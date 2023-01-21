Men May Stay in Toxic or Unhealthy Relationships Because They Have Low Self-Esteem.

Tara Blair Ball

Why Men May End up - and Stay - in Unhealthy or Toxic Relationships

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UmjZM_0kBISHv100
Man sitting on a couch sadPhoto byNik Shuliahin 💛💙onUnsplash

“She hit me in front of our kids,” my client whispered as soon as our session had begun.

His story is one I’ve heard many times: a man in an unhealthy, toxic, or abusive relationship that he can’t seem to leave. This particular client was smart, personable, charming, and well-off, yet he’d been in unhealthy, toxic, or abusive relationships, and then this marriage, for more than half of his life.

Unhealthy, toxic, and/or abusive relationships, for our purposes, have unbalanced power dynamics, and the relationship is emotionally, and sometimes even physically, harmful to one or both partners.

The men I’ve worked with have stayed in these relationships at the cost of themselves, their self-esteem, self-confidence, self-respect, joy, career goals, and even their sanity.

But why would men end up in these types of relationships? Don’t they most often have more resources, ability, and freedom to be able to leave one? Let’s take a look at some of the reasons why.

Low Self-Esteem

Low self-esteem can be a major contributing factor to men entering into an unhealthy relationship. Men who inherently think they’re bad may choose relationships where they believe they’ll be “punished.”

They may also think that an unhealthy relationship is all that they can get or “deserve,” and so they may stay in the relationship out of fear of being alone or not finding anyone else who will accept them as they are. This lack of self-confidence can make it hard for them to recognize when their partner is manipulating or abusing them, as well as cause them to doubt their own judgement about whether the relationship is healthy or not.

If this is you, start with overcoming your low self-esteem with positive self-talk. Your inner narrative can influence your actions. It’s why you stayed in situations you knew weren’t good for you: because you thought that was the best you could get.

Your identity is not made up of your mistakes. You deserve to be loved and cared for the way you love and care for others. You are the man someone has been praying for.

Fear Of Commitment

Some men may enter into a toxic relationship because of their fear of commitment. They may have difficulty opening up and expressing their emotions and so instead opt for a partner who is controlling and possessive — someone who won’t put any pressure on them to open up or reveal too much about themselves.

This type of person may be more appealing to someone with commitment fears as it allows them to keep a distance and not emotionally invest while still being “in a relationship.”

This can lead to an unhealthy dynamic where the man feels like he can never truly express himself without fear of judgement or ridicule from his partner.

If you’re unclear whether this is you, evaluate how comfortable you are in expressing your wants, needs, and feelings. Do you tend to walk on eggshells? Fudge the truth, lie by omission, or outright lie to avoid saying how you really feel? Or do you often make jokes or sarcastic comments that veil truths?

Men who don’t have commitment fears can clearly express their feelings, wants, and needs because they know we can’t have truly intimate, loving, and healthy relationships if we aren’t or can’t be vulnerable.

You can work on this by addressing what’s been holding you back from commitment and learning how to communicate assertively, like Marshall Rosenberg’s Nonviolent Communication. Look up books on emotional intelligence or overcoming people-pleasing/codependency, like Aziz Gazipura’s Not Nice.

Lack Of Education About Healthy Relationships

Finally, many men don’t have proper education about what constitutes a healthy relationship, which means that they may not even realize that their relationship is unhealthy until it’s too late.

Our parents and other caregivers are most often our relationship role models, and often our adult relationships will modeled after what we saw growing up. If their relationship wasn’t the healthiest, then ours won’t be later on either.

Without proper education on what makes a healthy partnership, men may not understand how to recognize signs of an abusive or manipulative partner and instead remain in the unhealthy situation until it becomes unbearable for one or both people involved.

If you want to learn how to have a healthy relationship, find some men in your life who have relationships you admire. While we can’t judge the health of a relationship by just what we see on the outside, we can get some insight on what should be or shouldn’t be acceptable in one.

You can also learn more about healthy relationships in regards to Attachment Theory in books like Attached by Amir Levine, or healthy relationship skills like in Couple Skills by Matthew McKay.

All too often, men find themselves stuck in toxic relationships due to various factors such as low self-esteem, fear of commitment, and lack of education about healthy relationships. It’s important for everyone — regardless of gender — to understand what makes a healthy partnership so that they can identify when something isn’t right and take steps towards improving the situation if needed. With knowledge comes power — power over our own lives and our own choices — so use it wisely!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationship advice# men# advice for men# relationship advice for men# relationship

Comments / 144

Published by

Tara Blair Ball is a Certified Relationship Coach and author of Grateful in Love: A Daily Gratitude Journal for Couples, A Couples Goals Journal, and Reclaim & Recover: Heal from Toxic Relationships with a 7-Step Guided Journal. She has a Master's from the University of Memphis and is accredited by CTAA. You can find her on Tiktok, Instagram, or YouTube at @tara.relationshipcoach.

Memphis, TN
15K followers

More from Tara Blair Ball

Breaking Free from Fear and Worry in Your Romantic Relationships

Tips on how to quit excessively worrying about your romantic relationships. He hadn’t texted me back in over an hour. What is going on? I asked myself. He’s NEVER gone this long without texting me back!

Read full story

Recognizing the Unhealthy Pattern of My Previous Relationships

My first boyfriend was skeletal with strawberry blond hair to his shoulders. He liked going to raves and pre-gaming. I played the “Who can scream the loudest?” game for over a year with the next guy I dated.

Read full story

Leveraging Your Bio on Tinder to Get Matches

I met my husband on Tinder. By the time I matched with him, I’d been on the app for a few months, gone on several dates with a whole range of men, and I‘d gotten some much needed clarity about what I wanted.

Read full story

The Power of Attention to Detail: How to Connect with a Woman

You might stand out to an awesome girl if you do these 5 things, gentlemen. When I was dating, I encountered my fair share of men I should have liked. They were smart and handsome and could correctly punctuate a sentence. Some were doctors, lawyers, or businessmen. If I had a list of all the things I wanted in a guy on paper, I met several who checked off all of the boxes.

Read full story

The Importance of Showing Appreciation in a Marriage

Note: These gender roles can be reversed. When I took off my wedding and engagement rings and set them on the kitchen counter after telling my then husband I wanted a divorce, it wasn’t because I didn’t love him anymore.

Read full story
1 comments

The Importance of Being Polite and Presentable on a Date

I’ve never felt like I was asking for a lot when I was dating. Several men I’ve dated long-term, and even my current husband, have said to me, “You’re the most low-maintenance woman I’ve been with.” Maybe they lied to me about that, who knows.

Read full story
4 comments

The Impact of Children on Romantic Relationships: Navigating the Challenges and Finding Solutions

I love my children. I’m so grateful I had them. But I’d be lying if I said they didn’t make things difficult. It’s harder to find time alone. It’s harder to want to be intimate when one or both of my husband and I have recently changed a poopy diaper or are covered with some other malodorous body fluid. The sleepless nights. The fatigue.

Read full story

Navigating Narcissism: Understanding and Avoiding Narcissistic Relationships

“I think she’s a narcissist," my client said. “What makes you think that?” I asked. “I just looked up all of the signs, and she has all of them.”. My client’s story was a story too many of us have: a stirring passionate love affair, feeling like you’d found “the one,” moving from casual dating to living together or married in the same amount of time it takes most southern towns to change their weather.

Read full story
3 comments

Breaking Free from the Cycle of Self-Criticism

My face was red, but I hoped my co-host, Kerry, couldn’t see it. Well, that was awful, I told myself. It was our first day recording together for our podcast, “Breaking Free From Narcissistic Abuse.” I’d been so excited at joining Kerry as a co-host just a few hours before we’d begun recording, but now I felt like I’d made a terrible mistake.

Read full story

I no longer speak to my parents, and I am better off

I haven’t spoken to either my mother or my father since December of 2018. Family is important and valuable to most people. Family is incredibly important to me as well. I have three children, a husband, and a very close set of friends.

Read full story
62 comments

My Husband and I Saved over $2000 Doing a 30 Day "No Spend Challenge"

In mid-July, my husband was picking up another Amazon box from our front porch when he said, “It’s really freaking me out that we have a delivery driver walking up to our house multiple times a day every day.”

Read full story
39 comments

Recognizing and Addressing Emotional Disconnection in Relationships

The signs your partner is planning on breaking up with you may already be there. “Quiet Quitting,” or “doing the minimum requirements of one’s job and putting in no more time, effort, or enthusiasm than absolutely necessary,” became all the rage as more and more people were experiencing poor work-life balance, burnout, and low job satisfaction.

Read full story
8 comments

Healing from Trauma in Relationships: Navigating the Cyclical Process

5 crazy things I did in my first healthy relationship. I’d dragged myself out of an annihilating relationship, scrapped myself together through therapy/coaching and intense self-improvement work, yet in my first healthy relationship, I was a mess.

Read full story
2 comments

Breaking the Cycle of Unhealthy Relationships

4 Things That Have Helped Me Not Be in a Toxic Relationship Again. Prior to dating my second husband, I looked back at all of my relationships and all I could see was a slew of dumpster fires. Each one had been unhealthy, abusive, and/or toxic.

Read full story
1 comments

Navigating Beauty Standards

The first time I noticed the look, Simon and I hadn’t been dating that long. We were out of town celebrating his birthday, and I watched the same exact look pass over the faces of the hotel clerk, the bookstore cashier, and the server at an upscale restaurant on the town square.

Read full story
1 comments

Sometimes the Only Way We Can Leave a Marriage Is the Coward's Way.

Yet I've never regretted cheating on my husband. The proper way to leave any relationship is through having a conversation with the other person. You tell them it’s not working for you. You’re clear and concise. You’re even kind. You and they settle whatever needs to be settled. You part ways, officially break-up, respectful of the good times you shared together and what you learned.

Read full story
253 comments

I Dated the Person I Left My Husband For.

I dated a man who was a kaleidoscope of selves: himself, whom he wasn’t, and whom I wished he would be. Simon shoved his tongue into my mouth, and I accepted it, albeit somewhat unwillingly. It was the first time we’d kissed, just five days after I’d left my husband.

Read full story
110 comments

My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end of my marriage.

My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end, but it was the end of the end. I went to a work conference in a town five hours away with Simon, a colleague I knew only casually. It’s normal to hang out with other colleagues at these things, and I didn’t think anything of it when he told me he wanted to skip a session to check out a local bookstore. I went with him. We walked around the city and talked. Things were easy and comfortable and light.

Read full story
207 comments

My marriage to my ex-husband was like a $240 belted sleeveless cream dress.

It can be hard to leave a relationship based on how much time, effort, and resources you’ve already invested. I bought a dress for work from a well-known designer brand. A belted sleeveless cream dress, it looked like a good investment for $240 (which, on my salary, was a lot for me to spend on one item). I wanted to get somewhere at work, and this dress could help me look the part, I believed. I took my measurements and selected the appropriate size and ordered it online.

Read full story
68 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy