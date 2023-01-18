Keeping Your Living Room Organized

Photo by canva

The living room is commonly a space in the home that lacks some organization. It is probably a space that is multi-functional in your household and is used all day, every day. To make it more functional and beautiful for your family, try some of these organization tips in the New Year to enjoy your home more.

1. Give cords a home

A common source of clutter in most living rooms is cords. Charging cords, headphones, cords for gaming systems and TVs, and cords from anything you plug in can quickly become an unsightly and messy situation.

There are two simple solutions to keep things organized:

Designate a basket for charging cords, game controllers, and remotes that can be stored out of sight

Use a cable caddy to corral any cords that must be pulled across the room to be plugged in, keeping them from being a tripping hazard or just an ugly mess

2. Don't forget a wastebasket

Clearwater Realtor John Kinnunen offers a great tip: "Many people neglect to put a wastebasket in their living rooms. Even if you have a bin just a few steps away in the kitchen, consider adding one to the living room. You might be surprised how often you use it for food wrappers, junk mail, tissues, and random pieces of trash."

3. Keep clean surfaces

Look around your living room and identify all the flat surfaces. This might include a coffee table, side tables, mantle, bookshelves, or something else. When these flat surfaces are allowed to become a catchall, the living room will quickly appear cluttered, even if it is otherwise pretty tidy.

Try to keep surfaces empty, or only filled with things you chose to put on them (like decor, lamps, and coasters). Non-decorative items should be given a different home, particularly somewhere that they won't be seen, like behind a closed cabinet or inside of a basket.

4. Choose a multi-functional coffee table

One of the most frequently missed opportunities for living room organization is a single-purpose coffee table. If all your coffee table does is hold things on top, you might be squandering some valuable living room real estate.

Instead, choose a multi-functional coffee table. Even a small drawer can hold coasters, the book you're reading, and TV remotes. Swapping the table out for an ottoman with storage can be the perfect place to keep extra blankets or some frequently used board games. There are also many coffee table designs that double as bookshelves or cubbies with space for a basket.

5. Take advantage of unused space

You may feel that there is no place to add storage or organization furniture in your living room. If adding a wall of built-ins is out of the budget or doesn't fit the space, don't worry. Look around for unused space and consider one of these creative ways to take advantage of it:

Place a table or low bookshelf behind a sofa

Focus on vertical space by hanging shelves

Decorate with functional items, like a basket that stores extra blankets

Use under-the-bed bins beneath a sofa, if it has a skirt that covers to the ground

While the living room is typically the most cluttered room in the house, it can be a catch-all for multiple items as people live and move around the house. These simple tips can keep your main living space well organized.