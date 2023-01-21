Leveraging Your Bio on Tinder to Get Matches

Tara Blair Ball

Photo of the Tinder app on a phonePhoto byYogas DesignonUnsplash

I met my husband on Tinder. By the time I matched with him, I’d been on the app for a few months, gone on several dates with a whole range of men, and I‘d gotten some much needed clarity about what I wanted.

My now husband had exactly one picture, his first name and age, his place of employment, and then nothing in his bio. Tinder bios matter, especially for men seeking women, so it’s hilarious that he didn’t need much of one to snag me.

Since meeting and then marrying my love off of Tinder, I’ve been asked time and time again, “How did you do it?” Many of my friends have pulled up their dating profiles for me to look at and provide advice, and since Tinder is a great haystack you have to weed through, I decided it might be time to compile an all-inclusive guide to writing Tinder bios.

Statistically, men are more likely to decide whether to swipe left or right by just looking at a woman’s pictures. They may read her bio if she matches with him, but in a survey of over 130,000 male Tinder users, most never read the woman’s profile at all. Men also often are less selective in whom they match with. Some men surveyed said they swiped right on every woman just to see who might match with them.

Conversely, women are much more selective. They are more likely to look through the photos as well asread the bios before deciding to swipe right or left, so the bio is much more important for a man looking for women than for a woman looking for men.

Since Tinder is an incredibly simple app that only allows you to add photos and write a bio, it’s on you to make your bio stand out.

What You Should Include in Your Tinder Bio

You have some blank space to fill and how you do that is entirely up to you, but here are some tips to follow to make your bio stand out every time:

1. Stick to 500 characters or less.

This is your opportunity to say more with less. Focus on your values and priorities and what you want and what you like. You don’t want to write a dating manifesto, but you also want to give them more than just a sentence.

2. Try to be funny.

You’ve got to stand out, and one way you can do that is by writing a couple of funny lines that still showcase your personality. You get to present yourself however you want, and showing yourself as someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously is a great way to start.

3. Say what you’re looking for.

Since you may want to go ahead and not match with men or women who aren’t interested in whatever you are, you can go ahead and put that in your profile. Remember: they may not even read your profile, but at least you’ll have been clear on your end.

If you’re interested in something more long-term, saying something like, “Not here for hook-ups, looking for dates, or looking for dates that could lead to something more” would be best. Those statements are clear and to the point and don’t make it sound like you’re going to want to get married on the second date.

If you’re interested in something more casual, say that too! “Not interested in something serious, only looking for a hook-up” etc. are clear.

If you have no idea what you’re looking for, say that too because then you’re at least being honest.

4. Include your height.

It may sound silly, but some men and women are very picky about the heights of their mates. Some men only find short women attractive, while others love the tall ladies. Some women prefer men over 6”; others don’t care. If you include your height in your profile, you’re going to again help limit your matches to people who are looking for the exact kind of person you are.

5. Be honest.

While you may feel like you don’t have to be honest because this is online dating, you still should be, especially if you’re hoping for something more than a casual hook-up. Be clear about who you are, what you want, and what you’re like.

6. Check your spelling and grammar.

Grammar nazis like myself automatically swipe left if they read a profile that has poor grammar.

Nearly everyone is on Tinder, which includes doctors, lawyers, teachers, and other highly educated people. If you’re interested in snagging a gorgeous erudite man or woman, you’ll need to make sure that your bio doesn’t immediately count you out.

Grammarly is a free browser add-on that checks for grammar, punctuation, and spelling errors. Grammarcheck is also a free website that allows you to do the same thing without downloading an extension. You can copy and paste your Tinder bio in the box and let it check your handiwork.

Once you’ve had your grammar, spelling, and punctuation checked, you can copy and paste the final version into your Tinder profile and feel assured that your profile won’t rule you out from matching with someone well-educated!

In conclusion:

  • Be you, as authentically you as possible, in as brief a way as possible.
  • Be clear to try to limit the number of matches you get with people who aren’t into what you’re into.
  • Check your grammar or have it checked for you.

How to Write Your Tinder Bio

1. Make the first line something funny or catchy.

This could be where you tell a joke, be self-deprecating, or highlight some weird or unique aspect of your personality, job, or life.

Some examples:

  • I’m an upper respiratory nurse, which means once I take your breath away, I can help you get it back.
  • I really just want a girl/boyfriend so I can always ride in the HOV lane.
  • Have you ever said, “F*ck the police?” Well, here’s your chance.
  • Dating me ensures you’ll always be the better-looking one.

2. Write about who you are.

Be specific, and know that the more random or weird, the better.

Some examples:

  • I am a huge college football fan, an amateur chef, and an owner of one lucky dog.
  • I floss. That’s how responsible I am.
  • Every unhappy girl is unhappy in her own way. My kind of unhappy is full of self-deprecating humor and local brews.
  • About me: I love stinky cheese, the foam at the top of my beer, and going camping by myself.

3. Write about what you’re looking for.

Highlight your personality while also making clear what you’re interested in.

Some examples:

  • I don’t want a partner in crime. I commit all my crimes on my own. I would never drag you into that.
  • I want someone who can be happily miserable with me.
  • You have stories to share, think dad jokes are funny, and enjoy a good meal with a nice gentleman.
  • Like my shirt? It’s made of boyfriend material.
  • I’m just on here for some physical intimacy. Isn’t everyone?

4. End with some sort of call to action.

A “call to action” is where you give someone an opening for what to message you about. It removes the guesswork out of messaging.

Some examples:

  • I hate squirrels. They’re just fluffy rats.
  • I love guacamole and people who tell terrible jokes.
  • Tell me a recent idea that intrigued you.
  • Looking forward to going to ________. If you have any tips on what I should see, definitely let me know.

Whatever you’re looking for on Tinder is just a swipe away. Make sure to write a profile that highlights the most honest and best versions of yourself, and make it catchy bio so that whoever you’re looking for won’t be able to swipe right fast enough!

Tara Blair Ball

Tara Blair Ball is a Certified Relationship Coach and author of Grateful in Love: A Daily Gratitude Journal for Couples, A Couples Goals Journal, and Reclaim & Recover: Heal from Toxic Relationships with a 7-Step Guided Journal.

