationships

Tara Blair Ball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykm5v_0kLcWReT00
Thinking womanPhoto byKyle BroadonUnsplash

My first boyfriend was skeletal with strawberry blond hair to his shoulders. He liked going to raves and pre-gaming.

I played the “Who can scream the loudest?” game for over a year with the next guy I dated.

After him was a substance user who nearly took me down with him.

Then one who cheated on me over and over again with a woman I knew.

Then one who made up whole aspects of his personality just to hook me, and then another that treated me so badly for so long that I don’t even know how I finally had enough strength to leave.

When I dragged myself into therapy after all of those terrible relationships, I finally heard exactly the advice I needed to start looking at and addressing my own relationship issues.

It’ll sound weird at first, but keep reading.

~

Dr. Cynthia’s small office reeked of frankincense and was decorated with lots of bright colors and affirming quotes.

As soon as I sat down on her couch, she asked me, “So why are you here?”

After I’d been talking for probably 15 minutes straight, she interrupted me.

“Tara?” she said.

“Yeah?”

I blew my nose.

I need you to hear me when I say this,” she said.

“Okay….”

Then she gave me the exactly the advice I didn’t know I needed to hear:

“Water seeks its own level.”

I looked at her like she was crazy. “What? Water?”

“Water seeks its own level,” she repeated.

Then she said, “Let me ask you this: Did you keep dating these guys after you knew things weren’t great?”

I wiped my nose. “Well, yeah. Sometimes for years.”

“Do you think you were healthy while you were dating them?”

I thought about it for a second and said, “Well…no.”

“It’s not likely you were,” she told me. “It’s actually probably more likely that you were as unhealthy as they were.Because you stuck it out, you had a part.”

I argued with her then: “What do you mean I had a part? So-and-so was abusive!”

“He was, but…you kept dating him. You knew there were red flags from the very beginning that you ignored. You had a part to play in that.”

I looked at her like she was crazy again.

Regardless of whether I felt comfortable admitting it then, I’d stuck around in each of those relationships, far past when I should have. That meant there was something about me that had caused me to do that.

~

“Water seeks its own level” means much the same as “birds of a feather flock together.”

What I learned is that we are going to be attracted to like-minded individuals.

A healthy person is never going to date an unhealthy one, especially not long-term.

When we look at the person we’ve been dating a while and judge them as “crazy” or “bad” or some other negative adjective, we need to take a good long hard look at ourselves.

Personally, I’d gotten some things out of dating the men I had.

I’d been able to be a victim and evoke pity in the people around me. I’d confirmed how terrible I felt about myself by letting people treat me just as terribly, and I’d deflected and avoided dealing with my own issues and problems by dating people I believed were “worse” than me.

When I looked at my relationship issues that way, it shocked me.

Those men hadn’t been the problem.

I had been.

If I’d been healthier, I would have never dated them. Especially not for years.

So what was there to do?

“Raise your water level,” my therapist told me.

What she meant by this is to get myself healthier. If I was healthy, I’d attract healthy people.

~

Here are the things my therapist suggested I do to be healthier:

1. Learn yourself.

Take yourself to a restaurant you like or have always wanted to try. Sit down at your table utterly alone, and order whatever you want to.

Get a fancy bubbly or stiff drink. Eat poached eggs or beef tartare. Take yourself to the movies. Read a good book. Take a dance class. Start writing.

Do whatever your heart wants and try to figure out the truths behind them. Maybe you prefer the outdoors or you really want to live in a city. Maybe you’re an introvert trying to pretend you’re an extrovert. Go back to the beginning if necessary and do those things you loved doing as a kid.

Do all of this without judgment. You’re pretty special, and you should learn to love yourself.

2. Learn what you want.

Are there any dreams or ambitions you’ve strayed from? Or are you uncertain about your present, but you just know you don’t like it? I distracted myself with relationships to avoid pursuing the goals I wanted to.

Have you been planning on going back to school? Is there a trip you want to take? Do you need to change your job?

Do it. Now. Why wait? You can shape your own life. You don’t have to wait for anyone else to do it.

3. Do things you love.

You’ll never be happier than when you truly love yourself and are doing things that you love. Further, you’ll pick other people who love you for you when you love you for you.

I did a lot of things when I was dating that I didn’t even remotely like. I attended raves. I wore earplugs to concerts. There’s a difference between concessions and annihilations. It’s always good to compromise with your partner (“We go to the concert for your favorite band, and then we go to the bookstore for me afterward.”), but I annihilated my interests. I pretended I was interested in what my partner at the time was.

In this time of cultivation, find those things you love, those hobbies or activities that you couldn’t stand being without. Do them until they’re a part of your life.

4. Get a community.

Many people often find a “community” while doing a hobby or activity. They join a cycling group. They sign up for a bible study or start volunteering.

Whether you find some people while changing yourself or if you already have them, make sure you have people in your corner: kind non-judgmental supportive folks.

5. Seek help.

I needed a therapist to work through some of my deep-seated childhood issues as well as some of the trauma I’d accrued dating some not-so-great people. I also needed structure and accountability. My therapist provided that. Check out some free or low-cost mental health services here.

You might have some great friends in your life that can provide that for you. Just know that responsibility is painful and that the work to change engrained patterns is difficult. You will need help and support along the way. You’ll need reminders that you’re worth it.

Those steps read easy, but like so much in life, they aren’t. Real work takes real courage.

We all deserve to be healthy and to have healthy relationships, and they are connected. The best advice I received during my time of growth was, “You’ve come a long way when you start making new mistakes.” You’ll always make mistakes, but if you’re making new ones, it means you’re growing and changing and taking risks.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dating# dating advice# self# self improvement# relationship advice

Comments / 0

Published by

Tara Blair Ball is a Certified Relationship Coach and author of Grateful in Love: A Daily Gratitude Journal for Couples, A Couples Goals Journal, and Reclaim & Recover: Heal from Toxic Relationships with a 7-Step Guided Journal. She has a Master's from the University of Memphis and is accredited by CTAA. You can find her on Tiktok, Instagram, or YouTube at @tara.relationshipcoach.

Memphis, TN
15K followers

More from Tara Blair Ball

Breaking Free from Fear and Worry in Your Romantic Relationships

Tips on how to quit excessively worrying about your romantic relationships. He hadn’t texted me back in over an hour. What is going on? I asked myself. He’s NEVER gone this long without texting me back!

Read full story

Leveraging Your Bio on Tinder to Get Matches

I met my husband on Tinder. By the time I matched with him, I’d been on the app for a few months, gone on several dates with a whole range of men, and I‘d gotten some much needed clarity about what I wanted.

Read full story

The Power of Attention to Detail: How to Connect with a Woman

You might stand out to an awesome girl if you do these 5 things, gentlemen. When I was dating, I encountered my fair share of men I should have liked. They were smart and handsome and could correctly punctuate a sentence. Some were doctors, lawyers, or businessmen. If I had a list of all the things I wanted in a guy on paper, I met several who checked off all of the boxes.

Read full story

The Importance of Showing Appreciation in a Marriage

Note: These gender roles can be reversed. When I took off my wedding and engagement rings and set them on the kitchen counter after telling my then husband I wanted a divorce, it wasn’t because I didn’t love him anymore.

Read full story
1 comments

The Importance of Being Polite and Presentable on a Date

I’ve never felt like I was asking for a lot when I was dating. Several men I’ve dated long-term, and even my current husband, have said to me, “You’re the most low-maintenance woman I’ve been with.” Maybe they lied to me about that, who knows.

Read full story
4 comments

The Impact of Children on Romantic Relationships: Navigating the Challenges and Finding Solutions

I love my children. I’m so grateful I had them. But I’d be lying if I said they didn’t make things difficult. It’s harder to find time alone. It’s harder to want to be intimate when one or both of my husband and I have recently changed a poopy diaper or are covered with some other malodorous body fluid. The sleepless nights. The fatigue.

Read full story

Navigating Narcissism: Understanding and Avoiding Narcissistic Relationships

“I think she’s a narcissist," my client said. “What makes you think that?” I asked. “I just looked up all of the signs, and she has all of them.”. My client’s story was a story too many of us have: a stirring passionate love affair, feeling like you’d found “the one,” moving from casual dating to living together or married in the same amount of time it takes most southern towns to change their weather.

