5 Useful Apps to Help You Sell Your Home Quick

Living in the modern day of technology, if you find yourself having issues selling your house, the solution to your problems might be in your back pocket. Anyone with a smartphone, whether an iPhone or an Android, has unlimited access to an array of apps that can aid potential homebuyers in many ways. We will provide a list of 5 top apps to download to help you sell your home as quickly as find a new one. When preparing to buy or sell a home, working with a financial advisor will best determine how personal finances will be impacted, not only for you in the short term but also in the long run.

5. Redfin

The Redfin app is free to download from the Appstore for iPhone users, and the Google Play store app for Android users. This app can find a database of more than 70 million properties. The great thing about the listings that are shown on the app is that every 15 minutes your page is refreshed, therefore it is easier to reduce selling price points or update property photos. This way, buyers and sellers alike can stay in the loop on updates.

This app can be a wonderful tool in the sense that estimates the value of a home's listing compared to similar homes and historical data in your general area.

4. Zillow

The Zillow app is free to download from the Appstore for iPhone users, and the Google Play store app for Android users. Potential buyers and sellers can browse homes across the country. There are over a million listings users can easily gain access to. Other perks of using the Zillow app include the creation of uploaded videos of virtual walkthroughs prospective buyers can view to see what your home looks like inside and out.

3. 360 Panorama

This app is different than the others in this list in that 360 Panorama will cost users a small fee to download off of the App Store, and it is not geared toward sellers of homes. It does however allow you to jazz up an online listing with panoramic photos. This app can be great for those who are listing their home for sale by owner, especially if you want to add compelling photos of your home for potential buyers.

2. Homesnap

Less heard of than the other apps on this list, Homesnap is designed for home buyers and can be an amazingly valuable tool for home sellers as well. The Homesnap app is free to download from the Appstore for iPhone users, and the Google Play store app for Android users. This app is handy in the sense that it allows users to get a lowdown on any property via taking pictures and posting. This app can also be used to find estimated home values of houses in your neighborhood with helpful information easy to access.

If you are selling your home yourself, this app can give you a general idea of a real estate agent can potentially work for you. There can be great benefits to you in hiring real estate agents, as they can give you great information on recently sold prices, but the app comes in handy in that you can look up data sooner versus not receiving any information several months out.

1. Houzz

The Houzz app is free with over 10 million high-resolution photos to let you remodel your home virtually. It is different from all the other apps in the sense that it helps you prepare your home for a future sale by renovating it first, aiding in giving you a jumpstart and advantage in a competitive market. Unlike the other apps, you won't find listings of houses, but this app will give you a wonderful view of what your kitchen can look like after a major facelift, or what a fresh coat of paint can do for your living room space.

The Bottom Line

All if not a few of these apps can help you find homebuyers who may be interested in your property. Understanding what other homebuyers are listing their properties at, and most importantly the top trending home projects to invest in can aid in you selling your home successfully in a short period.