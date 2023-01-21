Breaking Free from the Cycle of Self-Criticism

Tara Blair Ball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0atUV9_0kFkzYIV00
Woman recording a podcastPhoto bySoundtraponUnsplash

My face was red, but I hoped my co-host, Kerry, couldn’t see it. Well, that was awful, I told myself. 

It was our first day recording together for our podcast, “Breaking Free From Narcissistic Abuse.” I’d been so excited at joining Kerry as a co-host just a few hours before we’d begun recording, but now I felt like I’d made a terrible mistake. 

My mouth felt dry, so I got a sip of water. Why does EVERYTHING I do always have to be so awful? Couldn’t I do one thing and have it go well? Just one?!? My thoughts continued.

I set my drink down and nearly knocked over my microphone in the process. Kerry queued up the next question we would both answer, but I was struggling to be present. You suck, you suck, you suck became my internal loop, and I stuttered when I started my answer. There you go again… I inwardly scoffed.

The self-critical troll that seems to reside by default in my brain had taken over, and I was counting down the minutes until we were done so I could go cower in shame. 

Yet when I listened back to the episode a couple of days later, I was floored by how…good it was. I’d sounded intelligent and articulate. My stumbles were minute! Kerry and I had an easy rapport with one another, and we had shared much that I knew would be beneficial to our audience. 

All of my negative thoughts had proven not to be true at all. I’d just let my own worst critic run amok in the moment. 

Common Reasons Why We May Be Self-Critical

You might be able to relate with being your own worst critic, and there are many reasons why we all might treat ourselves less than kindly, especially when we try something new.

They are:

1. Perfectionism

We might have very high (and likely, unrealistic) expectations for ourseles and strive for *perfection* in all we do. 

I’d never recorded a podcast as a co-host before, yet I somehow expected myself to do it with no flummoxes, stutters, um’s, ah’s, or like’s. With each new mistake, I found myself adding it to a running list of “Things I Messed up.” When we’re compiling evidence of our foibles, of course we’re going to think we’re doing an abysmal job. 

But are we really? We’re probably not even doing half as bad as we think. 

2. Low self-esteem

People with low self-esteem may feel like they are not worthy or capable, and may be more critical of themselves as a result.

I’ve done a lot of work over the years overcoming a low self-esteem and self-worth. I was raised by a hypercritical parent, which meant nothing I did ever felt like it was good enough, and I can sometimes start to believe that default messaging. 

3. Comparison

Comparing ourselves to others can lead to feeling like we are not measuring up. Seeing others succeed can make us feel like we are falling behind, even if we are doing well in our own lives.

My co-host Kerry had already done an entire season of the podcast I’d just joined her on as a co-host. She had recorded nearly seventy episodes before my one. This unfortunately meant I could compare myself to her in real-time, and it was easy to find evidence of me not “measuring up.” 

In a metaphor, Kerry was halfway through the marathon while I was just at the starting line. It wasn’t fair for me to compare myself to her, which is why that negative ninny in my head had a field day. 

4. Past experiences

Traumatic or negative experiences from the past can affect our self-perception and make us more critical of ourselves.

As I wrote earlier, I grew up with a very hypercritical parent, and if I’m being honest, the voice in my head isn’t always my own. Sometimes it’s her voice. It’s her voice telling me, “An A- isn’t an A+,” or “Why would you even do that?” 

Our parents have a huge impact on our perception of ourselves, especially when we’re young and developing, and if they’re critical of us, we can internalize that as there being something “wrong” with us. 

5. Social and cultural influences

Society and culture can also play a role in how critical we are of ourselves. Some cultures and social groups place a high value on perfection and achievement, which can lead to self-criticism.

As a woman who creates content on multiple different platforms, of course I deal with trolls. I’m not pretty enough. Smart enough. Thin enough. Young enough. Whatever it might be, I’m not “enough.” If I listened to those voices too much or gave them much more power, I wouldn’t do anything at all. 

How to Overcome Your Own Self-Doubt

If you relate to any of the above, both you and I need to keep working on being kinder and gentler with ourselves. 

Here are some tips on how to do just that:

1. Practice self-compassion

When the negative voices pipe up, try to reverse them into positive statements. Instead of, for example, “I suck,” changing it to, “I am trying something new and I’m going to make mistakes” or “It’s okay to be imperfect, and I’m going to keep working to be better.” 

2. Set realistic goals and expectations

Make sure your goals are achievable and realistic. It’s okay to aim high, but if your goals are too difficult, you may end up feeling like you’ve failed.

It was totally unrealistic to expect myself to be anywhere near as poised and natural on the microphone as my co-host who has seventy episodes more than me. But I can work on my voice and my verbal stutters and set that as a goal to work toward, and use her as a great inspiration. 

3. Take breaks

It’s important to take breaks and give yourself time to relax and recharge. Make sure to schedule in time for rest and self-care.

When we finally finished recording an episode, I told my co-host I needed a break and went to the restroom. There I took some deep breaths and told myself I was doing just fine and to keep going. That “break” probably only lasted 3 minutes, but it was enough for me to remember that I’m not the voices in my head and be a little kinder to myself. 

4. Practice gratitude

Focusing on the things you are thankful for can help shift your perspective and make you feel more positive about yourself and your life.

I’ve wanted to record a podcast since 2015. While it was hard to feel grateful when I felt like I was constantly messing up in the moment as we recorded our first episode together now in 2023, after it was all done, I felt nothing but gratitude. 

So many of us never cross off an item off our bucket list because we’re too afraid of failing. Yeah, I may not have done as well as I would have liked, but I got to do something I’ve wanted to do for eight years, and now I’ve done it! How cool is that!!

5. Seek support

It can be helpful to talk to a friend, family member, coach, or therapist about how you’re feeling. They can provide a fresh perspective and help you work through any negative thoughts you might be having.

When my co-host and I had time to check-in, I let her know how nervous I’d been in and how impressed I was with her. I also let her know about some things I intended to work on, so I could sound as good as her, and she gave me nothing but praise. 

She actually told me, “I know you probably felt awkward, but you didn’t sound that way at all!” I might be my worst critic, but I’m also my least perceptive ally. 

Here’s to new endeavors, my friends, in 2023. I hope we can all be a little kinder to ourselves.

Published by

Tara Blair Ball is a Certified Relationship Coach and author of Grateful in Love: A Daily Gratitude Journal for Couples, A Couples Goals Journal, and Reclaim & Recover: Heal from Toxic Relationships with a 7-Step Guided Journal. She has a Master's from the University of Memphis and is accredited by CTAA.

Memphis, TN
