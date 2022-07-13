I Dated the Person I Left My Husband For.

Tara Blair Ball
I dated a man who was a kaleidoscope of selves: himself, whom he wasn’t, and whom I wished he would be.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qd2E7_0geCNIH200
Photo by Tycho Atsma on Unsplash

Simon shoved his tongue into my mouth, and I accepted it, albeit somewhat unwillingly. It was the first time we’d kissed, just five days after I’d left my husband.

“I’m so glad we got that out of the way!” I said, laughing. “I was so nervous.” I stretched my jaw, not particularly liking the way he had made me open it so widely.

He took my hand and led me into his home. I watched him as he cooked me dinner: steak and garlic mashed potatoes. As he was preparing it, he’d often stop to come peck me on the mouth.

I expected my heart to be singing. We were together. This was happening. I expected to be bubbling with excitement, but my heart was flapping like a bird with an injured wing in my chest.

All of it felt…not right. Like I shouldn’t be here, like this wasn’t what I actually wanted, like this was another kind of mistake. Yet I persevered. I placed my palm over my heart and tried to will it to still.

I had left my husband for many reasons, but this man in front of me had been the crow bar I’d finally used to wedge myself out of that annihilating relationship.

I’d been a coward in not leaving years before, in not leaving as soon as I filed for divorce three months before, in waiting to leave until after this man got me alone in his office and pointed to the soft spot below his ear and said, “I love your short hair. It makes me want to touch you right here.”

The heart is an extremely forgiving muscle. It airbrushes defects when we love someone.

An affair is another type of airbrush altogether. The affair is always postured in antithesis to the partner we chose them over. We fill in whatever gaps they have. What’s left is a liberal delusion: a man spackled and glittered until he was a kaleidoscope of selves: himself, whom he wasn’t, and whom I wished he would be.

It didn’t matter to me who he actually was. I clutched whoever I thought he was as if he was a piece of wood in the middle of the Atlantic after the sinking of the Titanic. I leapt right in — stupidly, recklessly.

We ate dinner. He talked in detail about the end of his previous relationship. Talking about an ex on the first date. Great first date talk, I thought. I tried to pretend I was interested by asking questions, but I wasn’t. I was annoyed. This wasn’t going as well as I would have hoped. He was sweating and kept rambling. He mopped his forehead with his napkin.

After we ate dinner, we sat on his couch talking and then he excused himself to go to the restroom. I could hear him going to the bathroom. Loudly going to the bathroom. I could hear all of it. He ran water, but it didn’t matter. I tried to ignore it. Tried to pretend it wasn’t going on.

When he came out, we kissed. Tentatively.

“We could move this to the bedroom,” he said.

“No, that’s all right,” I said.

“It’s just right there,” he said.

“It is right there. You’re right,” I said.

“Sheets are clean.” He prodded.

“No,” I reaffirmed.

People always show exactly who they are if we’re looking for it. The problem with dating someone I’d had an affair with was that I wasn’t looking for it.

I was participating in yet another active campaign of denial, something I’d been used to doing in my own marriage, which explained why I’d stayed with someone for years that I’d been miserable with. I ignored Simon’s faults, like if I didn’t really think about them hard enough, they wouldn’t be real.

The thing about delusions is that they reside only in the mind.

My heart could never love Simon, would never love him. Hearts are resistant. They know what they want, and they won’t settle.

When the kaleidoscope I’d been seeing him through fractured, I had only myself to blame. I’d been selfish and self-absorbed, insensitive and careless. I’d let myself be intoxicated by the delusion of a love carrying me out of the roughed-up dregs of my marriage.

My affair and the relationship that ensued with him always had an expiration date. Instead of saving me, I’d only brought another person into the chaos of my own self-destruction as I tried to run from the consequences.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# relationship advice# marriage# relationship problems# dating

Comments / 48

Published by

Certified Relationship Coach and Writer. E-mail: tarablairball@gmail.com

Memphis, TN
11792 followers

More from Tara Blair Ball

Sometimes the Only Way We Can Leave a Marriage Is the Coward's Way.

Yet I've never regretted cheating on my husband. The proper way to leave any relationship is through having a conversation with the other person. You tell them it’s not working for you. You’re clear and concise. You’re even kind. You and they settle whatever needs to be settled. You part ways, officially break-up, respectful of the good times you shared together and what you learned.

Read full story
38 comments

My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end of my marriage.

My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end, but it was the end of the end. I went to a work conference in a town five hours away with Simon, a colleague I knew only casually. It’s normal to hang out with other colleagues at these things, and I didn’t think anything of it when he told me he wanted to skip a session to check out a local bookstore. I went with him. We walked around the city and talked. Things were easy and comfortable and light.

Read full story
78 comments

My marriage to my ex-husband was like a $240 belted sleeveless cream dress.

It can be hard to leave a relationship based on how much time, effort, and resources you’ve already invested. I bought a dress for work from a well-known designer brand. A belted sleeveless cream dress, it looked like a good investment for $240 (which, on my salary, was a lot for me to spend on one item). I wanted to get somewhere at work, and this dress could help me look the part, I believed. I took my measurements and selected the appropriate size and ordered it online.

Read full story
43 comments

The Shallow Reason I Decided to Leave My Boyfriend

The first time I noticed the look, Simon and I hadn’t been dating that long. We were out of town celebrating his birthday, and I watched the same exact look pass over the faces of the hotel clerk, the bookstore cashier, and the server at an upscale restaurant on the town square.

Read full story

Dating advice for men in the 21st century

Here are some tips you can follow to make you the best man for the woman you’re vying for. The last thing in the world you might want is a crazy woman, but what about if she was crazy for you?

Read full story
108 comments

Improved communication skills = improved fighting skills

Improved communication skills = improved fighting skills. What is the *one* thing you and your partner always seem to fight about?. Is it who does the most chores around the house or cares for the kids more? That they have a friend or family member you don’t like? That they make jokes that irritate you or they don’t like to be very social?

Read full story
9 comments

What it's like cheating on your spouse

There’s a bird in your chest and it wants to get out, but your ribs. Your ribs. The bird is beating and beating its little wings against the cage of your bones. Simon, a work colleague, and I are at dinner at a pizza restaurant in another town.

Read full story
9 comments

Settling for partners in your romantic life

I got engaged for the first time when I was 19. It sort of felt like playing pretend grown-up. We moved in together and played pretend house. He didn’t like how I loaded the dishwasher, and I didn’t like how he had an ex-wife and a toddler. It was a match that certainly hadn’t been made in heaven.

Read full story
9 comments

Defining boundaries after your divorce when you have children

My ex-husband and I have a polite relationship based entirely on doing what’s best for our kids. We are not friends. We don’t chit-chat. I don’t really know what’s going on in his life. He doesn’t really know what’s going on in mine.

Read full story
1 comments

I cheated on my husband, and now I won't love someone for their “potential”

If I could do it all again, I would have been more truthful with myself from the beginning and not clung to a fantasy. I’ve cheated twice in my life. I never planned to cheat. I never started talking to these two “misters” out of an intent to stray. I’m monogamous by nature, and when my needs are met, I can barely look at other men.

Read full story
82 comments

Traits girls find attractive in guys

Hint: they have nothing to do with looks. No one would have ever looked at Robby and thought he was Chris Hemsworth or Ryan Gosling handsome. His body was more soft than ripped. He didn’t own a couple of private jets or know how to cook anything more than scrambled eggs, and he wasn’t even 5'8 with shoes on.

Read full story
111 comments

Ways a Man Could Boost His Attractiveness

Your body language can make a bigger impact on your romantic life than any outfit, joke, or wad in your wallet. The first time Dave and I met, I could tell why he’d been struggling dating immediately, and no, it wasn’t his looks. The problem was actually in his body language.

Read full story
32 comments

Even happy people may step out on their partner.

They may be discontented with themselves. I’m not a fan of secrets. As a child, I’d shamelessly tattle on anyone. If anyone shared anything with me in confidence, I’d run to whoever was closest as quickly as possible to tell them the goods. After I’d had my share of consequences from being a leaky secret keeper, I’d then warn people: Tell me and you’re telling everybody.

Read full story
18 comments

Ways to Make It Easier for You to Get a Girlfriend

Do these basics, and you’ll beat out the other guys. For some guys, relationships just happen. I have one Relationship Coaching client who has never struggled getting a girlfriend. Women beg his friends to play matchmaker, slide into his DMs, and touch his arm and giggle when they see him at the gym. His problem isn’t getting a girlfriend; it’s in finding one he wants to marry.

Read full story
1 comments

I got pregnant with my drug addict husband's baby

Over a week after finding drugs in my house, over a week after discovering that my husband of six years and the father of my children had been using for nearly our entire relationship, over a week after deciding to kick him, over a week after deciding to keep him instead, I realized I might be pregnant.

Read full story
66 comments

Marriages don’t improve with time. They go downhill.

Your relationship doesn’t have to be constantly improving to succeed; it just has to not be going downhill. When my ex-husband and I recited our vows, we said, “For better, for worse.” Those words, along with “for richer, for poorer” and “in sickness and health,” had a nice kind of symmetry to them. We promised to love each other through it all.

Read full story
95 comments
Memphis, TN

My Husband Embezzled from His Job

I picked a marriage and rings that I thought would last forever, and forever is over. My husband had collected antiques for years. He loved antique advertising signs the most. Antique advertising signs, especially porcelain ones from the 1930s to 1950s, were worth top dollar. A Coca-Cola porcelain advertising sign might sell for hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars, and he had over a hundred that he had nailed to the walls from floor to ceiling in his “man cave.”

Read full story
68 comments

If we know how our partner prefers to receive love, we can "speak" it to them.

It would help, but it doesn’t guarantee you’ll “understand” one another, so you’ll still need to put work in. My partner is my superfan. He never misses an opportunity to show up for me and tell me how great I am. His social media pages include several brags about me, “his beautiful brilliant bride.”

Read full story

Truths about the "Physical Touch" love language

It’s the most misinterpreted love language, and it may be harder for you to understand if it’s not also your own. According to Dr. Gary Chapman, pastor, counselor, and author of The Five Love Languages, people prefer to give and receive affection/love in one of five ways:

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy