"My wife hit me in front of our kids."

Tara Blair Ball

Why Men May End up - and Stay - in Unhealthy or Toxic Relationships

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UmjZM_0kBISHv100
Man sitting on a couch sadPhoto byNik Shuliahin 💛💙onUnsplash

“She hit me in front of our kids,” my client whispered as soon as our session had begun.

His story is one I’ve heard many times: a man in an unhealthy, toxic, or abusive relationship that he can’t seem to leave. This particular client was smart, personable, charming, and well-off, yet he’d been in unhealthy, toxic, or abusive relationships, and then this marriage, for more than half of his life.

Unhealthy, toxic, and/or abusive relationships, for our purposes, have unbalanced power dynamics, and the relationship is emotionally, and sometimes even physically, harmful to one or both partners.

The men I’ve worked with have stayed in these relationships at the cost of themselves, their self-esteem, self-confidence, self-respect, joy, career goals, and even their sanity.

But why would men end up in these types of relationships? Don’t they most often have more resources, ability, and freedom to be able to leave one? Let’s take a look at some of the reasons why.

Low Self-Esteem

Low self-esteem can be a major contributing factor to men entering into an unhealthy relationship. Men who inherently think they’re bad may choose relationships where they believe they’ll be “punished.”

They may also think that an unhealthy relationship is all that they can get or “deserve,” and so they may stay in the relationship out of fear of being alone or not finding anyone else who will accept them as they are. This lack of self-confidence can make it hard for them to recognize when their partner is manipulating or abusing them, as well as cause them to doubt their own judgement about whether the relationship is healthy or not.

If this is you, start with overcoming your low self-esteem with positive self-talk. Your inner narrative can influence your actions. It’s why you stayed in situations you knew weren’t good for you: because you thought that was the best you could get.

Your identity is not made up of your mistakes. You deserve to be loved and cared for the way you love and care for others. You are the man someone has been praying for.

Fear Of Commitment

Some men may enter into a toxic relationship because of their fear of commitment. They may have difficulty opening up and expressing their emotions and so instead opt for a partner who is controlling and possessive — someone who won’t put any pressure on them to open up or reveal too much about themselves.

This type of person may be more appealing to someone with commitment fears as it allows them to keep a distance and not emotionally invest while still being “in a relationship.”

This can lead to an unhealthy dynamic where the man feels like he can never truly express himself without fear of judgement or ridicule from his partner.

If you’re unclear whether this is you, evaluate how comfortable you are in expressing your wants, needs, and feelings. Do you tend to walk on eggshells? Fudge the truth, lie by omission, or outright lie to avoid saying how you really feel? Or do you often make jokes or sarcastic comments that veil truths?

Men who don’t have commitment fears can clearly express their feelings, wants, and needs because they know we can’t have truly intimate, loving, and healthy relationships if we aren’t or can’t be vulnerable.

You can work on this by addressing what’s been holding you back from commitment and learning how to communicate assertively, like Marshall Rosenberg’s Nonviolent Communication. Look up books on emotional intelligence or overcoming people-pleasing/codependency, like Aziz Gazipura’s Not Nice.

Lack Of Education About Healthy Relationships

Finally, many men don’t have proper education about what constitutes a healthy relationship, which means that they may not even realize that their relationship is unhealthy until it’s too late.

Our parents and other caregivers are most often our relationship role models, and often our adult relationships will modeled after what we saw growing up. If their relationship wasn’t the healthiest, then ours won’t be later on either.

Without proper education on what makes a healthy partnership, men may not understand how to recognize signs of an abusive or manipulative partner and instead remain in the unhealthy situation until it becomes unbearable for one or both people involved.

If you want to learn how to have a healthy relationship, find some men in your life who have relationships you admire. While we can’t judge the health of a relationship by just what we see on the outside, we can get some insight on what should be or shouldn’t be acceptable in one.

You can also learn more about healthy relationships in regards to Attachment Theory in books like Attached by Amir Levine, or healthy relationship skills like in Couple Skills by Matthew McKay.

All too often, men find themselves stuck in toxic relationships due to various factors such as low self-esteem, fear of commitment, and lack of education about healthy relationships. It’s important for everyone — regardless of gender — to understand what makes a healthy partnership so that they can identify when something isn’t right and take steps towards improving the situation if needed. With knowledge comes power — power over our own lives and our own choices — so use it wisely!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationship advice# men# advice for men# relationship advice for men# relationship

Comments / 37

Published by

Certified Relationship Coach and Writer. E-mail: tarablairball@gmail.com

Memphis, TN
15K followers

More from Tara Blair Ball

I no longer speak to my parents, and I am better off

I haven’t spoken to either my mother or my father since December of 2018. Family is important and valuable to most people. Family is incredibly important to me as well. I have three children, a husband, and a very close set of friends.

Read full story
62 comments

My Husband and I Saved over $2000 Doing a 30 Day "No Spend Challenge"

In mid-July, my husband was picking up another Amazon box from our front porch when he said, “It’s really freaking me out that we have a delivery driver walking up to our house multiple times a day every day.”

Read full story
25 comments

People often check out from relationships usually far before they actually leave.

The signs your partner is planning on breaking up with you may already be there. “Quiet Quitting,” or “doing the minimum requirements of one’s job and putting in no more time, effort, or enthusiasm than absolutely necessary,” became all the rage as more and more people were experiencing poor work-life balance, burnout, and low job satisfaction.

Read full story
5 comments

When we’ve always been around chaos, we may fear stillness.

5 crazy things I did in my first healthy relationship. I’d dragged myself out of an annihilating relationship, scrapped myself together through therapy/coaching and intense self-improvement work, yet in my first healthy relationship, I was a mess.

Read full story
2 comments

Those of us who score high on “agreeableness” too often get taken advantage of.

4 Things That Have Helped Me Not Be in a Toxic Relationship Again. Prior to dating my second husband, I looked back at all of my relationships and all I could see was a slew of dumpster fires. Each one had been unhealthy, abusive, and/or toxic.

Read full story

I Broke up with a Boyfriend Because He Wasn't Handsome Enough for Me.

The first time I noticed the look, Simon and I hadn’t been dating that long. We were out of town celebrating his birthday, and I watched the same exact look pass over the faces of the hotel clerk, the bookstore cashier, and the server at an upscale restaurant on the town square.

Read full story
1 comments

Sometimes the Only Way We Can Leave a Marriage Is the Coward's Way.

Yet I've never regretted cheating on my husband. The proper way to leave any relationship is through having a conversation with the other person. You tell them it’s not working for you. You’re clear and concise. You’re even kind. You and they settle whatever needs to be settled. You part ways, officially break-up, respectful of the good times you shared together and what you learned.

Read full story
253 comments

I Dated the Person I Left My Husband For.

I dated a man who was a kaleidoscope of selves: himself, whom he wasn’t, and whom I wished he would be. Simon shoved his tongue into my mouth, and I accepted it, albeit somewhat unwillingly. It was the first time we’d kissed, just five days after I’d left my husband.

Read full story
110 comments

My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end of my marriage.

My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end, but it was the end of the end. I went to a work conference in a town five hours away with Simon, a colleague I knew only casually. It’s normal to hang out with other colleagues at these things, and I didn’t think anything of it when he told me he wanted to skip a session to check out a local bookstore. I went with him. We walked around the city and talked. Things were easy and comfortable and light.

Read full story
207 comments

My marriage to my ex-husband was like a $240 belted sleeveless cream dress.

It can be hard to leave a relationship based on how much time, effort, and resources you’ve already invested. I bought a dress for work from a well-known designer brand. A belted sleeveless cream dress, it looked like a good investment for $240 (which, on my salary, was a lot for me to spend on one item). I wanted to get somewhere at work, and this dress could help me look the part, I believed. I took my measurements and selected the appropriate size and ordered it online.

Read full story
68 comments

Dating advice for men in the 21st century

Here are some tips you can follow to make you the best man for the woman you’re vying for. The last thing in the world you might want is a crazy woman, but what about if she was crazy for you?

Read full story
221 comments

Improved communication skills = improved fighting skills

Improved communication skills = improved fighting skills. What is the *one* thing you and your partner always seem to fight about?. Is it who does the most chores around the house or cares for the kids more? That they have a friend or family member you don’t like? That they make jokes that irritate you or they don’t like to be very social?

Read full story
9 comments

Divorce-proofing your marriage

If I’d known how awful divorce was going to feel, I wouldn’t have gotten married to my first husband. I absolutely would have ended that relationship before we got married.

Read full story
24 comments
Tennessee State

Surviving a marital separation

In the state of Tennessee where I live, it was not required that I separate from my ex-husband before I divorced him. I could just file and then it could be done in ninety days (Hahahaha. It took eleven months).

Read full story
1 comments

Defining boundaries after your divorce when you have children

My ex-husband and I have a polite relationship based entirely on doing what’s best for our kids. We are not friends. We don’t chit-chat. I don’t really know what’s going on in his life. He doesn’t really know what’s going on in mine.

Read full story
1 comments

“Breadcrumbing” in a relationship is a detriment to both parties

The day my ex-husband and I sold the house we’d shared together, I had my first date with Daniel. When I walked into the restaurant, he was sitting at the bar, all 6 foot runner-built of him.

Read full story
27 comments

Having a great relationship after kids takes hard work

I love my children. I’m so grateful I had them. But I’d be lying if I said they didn’t make things difficult. It’s harder to find time alone. It’s harder to want to be intimate when one or both of my husband and I have recently changed a poopy diaper or are covered with some other malodorous body fluid. The sleepless nights. The fatigue.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Parents Are No Longer Able to Opt-Out of School Mask Mandates. Here's What That Means for Tennessee.

Troy Stolt/Chattanooga Times Free Press, via Associated Press. On August 16th, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 84, which officially allowed Tennessee parents to exempt their children from school mask mandates.

Read full story
323 comments
Shelby County, TN

The Facebook post that has a Shelby County municipal administrator under investigation

While many of us believe that what we post on social media should have no impact on our professional lives, that may not be the case for one Shelby County administrator. Her now-deleted Facebook post is currently under investigation and may lead to disciplinary action.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy