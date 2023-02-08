Top Performing Real Estate Brokerages In The US

Tammy Emineth

Photo bycanva

When you are looking to buy or sell a home, oftentimes the focus is on picking the right agent, but you may want o to consider the brokerage as well. The broker is what has the biggest influence on your agents and the agent's best practices. So, what are the largest real estate brokers and how well do they perform? Let's take look so you can decide if your agent and the brokerage they work for are the right choices for you.

Top Performing Brokerages In The US

Here are some of the top-performing brokerages in the US, in no particular order.

RE/MAX

RE/MAX is one of the most well-known and oldest brokerages in the US. This brokerage is international and has over 100,000 agents. The large presence makes them notable and the productivity of the agents makes them reputable. They are known for having some of the largest sales amounts in the industry.

Coldwell Banker

Coldwell Banker is known for being a great pioneer in real estate franchising. Coldwell Banker is international and handles close to 1 million transactions a year. In 2022 they were the top performers in luxury home property transactions. This brokerage has been in existence since the early 1900s.

EXP Realty

EXP is known for being the largest residential brokerage in North America. This brokerage is international and is currently one of the fastest-growing worldwide. This brokerage is known for breaking barriers and innovating real estate through its cloud-based model that offers educational tools.

Century 21

Century 21 is a widely known name in the industry. This is a highly regarded company that was said to be cutting-edge, especially at the beginning of the 21st century. This brokerage has over 100,000 agents. Century 21 is a leader in the digital technology part of real estate and is said to be one of the most frequented real estate franchises online.

Keller Williams

Keller Williams currently has the largest amount of agents. This brokerage is based out of Austin Texas and is known for its 70/30 commission split. This is a big part of why they have gained so much popularity. This commission split has benefitted Keller Williams so much that the brokerage has some of the top working agents in the industry.

Prudential

Prudential has been around for over 100 years. It is one of the oldest real estate brokerages in the world. They are widely known for real estate investing and offer expertise in that area as well as financing. This brokerage is international and has the longest-standing reputation in the industry.

In Conclusion

You may have not known how important the brokerage is to the real estate agent and the effect it can have on their work outcome. Although getting to know your agent is the most important thing, it is good to understand who they are partnered with and how that can assist their education as an agent.

Again, this doesn't always mean the biggest and best will work the hardest for you. Sometimes individual brokers that have gone out on their own actually work harder as they don't have the big brokerage to fall back on.

The choice between a real estate brokerage and an individual agent depends on your specific needs and preferences.

Working with a real estate brokerage can offer you a wider range of services, as well as access to a larger pool of agents and resources. Brokerages can also provide support and guidance to both buyers and sellers during the transaction process.

On the other hand, working with an individual agent can provide a more personalized experience, as they can offer one-on-one attention and have a deeper understanding of your needs. Individual agents may also have specialized knowledge of a specific market or type of property.

Ultimately, the best choice will depend on factors such as your budget, the type of property you are looking to buy or sell, and your comfort level with the agent or brokerage. It's important to consider your priorities and do your research to find the best fit for you.

Published by

I am a former real estate agent turned content marketer. I love to write about real estate, blog about home improvement and optimize real estate and other business websites for our customers. SEO Tips, real estate advice and more.

Frenchtown, MT
594 followers

