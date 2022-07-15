Sometimes the Only Way We Can Leave a Marriage Is the Coward's Way.

Tara Blair Ball

Yet I've never regretted cheating on my husband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jkLdg_0gh59ivo00
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

The proper way to leave any relationship is through having a conversation with the other person. You tell them it’s not working for you. You’re clear and concise. You’re even kind. You and they settle whatever needs to be settled. You part ways, officially break-up, respectful of the good times you shared together and what you learned.

But that’s not how most relationships end. Someone might be yelling or throwing things. Tearful cries of, “Just leave then!” It might happen over text or Zoom. There might be lawyers, judges, or mediators involved, observers who are only hoping to get money out of it. Or you or they may just disappear. Ghost.

Relationships and their endings are usually messy, just like people are in general. We’re all imperfect, and not all of us leave or end our relationships gracefully.

I didn’t leave my first marriage gracefully. I was in an unfulfilling, emotionally abusive relationship that I’d been trying to unsuccessfully quit for years.

So when I left, I had to burn the house down to make sure I’d never try to move back into it again.

That was why I had an affair.

There was plenty of kindle around to be able to set that house alight, but my affair was the accelerant.

~

There’s no excuse for cheating. It’s not the kind, the respectful, or the loving thing to do.

It always creates more problems than it’s really worth. You’ve hurt the person you are (or more likely, were) in a relationship with irrevocably. You’ve also dragged another person into an already dramatic situation, and you’ve heaped a whole bunch of shame, remorse, and guilt onto yourself on top of the already painful break-up feelings.

For me, having an affair and ending my marriage was like setting my house on fire, and then having to spend months afterward cleaning up all of the debris with just a broom and dustpan. I don’t recommend it.

But I also don’t regret it.

~

Researcher Dr. Shirley P. Glass, a psychologist, author, and one of the world’s leading experts on infidelity, calls her theory of why infidelity happens “walls and windows.”

A healthy marriage is composed of windows and walls.

The windows, which must stay open, are between you and your spouse.

This is how you communicate and pass intimacy, trust, secrets, and love. The couple may also have close meaningful relationships outside of their connection.

However, the windows between partners and their other relationships should remain much smaller and not as transparent.

The walls are between the two of you (together) and the outside world.

The walls give your relationship privacy. No one should know more about your relationship than your partner, and any private information shared inside the marriage should not be shared with anyone outside it.

~

What I didn’t realize about this theory of windows and walls is that the walls between you and your partner and the outside world should only be in place if it’s a healthy relationship.

If it’s an unhealthy relationship, other people have to know. Therapists, counselors, close and supportive friends. Because you’ll need help: to learn how to practice healthy relating skills, or to leave.

No one outside of my relationship knew about the abuse going on within it. They all thought we were happy. A good match.

No one knew my husband broke our dining room table shortly after we got married. How he lifted it up and slammed it back down, two of the legs snapping.

How once he refused to let me leave. He followed me around, bowed up on me, shoved doors open, until I pounded my fists on his chest and collapsed onto our bed crying.

How he punched walls. How one time, he set our infant daughter in her crib and then punched the wall directly above it.

How every time we had a fight, he called me names. The kinds you shouldn’t even call someone you hate, let alone your wife and the mother of your children.

No one knew because I didn’t tell.

~

I took the coward’s way out eventually.

I met someone, who honestly could have been anyone as long as they were a kind anyone.

I did what Dr. Glass said: I reversed the architecture of my marriage. I put a wall between my husband and myself while opening a window between me and this new person.

This new person came to learn everything. About the dining room table. About the hole in the wall above my daughter’s crib. All the minor and major violences that made me hate myself and the man I was then married to. Mostly, about how desperately lonely and small I felt.

The affair lasted just 8 days before I left my husband. It was emotional, not even physical. Our hands didn't even touch until the marriage was done. He was the reason I left my husband, at first, but he and I didn't date for long after.

I wouldn’t realize until later that in leaving my husband for this other person, I was actually leaving my husband for me.

~

I should regret having that affair. I know I should.

I was a weak woman. Sometimes we overcompensate out of our weakness. Sometimes we overdo.

While others may have been able to walk out of an unsatisfying relationship with their head held high, I couldn’t at the time. The emotional abuse I’d allowed myself to take for nearly ten years from my husband (and my mother before him) had consequences, the most major being how incapable, incompetent, small, and useless I felt.

Choosing to have an affair was thus an act of wild rebellion, of trying to take something back for myself.

I didn’t walk out of that relationship with my held high.

I left dirty.

But at least I left.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# marriage# dating# advice# self

Comments / 73

Published by

Certified Relationship Coach and Writer. E-mail: tarablairball@gmail.com

Memphis, TN
12181 followers

More from Tara Blair Ball

I Dated the Person I Left My Husband For.

I dated a man who was a kaleidoscope of selves: himself, whom he wasn’t, and whom I wished he would be. Simon shoved his tongue into my mouth, and I accepted it, albeit somewhat unwillingly. It was the first time we’d kissed, just five days after I’d left my husband.

Read full story
56 comments

My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end of my marriage.

My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end, but it was the end of the end. I went to a work conference in a town five hours away with Simon, a colleague I knew only casually. It’s normal to hang out with other colleagues at these things, and I didn’t think anything of it when he told me he wanted to skip a session to check out a local bookstore. I went with him. We walked around the city and talked. Things were easy and comfortable and light.

Read full story
80 comments

My marriage to my ex-husband was like a $240 belted sleeveless cream dress.

