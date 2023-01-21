Navigating Narcissism: Understanding and Avoiding Narcissistic Relationships

Tara Blair Ball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kD24o_0kLVxsp200
person in a scary maskPhoto byMax BenderonUnsplash

“I think she’s a narcissist," my client said.

“What makes you think that?” I asked. 

“I just looked up all of the signs, and she has all of them.” 

My client’s story was a story too many of us have: a stirring passionate love affair, feeling like you’d found “the one,” moving from casual dating to living together or married in the same amount of time it takes most southern towns to change their weather.

But then something goes wrong. It starts out with little things like souped-up fights or these tiny, seemingly inconsequential, jabs that stab you to the quick. 

Your “soulmate’s” mask starts to slip, and you realize…you don’t know this person behind the mask. You want that other person back. The one you’d fallen in love with, but it takes too long for you to realize that other person…never actually existed.

You’ve been conned, and the worst part is that usually the relationship has progressed so far that now you have no idea how to unentangle yourself from this “fake” person anymore. 

What is a narcissist? 

Regardless of whether someone has full-blown Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) or just narcissistic tendencies (which is common for anyone that is currently acting out on an addiction), they will have certain traits.

They are:

  • Exaggerating their own accomplishments and talents
  • Constantly seeking validation and attention from others
  • Having a strong sense of entitlement
  • Being preoccupied with fantasies of power, success, and attractiveness
  • Belittling or demeaning others in order to feel superior
  • Being easily jealous or envious of others
  • Having a lack of empathy and being unwilling to recognize or understand the feelings of others
  • Manipulating or exploiting others for their own gain

Another important aspect of the narcissist is their “mask.” This is the persona or image that they present to the world. They may appear to be confident, charming, and successful, but behind this mask, they may be struggling with low self-esteem and a deep sense of insecurity. This faux persona is how they manipulate and exploit others. 

NPD can only be diagnosed by a professional, but it’s important to note that anyone can have these tendencies. The probability of you encountering one and it having a negative impact on your life is actually a staggering 15 to 50%.

If you’ve ever dated or even married someone with any or all of the traits above, you know how acutely awful this can be. It can be terrifying to date because you struggle with trusting yourself, or you may have heard or read enough about narcissism and narcissistic tendencies to know that you want to avoid them at all costs. 

While you may not be able to tell if someone is a narcissist the first time you meet them, you may be able to avoid letting the relationship progress too far by following these 5 tips: 

1. Educate yourself

Educating yourself about the traits and characteristics of narcissists is crucial in understanding and identifying narcissistic behavior. It allows you to recognize the signs and red flags, and to better protect yourself from manipulation and deceit. 

Here are red flags to look out for:

  1. They constantly talk about themselves and their accomplishments, and show little interest in your life.
  2. They tend to exaggerate their achievements and talents, and may even lie to impress others.
  3. They are overly confident and arrogant, and may put down others.
  4. They have a strong sense of entitlement and expect special treatment.
  5. They are easily offended and can become angry or hostile if they don’t get their way.
  6. They have a history of unstable or tumultuous relationships.
  7. They are unable to empathize with others and may lack genuine emotions.
  8. They have a tendency to blame others for their own problems and shortcomings.

By learning about the different types of narcissists, the potential impact of their behavior on your own mental and emotional well-being, as well as the signs and red flags to look out for, you can make better, more informed decisions.

2. Trust your instincts

Narcissists are often master manipulators and can be very skilled at hiding their true nature. They may be charming and charismatic at first, but as you get to know them better, a more sinister, or even cruel, self may reveal itself. By trusting your instincts and paying attention to your own feelings and observations, you can better detect any red flags or warning signs. 

Here are indicators that you may need to trust your instincts:

  1. You feel uneasy or uncomfortable around a certain person or in a certain situation.
  2. You find yourself constantly questioning your own feelings or doubting yourself.
  3. The person or situation makes you feel uneasy, anxious, or stressed.
  4. You have a sense that you’re being manipulated or controlled.
  5. You notice a discrepancy between what a person says and what they do.
  6. Something the person says or does doesn’t seem genuine or authentic.

Your gut may tell you something is off or not right, and it’s important to pay attention to it. 

3. Be cautious with early flattery

Narcissists are often skilled at using flattery and charm to manipulate and control others. Also called “lovebombing,” excessive and early flattery can create a false sense of attraction and intimacy, making it difficult to recognize other warning signs of narcissistic behavior. 

Here are examples of the types of early flattery you might see from a narcissist:

  1. Excessive compliments and praise, such as telling you that you’re the most beautiful/smart/amazing person they’ve ever met.
  2. Constantly seeking your validation and approval, for example always asking for your opinions and feedback about them.
  3. Making grandiose promises and declarations of love or affection early in the relationship.
  4. Using flattery as a way to manipulate you into doing things for them, or to make you feel guilty for not meeting their demands.
  5. Exaggerating their own accomplishments and talents, in order to impress you and make you feel inferior.
  6. Making you feel that you’re in a privileged position to be with them and that others are not worthy.
  7. Making you feel like you are the center of their world and they can’t live without you.

Being aware and cautious of receiving a lot of early flattery allows you to be more aware of the potential manipulation and control tactics that a narcissist may use, and to make more informed decisions about your relationship.

4. Set boundaries

Narcissists often disregard the boundaries of others. You may notice this in small ways at first. For example, you may say that you can’t text while you’re at work between 8 and 5, and you may notice that they’ll text you at 4:50pm, or they’ll send something like, “I know you can’t respond to this right now, but I’m just thinking about you!”

While that may seem like a small thing, small boundary-pushing can turn into greater boundary violations over time. If you let them violate these small boundaries, they’ll eventually feel okay with violating bigger ones. 

By setting clear boundaries and maintaining them, you can help protect yourself from narcissistic behavior. Some examples of boundaries that you may want to set in an early relationship include:

  1. Communicating your need for honesty and respect in the relationship.
  2. Setting limits on how much time and energy you are willing to invest in the relationship.
  3. Being clear about what you will and will not tolerate in terms of behavior, such as manipulation or control.
  4. Establishing your own personal values and goals, and being assertive in communicating and enforcing them.
  5. Not allowing anyone to make you feel guilty or ashamed for setting and enforcing your own boundaries.

It’s important to be clear and direct in communicating your boundaries, and to be willing to walk away from a relationship if they are not respected. 

5. Prioritize self-care

Self-care is an essential aspect of maintaining your own mental and emotional well-being, and it becomes even more important when trying to avoid dating a narcissist.

Here are some examples of self-care you should prioritize while you’re dating:

  1. Maintaining boundaries.
  2. Setting aside time for yourself (schedule time for activities you enjoy and that make you feel good, such as reading, writing, exercising, or spending time with friends and family).
  3. Practicing mindfulness (Mindfulness practices such as meditation, yoga, or journaling can help you stay grounded and focused on the present moment, rather than getting caught up in fantasies or negative thoughts/emotions).
  4. Building a support network (Having a supportive group of friends and family can help you stay grounded and aware).
  5. Seeking professional help (Therapy/counseling and coaching can provide you with the tools and strategies you need to cope with the emotional stress and manipulation that can come with dating a narcissist).

Practicing self-care is important for you to maintain a strong sense of self-worth and self-respect, which can make it easier to recognize and avoid individuals, like narcissists, who may be prone to exploiting others.

Dating can feel like walking across a minefield already, so let’s not add “dating a narcissist” to your list. Educate yourself, trust your instincts, be cautious, keep to good boundaries, and keep doing the things you love with the people you love. Even if you find yourself on a date with one, you can exit with grace, knowing that a future with them isn’t one you want. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dating# dating advice# relationship advice# narcissist# narcissism

Comments / 3

Published by

Tara Blair Ball is a Certified Relationship Coach and author of Grateful in Love: A Daily Gratitude Journal for Couples, A Couples Goals Journal, and Reclaim & Recover: Heal from Toxic Relationships with a 7-Step Guided Journal. She has a Master's from the University of Memphis and is accredited by CTAA. You can find her on Tiktok, Instagram, or YouTube at @tara.relationshipcoach.

Memphis, TN
15K followers

More from Tara Blair Ball

Breaking Free from Fear and Worry in Your Romantic Relationships

Tips on how to quit excessively worrying about your romantic relationships. He hadn’t texted me back in over an hour. What is going on? I asked myself. He’s NEVER gone this long without texting me back!

Read full story

Recognizing the Unhealthy Pattern of My Previous Relationships

My first boyfriend was skeletal with strawberry blond hair to his shoulders. He liked going to raves and pre-gaming. I played the “Who can scream the loudest?” game for over a year with the next guy I dated.

Read full story

Leveraging Your Bio on Tinder to Get Matches

I met my husband on Tinder. By the time I matched with him, I’d been on the app for a few months, gone on several dates with a whole range of men, and I‘d gotten some much needed clarity about what I wanted.

Read full story

The Power of Attention to Detail: How to Connect with a Woman

You might stand out to an awesome girl if you do these 5 things, gentlemen. When I was dating, I encountered my fair share of men I should have liked. They were smart and handsome and could correctly punctuate a sentence. Some were doctors, lawyers, or businessmen. If I had a list of all the things I wanted in a guy on paper, I met several who checked off all of the boxes.

Read full story

The Importance of Showing Appreciation in a Marriage

Note: These gender roles can be reversed. When I took off my wedding and engagement rings and set them on the kitchen counter after telling my then husband I wanted a divorce, it wasn’t because I didn’t love him anymore.