Read full story
3 comments

Breaking Free from the Cycle of Self-Criticism

My face was red, but I hoped my co-host, Kerry, couldn’t see it. Well, that was awful, I told myself. It was our first day recording together for our podcast, “Breaking Free From Narcissistic Abuse.” I’d been so excited at joining Kerry as a co-host just a few hours before we’d begun recording, but now I felt like I’d made a terrible mistake.

Read full story

I no longer speak to my parents, and I am better off

I haven’t spoken to either my mother or my father since December of 2018. Family is important and valuable to most people. Family is incredibly important to me as well. I have three children, a husband, and a very close set of friends.

Read full story
62 comments

My Husband and I Saved over $2000 Doing a 30 Day "No Spend Challenge"

In mid-July, my husband was picking up another Amazon box from our front porch when he said, “It’s really freaking me out that we have a delivery driver walking up to our house multiple times a day every day.”

Read full story
39 comments

Men May Stay in Toxic or Unhealthy Relationships Because They Have Low Self-Esteem.

Why Men May End up - and Stay - in Unhealthy or Toxic Relationships. “She hit me in front of our kids,” my client whispered as soon as our session had begun. His story is one I’ve heard many times: a man in an unhealthy, toxic, or abusive relationship that he can’t seem to leave. This particular client was smart, personable, charming, and well-off, yet he’d been in unhealthy, toxic, or abusive relationships, and then this marriage, for more than half of his life.

Read full story
144 comments

Recognizing and Addressing Emotional Disconnection in Relationships

The signs your partner is planning on breaking up with you may already be there. “Quiet Quitting,” or “doing the minimum requirements of one’s job and putting in no more time, effort, or enthusiasm than absolutely necessary,” became all the rage as more and more people were experiencing poor work-life balance, burnout, and low job satisfaction.

Read full story
8 comments

Healing from Trauma in Relationships: Navigating the Cyclical Process

5 crazy things I did in my first healthy relationship. I’d dragged myself out of an annihilating relationship, scrapped myself together through therapy/coaching and intense self-improvement work, yet in my first healthy relationship, I was a mess.

Read full story
2 comments

Breaking the Cycle of Unhealthy Relationships

4 Things That Have Helped Me Not Be in a Toxic Relationship Again. Prior to dating my second husband, I looked back at all of my relationships and all I could see was a slew of dumpster fires. Each one had been unhealthy, abusive, and/or toxic.

Read full story
1 comments

Navigating Beauty Standards

The first time I noticed the look, Simon and I hadn’t been dating that long. We were out of town celebrating his birthday, and I watched the same exact look pass over the faces of the hotel clerk, the bookstore cashier, and the server at an upscale restaurant on the town square.

Read full story
1 comments

Sometimes the Only Way We Can Leave a Marriage Is the Coward's Way.

Yet I've never regretted cheating on my husband. The proper way to leave any relationship is through having a conversation with the other person. You tell them it’s not working for you. You’re clear and concise. You’re even kind. You and they settle whatever needs to be settled. You part ways, officially break-up, respectful of the good times you shared together and what you learned.

Read full story
253 comments

I Dated the Person I Left My Husband For.

I dated a man who was a kaleidoscope of selves: himself, whom he wasn’t, and whom I wished he would be. Simon shoved his tongue into my mouth, and I accepted it, albeit somewhat unwillingly. It was the first time we’d kissed, just five days after I’d left my husband.

Read full story
110 comments

My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end of my marriage.

My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end, but it was the end of the end. I went to a work conference in a town five hours away with Simon, a colleague I knew only casually. It’s normal to hang out with other colleagues at these things, and I didn’t think anything of it when he told me he wanted to skip a session to check out a local bookstore. I went with him. We walked around the city and talked. Things were easy and comfortable and light.

Read full story
207 comments

My marriage to my ex-husband was like a $240 belted sleeveless cream dress.

It can be hard to leave a relationship based on how much time, effort, and resources you’ve already invested. I bought a dress for work from a well-known designer brand. A belted sleeveless cream dress, it looked like a good investment for $240 (which, on my salary, was a lot for me to spend on one item). I wanted to get somewhere at work, and this dress could help me look the part, I believed. I took my measurements and selected the appropriate size and ordered it online.

Read full story
68 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy