5 Useful Apps to Help You Sell Your Home Quick

Tammy Emineth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I0XgS_0kJAudDR00
Photo bycanva

Living in the modern day of technology, if you find yourself having issues selling your house, the solution to your problems might be in your back pocket. Anyone with a smartphone, whether an iPhone or an Android, has unlimited access to an array of apps that can aid potential homebuyers in many ways. We will provide a list of 5 top apps to download to help you sell your home as quickly as find a new one. When preparing to buy or sell a home, working with a financial advisor will best determine how personal finances will be impacted, not only for you in the short term but also in the long run.

5. Redfin

The Redfin app is free to download from the Appstore for iPhone users, and the Google Play store app for Android users. This app can find a database of more than 70 million properties. The great thing about the listings that are shown on the app is that every 15 minutes your page is refreshed, therefore it is easier to reduce selling price points or update property photos. This way, buyers and sellers alike can stay in the loop on updates.
This app can be a wonderful tool in the sense that estimates the value of a home's listing compared to similar homes and historical data in your general area.

4. Zillow

The Zillow app is free to download from the Appstore for iPhone users, and the Google Play store app for Android users. Potential buyers and sellers can browse homes across the country. There are over a million listings users can easily gain access to. Other perks of using the Zillow app include the creation of uploaded videos of virtual walkthroughs prospective buyers can view to see what your home looks like inside and out.

3. 360 Panorama

This app is different than the others in this list in that 360 Panorama will cost users a small fee to download off of the App Store, and it is not geared toward sellers of homes. It does however allow you to jazz up an online listing with panoramic photos. This app can be great for those who are listing their home for sale by owner, especially if you want to add compelling photos of your home for potential buyers.

2. Homesnap

Less heard of than the other apps on this list, Homesnap is designed for home buyers and can be an amazingly valuable tool for home sellers as well. The Homesnap app is free to download from the Appstore for iPhone users, and the Google Play store app for Android users. This app is handy in the sense that it allows users to get a lowdown on any property via taking pictures and posting. This app can also be used to find estimated home values of houses in your neighborhood with helpful information easy to access.
If you are selling your home yourself, this app can give you a general idea of a real estate agent can potentially work for you. There can be great benefits to you in hiring real estate agents, as they can give you great information on recently sold prices, but the app comes in handy in that you can look up data sooner versus not receiving any information several months out.

1. Houzz

The Houzz app is free with over 10 million high-resolution photos to let you remodel your home virtually.  It is different from all the other apps in the sense that it helps you prepare your home for a future sale by renovating it first, aiding in giving you a jumpstart and advantage in a competitive market. Unlike the other apps, you won't find listings of houses, but this app will give you a wonderful view of what your kitchen can look like after a major facelift, or what a fresh coat of paint can do for your living room space.

The Bottom Line

All if not a few of these apps can help you find homebuyers who may be interested in your property. Understanding what other homebuyers are listing their properties at, and most importantly the top trending home projects to invest in can aid in you selling your home successfully in a short period.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# real estate# home sellers# mobile apps# homeowners# sell real estate

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a former real estate agent turned content marketer. I love to write about real estate, blog about home improvement and optimize real estate and other business websites for our customers. SEO Tips, real estate advice and more.

Frenchtown, MT
541 followers

More from Tammy Emineth

Lighting Options for a Remodel or Renovation

Have a renovation project coming up or in the works? Before you start looking at your favorite fixtures, research the information below. If you are working on a plan for your lighting then you want to understand the three types of lighting. There is ambient lighting, task lighting, and accent lighting. These all function differently and fit together in a hone to accommodate certain spaces for functionality, style, and aesthetics.

Read full story

Knocking Out a Wall: What to Know Before Making the Move

Are you sitting in your living room hoping to open it by knocking down a wall? This is one of the most common home remodeling projects. Knocking out a wall can change a space and open it up which creates a more inviting atmosphere. It isn't as simple as it may seem. You can't just take a sledgehammer to a wall and hope for the best. You need to be careful and well thought out before you start anything. Before you get started, as yourself these questions.

Read full story

Keeping Your Living Room Organized

The living room is commonly a space in the home that lacks some organization. It is probably a space that is multi-functional in your household and is used all day, every day. To make it more functional and beautiful for your family, try some of these organization tips in the New Year to enjoy your home more.

Read full story

What Is Home Appreciation?

When you purchase a home or any real estate your hope is that it will increase in its value over time which is called appreciation. Most homeowners own their home for 10-15 years and typically after this time, they hope to sell their home for profit. Home appreciation is important and affects the value of your home. All of this is dependent on how the market is at the time you intend to sell. it is an important part of homeownership. You want to understand what home appreciation is and how you can improve your home to build its appreciation.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Finding the Best Coffee in Portland Oregon

Most people need coffee first thing in the morning. It provides a boost of much-needed caffeine and warm comfort to start your day. If you are new to Portland then you might not be familiar with its rich coffee culture. Portland is booming with coffee roasters for all coffee lovers. If you are looking for the best coffee hot spots in Portland, then look no further. Check out this coffee shop list below!

