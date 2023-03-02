New Homeowners' Biggest Mistakes

Photo by canva

First-time homeowners are so excited to have this accomplishment. There are a lot o things that come with home ownership and as a result, first-time homeowners can feel overwhelmed with maintenance. A lot of times new homeowner comes into their new homes with dreams and a vision for their home and there are several mistakes homeowners make.

Biggest Mistakes Homeowners Make

Paint

Paint can either enhance or hinder a home's aesthetics. It is one of the most common projects homeowners tackle. It can have a massive benefit for your home but you want to plan carefully. Consider how long you are planning to live in the home. When you plan to paint stay away from neon or bright and bold colors that cash unless you are ready to repaint before reselling the home.

Oftentimes homeowners paint personalized mural-like paintings or drastic colors and then do not want to take the time to adjust them later. You also want to consider the quality of paint you are using no matter what you are painting. This means that it may feel better on your budget to pick the cheaper option, but it will affect your overall outcome.

Small Issues

Greg Dallaire, Green Bay WI Real Estate Expert Says, "Homeowners are responsible for home maintenance and repairs. One of the biggest mistakes is ignoring small issues that come up in hopes that they will go away. Small issues turn into big issues and end up costing you a lot of money if they aren't remedied quickly. Pau attention to even the smallest of issues."

Renovation

Most homeowners look into some kind of renovation to make adjustments to their homes. Remodeling comes at a high cost and oftentimes the bigger projects don't give a bigger return. You want to always keep your investment in mind when deciding on home projects. Make your decisions carefully and wisely as you plan out any large or small renovations.

Eliminating A Bedroom or Bathroom

Take a lot of time before deciding on eliminating a bedroom or bathroom. Tearing down walls in your home can have big ramifications if things aren't done well. Even if you want a larger bedroom, it may not be a good choice if that means you will sacrifice a bathroom. Looking at the future value of your home, eliminating a bedroom or bathroom will decrease your home's potential value.

Lack Of Budget For Home Maintenance

You have to plan for maintenance and repair and you need to prepare financially for this part of home ownership. A lack of preparation in this area will be one of the biggest mistakes a homeowner can make. Budgeting ahead will help you relieve stress when a big repair comes up.

Trying To DIY

One of the biggest mistakes you can make is trying to DIY a home project that you are not qualified for. This could end up costing you so much more in the long run as well as cause damage to your home or even you as you try to tackle something you aren't knowledgeable about.

Just like ordering more than you can eat when your eyes are bigger than your stomach, first-time homeowners can have grandiose ideas when it comes to customizing their properties. But taking some time to breathe, live in the home a few months and then tackling projects will save time, money and any mistakes.