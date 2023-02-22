Is Calgary an Affordable Place to Live?

Photo by canva

Choosing a new home town is a complex process, with a long list of factors you have to take into account. Your list might include the local economy, school districts, parks and outdoor recreation, nightlife, family-friendly amenities, or any other number of elements that can determine how quickly you can make yourself at home.

In any decision-making process about a new hometown, affordability is going to be a factor. If you are considering whether Calgary is the right fit for you, keep reading to learn more about why so many people love living in Calgary and whether you can find affordable homes in Calgary that meet your needs.

How do we measure affordability?

First off, let's define what we mean by affordability. Of course, the affordability of a place will take place along a spectrum, depending on your profession, the size of your household, and your lifestyle. In general, the affordability of a city is measured by looking at the median house price and the median household income, and they compare. When the majority of the residents of a city can afford a median-priced home, a city is considered generally affordable.

According to this measurement, Calgary ranked among the top 10 most affordable cities in the world last year. This is likely due to the diverse housing options available, including a variety of affordable homes throughout all four quadrants of Calgary available for less than $500,000, and the stable job market and local economy.

Are there affordable homes for sale in Calgary?

The Calgary real estate market features a wide range of price points. While there are plenty of luxury homes with high price points, you will find affordable homes for sale under $500,000 throughout the city, as well.

Whether you are looking for a condo, townhome, bungalow, or single-family home in Calgary, we can help you find it within your budget. Calgary is a great place for first-time homebuyers to invest, with more housing options in all four quadrants than you are likely to find in other major cities.

What is transportation like in Calgary?

One of the factors that make Calgary affordable is the ease of transportation. Calgary offers an extensive and efficient public transportation system, making commuting downtown from anywhere easy all year round. When the weather is accommodating, Calgary is also a particularly bike-able city.

Because commuting throughout Calgary is so easy, you can easily choose a home that is affordable anywhere in town and know that your commute to work will be accessible. You may also find that your household can easily get by with just one vehicle while depending on accessible and affordable public transportation.

What is there to do for free in Calgary?

Calgary is home to a thriving restaurant scene and vibrant nightlife, with plenty of fun things to do all year round. There is also an abundance of free entertainment to be had, including all types of outdoor recreation. Enjoy a walk or bike ride along the Bow River or take in the scenery and wildlife of any of the many large parks in the area. Residents of Calgary can enjoy a wide variety of hobbies and recreation without paying a penny.

The affordability of housing in Calgary, Canada can vary depending on a number of factors such as location, housing type, and economic conditions. Generally speaking, Calgary's housing market is considered relatively affordable when compared to other major Canadian cities such as Vancouver and Toronto.

Overall, while housing in Calgary may be considered relatively affordable compared to other major Canadian cities, the cost of housing can still pose a challenge for some individuals and families.