It can be hard to leave a relationship based on how much time, effort, and resources you’ve already invested. I bought a dress for work from a well-known designer brand. A belted sleeveless cream dress, it looked like a good investment for $240 (which, on my salary, was a lot for me to spend on one item). I wanted to get somewhere at work, and this dress could help me look the part, I believed. I took my measurements and selected the appropriate size and ordered it online.

Read full story
43 comments

I Broke up with a Boyfriend Because He Wasn't Handsome Enough for Me.

The first time I noticed the look, Simon and I hadn’t been dating that long. We were out of town celebrating his birthday, and I watched the same exact look pass over the faces of the hotel clerk, the bookstore cashier, and the server at an upscale restaurant on the town square.

Read full story

Dating advice for men in the 21st century

Here are some tips you can follow to make you the best man for the woman you’re vying for. The last thing in the world you might want is a crazy woman, but what about if she was crazy for you?

Read full story
108 comments

Improved communication skills = improved fighting skills

Improved communication skills = improved fighting skills. What is the *one* thing you and your partner always seem to fight about?. Is it who does the most chores around the house or cares for the kids more? That they have a friend or family member you don’t like? That they make jokes that irritate you or they don’t like to be very social?

Read full story
9 comments

What it's like cheating on your spouse

There’s a bird in your chest and it wants to get out, but your ribs. Your ribs. The bird is beating and beating its little wings against the cage of your bones. Simon, a work colleague, and I are at dinner at a pizza restaurant in another town.

Read full story
9 comments

Settling for partners in your romantic life

I got engaged for the first time when I was 19. It sort of felt like playing pretend grown-up. We moved in together and played pretend house. He didn’t like how I loaded the dishwasher, and I didn’t like how he had an ex-wife and a toddler. It was a match that certainly hadn’t been made in heaven.

Read full story
9 comments

Defining boundaries after your divorce when you have children

My ex-husband and I have a polite relationship based entirely on doing what’s best for our kids. We are not friends. We don’t chit-chat. I don’t really know what’s going on in his life. He doesn’t really know what’s going on in mine.

Read full story
1 comments

I cheated on my husband, and now I won't love someone for their “potential”

If I could do it all again, I would have been more truthful with myself from the beginning and not clung to a fantasy. I’ve cheated twice in my life. I never planned to cheat. I never started talking to these two “misters” out of an intent to stray. I’m monogamous by nature, and when my needs are met, I can barely look at other men.

Read full story
82 comments

Traits girls find attractive in guys

Hint: they have nothing to do with looks. No one would have ever looked at Robby and thought he was Chris Hemsworth or Ryan Gosling handsome. His body was more soft than ripped. He didn’t own a couple of private jets or know how to cook anything more than scrambled eggs, and he wasn’t even 5'8 with shoes on.

Read full story
111 comments

Ways a Man Could Boost His Attractiveness

Your body language can make a bigger impact on your romantic life than any outfit, joke, or wad in your wallet. The first time Dave and I met, I could tell why he’d been struggling dating immediately, and no, it wasn’t his looks. The problem was actually in his body language.

Read full story
32 comments

Even happy people may step out on their partner.

They may be discontented with themselves. I’m not a fan of secrets. As a child, I’d shamelessly tattle on anyone. If anyone shared anything with me in confidence, I’d run to whoever was closest as quickly as possible to tell them the goods. After I’d had my share of consequences from being a leaky secret keeper, I’d then warn people: Tell me and you’re telling everybody.

Read full story
18 comments

Ways to Make It Easier for You to Get a Girlfriend

Do these basics, and you’ll beat out the other guys. For some guys, relationships just happen. I have one Relationship Coaching client who has never struggled getting a girlfriend. Women beg his friends to play matchmaker, slide into his DMs, and touch his arm and giggle when they see him at the gym. His problem isn’t getting a girlfriend; it’s in finding one he wants to marry.

Read full story
1 comments

I got pregnant with my drug addict husband's baby

Over a week after finding drugs in my house, over a week after discovering that my husband of six years and the father of my children had been using for nearly our entire relationship, over a week after deciding to kick him, over a week after deciding to keep him instead, I realized I might be pregnant.

Read full story
66 comments

Marriages don’t improve with time. They go downhill.

Your relationship doesn’t have to be constantly improving to succeed; it just has to not be going downhill. When my ex-husband and I recited our vows, we said, “For better, for worse.” Those words, along with “for richer, for poorer” and “in sickness and health,” had a nice kind of symmetry to them. We promised to love each other through it all.

Read full story
95 comments
Memphis, TN

My Husband Embezzled from His Job

I picked a marriage and rings that I thought would last forever, and forever is over. My husband had collected antiques for years. He loved antique advertising signs the most. Antique advertising signs, especially porcelain ones from the 1930s to 1950s, were worth top dollar. A Coca-Cola porcelain advertising sign might sell for hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars, and he had over a hundred that he had nailed to the walls from floor to ceiling in his “man cave.”

Read full story
68 comments

If we know how our partner prefers to receive love, we can "speak" it to them.

It would help, but it doesn’t guarantee you’ll “understand” one another, so you’ll still need to put work in. My partner is my superfan. He never misses an opportunity to show up for me and tell me how great I am. His social media pages include several brags about me, “his beautiful brilliant bride.”

Read full story

Truths about the "Physical Touch" love language

It’s the most misinterpreted love language, and it may be harder for you to understand if it’s not also your own. According to Dr. Gary Chapman, pastor, counselor, and author of The Five Love Languages, people prefer to give and receive affection/love in one of five ways:

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy