Top Landscaping Trends For 2023 - Perennials In Flower Gardens

Are you experiencing Spring fever? Do you want to get out into the garden and start planting? Perennial plants have a long lifespan, live for decades, reseed and multiply, not to mention they improve the soil quality. Perennial plants have so many positive attributes; it’s no wonder they are the Belle of the Ball in flower gardens across the US.

Whether you want to create a show-stopping flower border or add some life to your outdoor space, these stunning plants will give your garden that special touch in landscaping to not only make is a show-stopper but also replenish the soil while having aesthetically beautiful landscaping. Read on as we explore seven beautiful blooms perfect for brightening your landscape this springtime!

The spring perennials are a lush and colorful design for your landscape or garden. Many perennials are simple and easy to grow; they are low-maintenance alternatives for your garden.

Perennials are flowers that return, flowering year after season. (This differs from annuals, which have only one season of flowers.) This means it is unnecessary to plant perennials again after the season of growth has ended. Many flowers and herbs -- from tulips to sage are perennials.

1. WATER WILLOW

water willow is a wetland species. Photo by USDA

It is also known as the American water willow, an aquatic plant that can bring beautiful lush purple flowers and greenery to your water garden or pond. This North American native pond species thrives along the banks of ponds, creeks, and even small lakes found in nature. It enjoys basking in the sunshine to the max.

The roots are submerged in the sun-lit bank or within the pond's shallows with vibrant green long, thin leaves.

2. NARCISSUS DAFFODIL

Daffodils are one of spring first blooming perennials. Photo by Almanac

Daffodils have a special place in the hearts of many. They are the first flowers that appear during the cold mornings of spring and send a jolly message of joy and hope. Their bright yellow heads are a joy to gardeners tired of winter when they poke their heads in the soil and lift their bright heads towards the sun.

Daffodils are part of the Genus Narcissus. European native species are perennials and develop from the sphere-shaped brown bulb. When they reach maturity, they produce stems that are not leafy.

The flower own features a cup-shaped middle known as the corona. Narcissus pseudonarcissus can also be referred to as an angel's tear due to its distinctive corona.

3. TALL PHLOX RAINBOW VARIETY

dianthus Rainbow Phlox Photo by Wholesale Nursery CO

This perennial flower is indigenous to North America. It grows naturally across the vast majority of the country, from New England to the south and the westernmost states. Phlox paniculata is found in fields, moist woodlands, and riverbanks with light shade. It is a sturdy, easy-care perennial that will keep you happy for a long time.

The tall phlox should be positioned in the back of the borders. Its three-to-four-foot tallness is ideal for mixing it into the border and other plants.

However, don't stop there. Let your imagination take over! It is possible to use tall phlox in full sun to partial shade garden or flower bed.

4. SIBERIAN IRIS

Siberian iris plant is a deep purple perennial favorite. Photo by TN Nursery

The Siberian Iris is a stunning deep purple perennial in Europe and Asia. It has long, green leaves and a long stem that produces blue-blue flowers.

Siberia Iris has a stunning white iris that's an emblem of love and innocence. Also known as "the Siberia flower, it's common in the wild and gardens. The flowers have a delicate, sweet fragrance.

Iris Sibirica is among the most sought-after plants for ornamental plants for gardens and shade, particularly for its stunning display in spring. It doesn't require an extensive cultivation program and is tolerant; even the coldest winters cannot kill it.

5. WILD GERANIUM

wild geranium is a pretty spring flowering groundcover perennial. Photo by Tennessee Wholesale Nursery

It is a North American native species that grows from Canada through the middle-south area in the United States; it also is a good choice for the Western U.S. It's tolerant of heat during summer months and bounces back quickly after a hot summer.

The species is a perennial woodland plant with flowers that bloom between the latter part of spring and the beginning of summer. The flowers are known for putting on an animated show for up to a month or more. The geranium self-seeds and its fast-growing root system can help fill your flower beds with vibrant, playful flowers.

Geranium maculatum's flowers are softly rounded with five petals, each measuring around 1 inch and a half across. Each flower slants slightly towards the sun, creating an appearance that resembles a saucer flower. The flowers can vary between pale pink and a darker shade of purple or lavender and are adorned with dark veins, which provide a unique monochromatic look.

6. YELLOW TULIP

Yellow tulips are often called the peace plant. Photo by Amazon

Tulips are an excellent option for gardeners seeking a vibrant and cheerful plant. They are available in every shade you can imagine. Also, they last for a long time, meaning you can enjoy them for a long time.

Tulips are an excellent choice for arranging. Yellow Tulip Is a very adaptable flower that can be grown in various climates. It doesn't matter if you live you live in Canada or Arizona. Tulips are the perfect addition to your garden or backyard.

7. Petunia

Petunias start blooming in spring and rebloom throughout summer. Photo by Almanac

Petunias are one of spring's most beautiful perennials - their showy blooms will brighten up any garden! These flowers will take center stage in a wide range of vibrant colors, from deep purples to cheerful pinks.

What makes petunias especially special is that every single petal is unique. They can be planted in sunny locations or even partial shade and need little maintenance, making them ideal for beginner gardeners. For those looking to add a different style, combine different varieties of petunias and have fun with the many possibilities!

8. BLACKBERRY LILY

This plant is a drought tolerant rare and exotic favorite of many in warm and desert zones. Photo by TN Nursery

The Blackberry Lily is a spectacular bloom that lights up the garden with its striking blossoms. Coming in shades of deep red, yellow, and orange, this perennial stands out from other springtime blooms thanks to its singular beauty.

Its vivid hue adds a pop of color to any landscape and carries an intoxicating scent that will captivate for miles. The Blackberry Lily fits the bill every time for those looking for an attention-grabbing perennial for their garden.