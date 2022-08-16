Biden's 'Transformational' Inflation Reduction Act

If you are like me, you have been struggling to make ends meet and carpooling to save money on gas. Our family has even benched a vehicle for having too high of an MPG rating. Today, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. Do you know what it does?

Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

Signing A Document Michal Jarmoluk

According to the Democrat's documentation, the Inflation Reduction act is designed to reduce the deficit to fight inflation, invest in American energy production, and reduce carbon emissions production by 40% by 2030.

Well, that's all great except it really doesn't help the middle or lower-class citizens who are fighting to make enough money to pay their bills and feed their families.

The Medicare Prescription Drug Pricing Reform, the Affordable Care Act Extension, and the Western Drought Resiliency are all great steps to help, but it isn't enough for the average citizen. Eliminating tax loopholes for the wealthy only benefits the government, not the people the wealthy stand on to procure their wealth.

Creates Jobs

While the Act doesn't give back monetarily to the community, it promises to protect families and small businesses making $400,000 or less and create new jobs. Honestly, in some areas, like Louisiana, jobs are hardly the only problem. Show us where the gas prices are being reduced, our bills are reduced, and our medical expenses are not bankrupting us.

The Act will invest in disadvantaged communities- environmentally. They also increased the benefits associated with purchasing electric vehicles. However, if your household is like mine, there is no way you are even thinking about purchasing a vehicle that costs as much as a small house.

Environment Comes First

We all know that the environment has been detrimentally impacted by human habitation and technological advancements. However, forcing the public to go into debt to reduce emissions is not a productive way to go about it.

Many people have even asked the question, "Why buy an electric vehicle when the petroleum plants power the energy grid?" The point is one way or another unless domestic energy is clean, there is no real benefit to reducing the emissions when the power grid is not capable of withstanding the extra increase in demand, especially in Louisiana, and the electric devices meant to reduce emissions are charged buy energy produced by fossil fuels!

The Inflation Reduction Act Has Merit

Even if we eliminate the abhorrent lack of thinking on the EV side and look at the rest of the Act for what it is, there are some good points made. New jobs can entice the few still holding back from getting out into the job world to finally make the leap. A reduction in prescription prices for Medicare can help our seniors. However, I can't help but think that they could have used these funds to reduce more topics that would reduce the stressors on the lower classes, especially those that fall in between the middle and lower classes that do not qualify for government assistance but need help.