Lighting Options for a Remodel or Renovation

Have a renovation project coming up or in the works? Before you start looking at your favorite fixtures, research the information below.

Choosing Your Lighting For Your Remodel

Types Of Lighting

If you are working on a plan for your lighting then you want to understand the three types of lighting. There is ambient lighting, task lighting, and accent lighting. These all function differently and fit together in a hone to accommodate certain spaces for functionality, style, and aesthetics.

Ambient Lighting

Ambient is general lighting that is used to light a space. This lighting is typically bright and allows you to see a larger space to move about safely. This type of lighting is necessary for most rooms and is usually installed with ceiling fixtures, recessed lighting, track lighting, or chandeliers.

Task Lighting

This is the lighting that is needed for all of your daily tasks. Task lighting is usually focused and concise treated lighting for a specific area where you might be working or reading. You typically see task lighting in the form of floor lamps, reading lamps, under-cabinet lighting, and overhead lighting.

Accent Lighting

Accent lighting is what adds to your dramatic focal points. This can be a large chandelier or a track light over a specific art piece. Accent lighting will be much brighter than ambient lighting.

Making A Plan

Now that you know the types of lighting, let's make a plan for your lighting. Consider all of the following as you begin your planning. Define what your goals are and what they want you to accomplish. Determine the functionality of your space as you settle on fixtures. Take a look at the style of your home and remodel and how a fixture fits into that look.

You want your home to be cohesive. What does your space need to light up all of the necessary areas? This is usually measured in lumens. You do this by multiplying the square footage of the space by 40. You want to start with a central source of ambient lighting first. Use a chandelier or wall-mounted light to provide a general source of light. Once you have selected your ambient lighting then you can identify the other types of lighting you want for the space. You need to decide on incandescent or energy-efficient LED light bulbs. Incandescent bulbs will give you warmer lighting tones whereas LED will be brighter and whiter.

In Conclusion

Whatever you choose to do with your remodel, make sure it is something you love. You want your home to be a place that brings you peace and happiness after a long day at work. Take all of the above into consideration as you work alongside a professional company.