Read full story
1 comments

The Importance of Being Polite and Presentable on a Date

I’ve never felt like I was asking for a lot when I was dating. Several men I’ve dated long-term, and even my current husband, have said to me, “You’re the most low-maintenance woman I’ve been with.” Maybe they lied to me about that, who knows.

Read full story
4 comments

The Impact of Children on Romantic Relationships: Navigating the Challenges and Finding Solutions

I love my children. I’m so grateful I had them. But I’d be lying if I said they didn’t make things difficult. It’s harder to find time alone. It’s harder to want to be intimate when one or both of my husband and I have recently changed a poopy diaper or are covered with some other malodorous body fluid. The sleepless nights. The fatigue.

Read full story

Breaking Free from the Cycle of Self-Criticism

My face was red, but I hoped my co-host, Kerry, couldn’t see it. Well, that was awful, I told myself. It was our first day recording together for our podcast, “Breaking Free From Narcissistic Abuse.” I’d been so excited at joining Kerry as a co-host just a few hours before we’d begun recording, but now I felt like I’d made a terrible mistake.

Read full story

I no longer speak to my parents, and I am better off

I haven’t spoken to either my mother or my father since December of 2018. Family is important and valuable to most people. Family is incredibly important to me as well. I have three children, a husband, and a very close set of friends.

Read full story
62 comments

My Husband and I Saved over $2000 Doing a 30 Day "No Spend Challenge"

In mid-July, my husband was picking up another Amazon box from our front porch when he said, “It’s really freaking me out that we have a delivery driver walking up to our house multiple times a day every day.”

Read full story
39 comments

Men May Stay in Toxic or Unhealthy Relationships Because They Have Low Self-Esteem.

Why Men May End up - and Stay - in Unhealthy or Toxic Relationships. “She hit me in front of our kids,” my client whispered as soon as our session had begun. His story is one I’ve heard many times: a man in an unhealthy, toxic, or abusive relationship that he can’t seem to leave. This particular client was smart, personable, charming, and well-off, yet he’d been in unhealthy, toxic, or abusive relationships, and then this marriage, for more than half of his life.

Read full story
144 comments

Recognizing and Addressing Emotional Disconnection in Relationships

The signs your partner is planning on breaking up with you may already be there. “Quiet Quitting,” or “doing the minimum requirements of one’s job and putting in no more time, effort, or enthusiasm than absolutely necessary,” became all the rage as more and more people were experiencing poor work-life balance, burnout, and low job satisfaction.

Read full story
8 comments

Healing from Trauma in Relationships: Navigating the Cyclical Process

5 crazy things I did in my first healthy relationship. I’d dragged myself out of an annihilating relationship, scrapped myself together through therapy/coaching and intense self-improvement work, yet in my first healthy relationship, I was a mess.

Read full story
2 comments

Breaking the Cycle of Unhealthy Relationships

4 Things That Have Helped Me Not Be in a Toxic Relationship Again. Prior to dating my second husband, I looked back at all of my relationships and all I could see was a slew of dumpster fires. Each one had been unhealthy, abusive, and/or toxic.

Read full story
1 comments

Navigating Beauty Standards

The first time I noticed the look, Simon and I hadn’t been dating that long. We were out of town celebrating his birthday, and I watched the same exact look pass over the faces of the hotel clerk, the bookstore cashier, and the server at an upscale restaurant on the town square.

Read full story
1 comments

Sometimes the Only Way We Can Leave a Marriage Is the Coward's Way.

Yet I've never regretted cheating on my husband. The proper way to leave any relationship is through having a conversation with the other person. You tell them it’s not working for you. You’re clear and concise. You’re even kind. You and they settle whatever needs to be settled. You part ways, officially break-up, respectful of the good times you shared together and what you learned.

Read full story
253 comments

I Dated the Person I Left My Husband For.

I dated a man who was a kaleidoscope of selves: himself, whom he wasn’t, and whom I wished he would be. Simon shoved his tongue into my mouth, and I accepted it, albeit somewhat unwillingly. It was the first time we’d kissed, just five days after I’d left my husband.

Read full story
110 comments

My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end of my marriage.

My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end, but it was the end of the end. I went to a work conference in a town five hours away with Simon, a colleague I knew only casually. It’s normal to hang out with other colleagues at these things, and I didn’t think anything of it when he told me he wanted to skip a session to check out a local bookstore. I went with him. We walked around the city and talked. Things were easy and comfortable and light.

Read full story
207 comments

My marriage to my ex-husband was like a $240 belted sleeveless cream dress.

It can be hard to leave a relationship based on how much time, effort, and resources you’ve already invested. I bought a dress for work from a well-known designer brand. A belted sleeveless cream dress, it looked like a good investment for $240 (which, on my salary, was a lot for me to spend on one item). I wanted to get somewhere at work, and this dress could help me look the part, I believed. I took my measurements and selected the appropriate size and ordered it online.

Read full story
68 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy