Louisiana State VEX Robotics Competition 2023 School STEM Teams Battle Bots to First Place

Louisiana students from third grade through senior high school attended the VEX Robotics State competition and participate in the final battle to obtain the elusive tickets to the World Competitions. STEM students from all over the state have battled their bots through their respective regions in order to qualify to participate in this heated battle. Not familiar with STEM or VEX competitions? Here is a breakdown for you.

STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, encourages our younger generations to participate in the sciences to a greater degree. In order to introduce concepts like engineering, coding, construction, and calculations into a school-based program, VEX Robotics has brought robotics competitions to our great state. Schools can engage children in third grade and up in creating, programming, and team-building their own working robots. Creating a robot is awesome in itself, but the robot doesn't need to just move, it has to perform.

Photo by Marília Castelli on Unsplash

VEX Robotics supports competitions in elementary, middle, and high schools with sponsors and coaches to create student robotic teams which compete against each other to climb, shoot, push, or speed their way to the top of their school, district, region, state, and finally the world. The competition itself changes each year and is based on a team game. This year high school and middle school competitions involve shooting disks into a raised goal, moving the disks into a secure corner, turning colored roll bars to their color, or as a last-ditch effort, shooting strings across the mat to cover as many floor tiles as possible.

The game sounds easy, right? It would be if all robots are created equal. However, each team is required to design, code, build, and repair their bot- without adult help. Coaches can advise, and help with courage, ideas, and supplies but they are not allowed to work on the bots. So each bot is unique, has to meet measurement parameters, and is as simple or complicated as the individuals on the team. Once the bot is built it has to pass inspection which includes reading through the team journal. All ideas, designs, maintenance, coding, and more have to be documented in the team journal, anytime the students touch it.

Adults know very well if it is not in writing, it was not done. Using a team journal gives the students the responsibility to document changes and go back to ideas that possibly would work better than the road they chose. This morning high school students who passed inspection faced a fierce and long day ahead with 47 teams all fighting to get into the top position. As the day goes on teams will battle three or four times to get every team the chance to earn their place in the higher ranks. Once the qualifying rounds are finished, then comes the real challenge.

VEX Competition 2/25/23 Photo by Tammy Jeannice

The end of the day culminates in an elimination tournament that will determine the overall winning teams. The catch? The students choose their alliance before the tournament begins. This means that while they are competing all day, they need to get out and make friends, share tips and tricks, and determine the best compainon for the trials ahead. For instance, a smaller bot with limited height or shooting capabilities will team up with a bot that might not be fast but can shoot.

This newly formed team sticks together through the last of the tournament, winning or losing together. With this strategy, the students could be teamed with a team from across the state, or across their hometown. The choice is completely theirs. At the end of today, the goal is to get to the next stop, the national competition on the way to Worlds. Which team, city, parish, and school will earn the most points to make it to nationals? Follow your favorite team on the VEX VIA app or visit SCION esports on YouTube to watch live today!

We will stay tuned to learn which team wins, and who qualifies to go on. Please take a moment to contact your local school and ask about supporting their team. Each of these teams works with fundraisers, donations, and school budgets. As you can imagine, this leads to disproportionate funds for running teams, so they can use all the help you can give! Support the students and help them learn!

Elementary Region 5 IQ Slapshot State Winner:

Albert Xstein Xbot- LA Region 5 STEM Center - Qualified for WORLD KungFu Kids- KungFu Kids Robotic Team - Qualified for WORLD Mices Meeces Mooses- LA Region 5 STEM Center - Qualified for WORLD

MS Region 5 IQ Slapshot Winner:

I Dominate- Qualified for WORLD

Brawling Burgers- DELTA CHARTER SCHOOL MST- Qualified for WORLD

MS Region 5 VRC Spin-Up Winner:

Ajax- Vinton Middle School- Qualifies for WORLD

The Megaminds- VINTON MIDDLE SCHOOL- Qualified for WORLD

Wolverine Robotics A- F. K. WHITE MIDDLE SCHOOL- Qualified for WORLD

HS Region 5 VRC Spin-Up Winner:

TESLA MODEL R- Baton Rouge Magnet High School- Qualifies for WORLD

TESLA MODEL X- Baton Rouge Magnet High School- Qualifies for WORLD

TESLA MODEL 3- Baton Rouge Magnet High School - Qualified for WORLD