Read full story
1 comments

The Process Of Building On Vacant Land

Considering vacant land to build a property, house or commercial building on? This can be such an exciting process and something that many people dream of. There are a lot of steps involved in this process, which can make it feel daunting but if you walk through the process with the right agent and developer you can end up loving the process and the result. Whether it is your dream home or a home you plan to use as an investment, watching something build from the ground up can be satisfying.

Read full story
4 comments

One-Issue Negotiations: What to Know and Why They Should Be Avoided

One issue negotiations are some of the least effective, but with the right strategy in place, you can successfully have an offer accepted that leaves both parties feeling like the winner.

Read full story

Practical Advice for First-Time Home Buyers

Buying your first home is so exciting and overwhelming. The right agent helps you understand the whole process along the way and gives you advice and knowledge as you navigate this purchase. A lot of agents love working with first-time homebuyers because of the anticipation, excitement, and how meaningful it can be. So, how can you prepare yourself as a first-time homebuyer so your agent can best assist you in the process? Let’s look at some of the most common points of advice for first-time buyers.

Read full story
1 comments

How To Exchange Property

If you are an experienced real estate investor then you know how to exchange property as a tax strategy so you can grow your real estate investment portfolio. A 1031 exchange is exactly how they do this. So, if you wondering how to get started so you can grow your portfolio, take a look at these steps below.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Reasons to Consider an ADU in Los Angeles

You have probably heard about ADUs (accessory dwelling units) as a solution to the housing crisis, providing additional housing without developing new property. In addition to increasing the amount of housing available in California, ADUs can provide a long list of personal benefits to you if you are a Los Angeles homeowner.

Read full story
3 comments

Building or Buying: Which is the Better Option?

Ultimately, whether it is better to build or buy a home depends on your individual circumstances and priorities. Some people prefer the opportunity to customize a new build and are willing to pay a higher price for that, while others may prefer the lower cost and convenience of buying an existing home. Here are a few factors to consider when deciding whether to build or buy:

Read full story
1 comments

Should You Inspect the Crawl Space?

As a homeowner, the list of home maintenance tasks never ends. Sometimes you don't even know what you need to keep your eye on. One of the last places you think of is your crawl space. The normal wear and tear on a home, combined with nature are big factors as to why you should have your crawl space inspected regularly. This can be extremely important in preventing large problems in the crawl space that can occur.

Read full story

Kitchen Renovations on a Budget

Whether you are looking at homes to buy, preparing your own home to sell, or looking for ways to enjoy your home more, a kitchen renovation may be one of the best ways to accomplish your goals. An updated kitchen is one of the best ways to increase resale value, add equity to your home, and enjoy your home more. If a kitchen remodel sounds like something you don't have the time or budget to take on, consider some creative solutions that can accomplish a similar result without overextending your resources.

Read full story

Paperwork Needed to Buy a House

It's true that the home-buying process can be stressful, but it's important to be organized and prepared to help make the home buying process go as smoothly as possible. Buyers will need these to prove identity, financial stability, verify assets, and protect the lender's interests.

Read full story
7 comments

Smart Home Features to Consider When Remodeling

As you plan your remodel, don't forget about ways you can upgrade the technology of your home to make it more functional, energy efficient, and enjoyable. Just about every room in the house can benefit from a smart home upgrade, with technology that can make your life easier and add resale value to your property.

Read full story

What Is a Commercial Real Estate Inspection?

If you are looking to purchase any kind of property, then you will likely go through the inspection process. Each inspection will look different, so if you are purchasing a commercial property, you might wonder what a commercial inspection is and what happens during one. These inspections are very important in understanding a building's functionality and structural security.

Read full story

Price Improvement vs. Price Reduction

Depending on the market, a home listed for sale may not be getting the offers the seller was hoping for. This can be due to several reasons but usually is because of a market shift. A good rule of thumb is that if you have shown your home 10 times and there is no offer, you may need to make some adjustments. Lowering a listing price is not unusual, but it isn't always well received by the sellers. This can be a bump in the road between a seller and an agent. So, how can an agent help bring ease to this situation?

Read full story

Keeping Fresh Herbs In Your Kitchen

Are you ready to jump on the trend of storing fresh herbs in your kitchen? This adds greenery and allows you to have a fresh aspect to each of your homemade dishes. Basil, mint, parsley, cilantro, and tarragon are some of the most popular herbs you see in most kitchens. Usually, the best time of year to begin planting these is spring, however, many grocery stores will actually sell herbs with the root ball in tack that you can carry over time and again.

Read full story

Pros and Cons To Front Doors With Glass

This is one of the biggest debates when you are looking to replace your front door. Oftentimes the decision is whether or not to have glass and if you want to, then how much? Let's take a deeper look so you can understand all of your options as you are looking for a new front door.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy