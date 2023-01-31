Reliable Vehicles According to Consumer Reports- 2022 Edition

As 2023 arrives, so does the Consumer Report's annual survey of the reliability of last year's vehicles. Hybrids have become more popular with the endeavors to reduce emissions and convert to electric cars and have had astounding growth the previous year. Learn which of the 2022 models is the most reliable and which is the least, according to Consumer Reports.

The most reliable hybrid car of 2022

According to Consumer Report's surveys, the most reliable hybrid vehicle for 2022 is the Toyota Corolla Hybrid. This year, the Corolla beat out over 300,000 vehicles ranging from 2000 to 2023 model years on a scale of 0- 100. The survey addresses 17 problems common to cars and ranks the survey's answers.

Amazingly, the Toyota Corolla Hybrid ranked with an average of approximately 78, along with the Prius and Prius Prime plug-in. The Corolla averages an mpg of 33 overall, with 23mpg in the city and an astounding 45mpg on the highway. However, one of the most reported problems from the survey is the in-car electronics freezing, not connecting Bluetooth correctly, and voice command problems.

With a base price of $20,425, you'll get safety features like blind spot warning, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and rear cross-traffic warnings. In addition, active driving assist can help keep the vehicle between the lines, and direct driver monitoring ensures your attention stays on the road.

The most reliable hybrid truck of 2022

Consumer Reports' faith in the 2023 Ford Maverick is proven by the survey's high results, making them the most reliable hybrid truck of the year, according to USA Today. The Maverick Hybrid ranks slightly lower in mpg than the Corolla at 23mpg. However, with the 2.5 -liter hybrid four-cylinder, continuously variable transmission, and front-wheel drive, it is possible to reach 40mpg in the city, extending the range of a full gas tank to a whopping 500 miles. Available in three trims with standard hybrid technology, the base price of this small crew cab begins at $28,400.

The least reliable hybrid truck of the year

Now that we know which vehicles rate the highest, you need to know that the Ford F-150 Hybrid ranked the lowest for full-sized trucks. A disturbing 15mpg in the city and 24mpg on the highway make it no more cost-effective than the gas-powered version. On Consumer Report's survey, it scored a low 45 with the worst score in reliability for the in-car electronics systems, brakes, and climate system. However, the F-150 Hybrid did improve in the fuel system, electric system, exhaust, and power equipment.

If you desire to take the F-150 for a run, you can expect to find accessories like lane keep assist, rear occupant alerts, and blind spot warnings accessible for adding to the truck. You can also find the fold-away gear selector, which creates room for a computer or writing on a flat surface. Those that camp or work hard with their truck will love the built-in generator and tailgate workbench. You can get this Ford beauty at a base price of $35,585.

Photo by David Dvořáček on Unsplash

Consumer reports use data from their surveys annually to inform the public of the views of those who have already bought the vehicle so that you can determine the best choice for you. In terms of reliability in a hybrid, Toyota has clinched the top spot overall. Lexus and BMW come very close at second and third, respectively. Trust the annual report to let you know which vehicle is the most reliable for your family and helps you decide when breaking into the hybrid owner world.