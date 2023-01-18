Photo by canva

When you purchase a home or any real estate your hope is that it will increase in its value over time which is called appreciation. Most homeowners own their home for 10-15 years and typically after this time, they hope to sell their home for profit. Home appreciation is important and affects the value of your home. All of this is dependent on how the market is at the time you intend to sell. it is an important part of homeownership. You want to understand what home appreciation is and how you can improve your home to build its appreciation.

What Is Home Appreciation?

Home appreciation is the increase of a home's value over time. This can result from interest rates, inflation, nearby schools, and even job opportunities. Your home's appreciation cannot be guaranteed and is truly based on what is happening around the location of our home. The longer you own your home the greater your rate of appreciation should be.

If you sell a home too soon after buying it, this can affect your profits due to capital gains and closing costs. Typically, the average appreciation rate varies by location but in general, homeowners typically average around 5% a year. Keep in mind that your location is everything so depending on your community, all of these things can vary and determine your home's appreciation rate.

The Current Market

The current real estate market is one of the largest factors in determining the appreciation of your home. There are many factors, but this is the big one. The housing supply and demand is what typically determines the market and will influence the appreciation of your home. When more people are selling their homes then the housing supply increases, this is what determines if it is a buyer's or seller's market. So, what does the market look like as a buyer's or seller's market? Let's take a look.

Buyer’s Market- A buyer's market consists of a higher supply of houses and a lower demand. Buyers have the upper hand in most deals and this is typically how the market is when interest rates are higher. A buyers market typically slows down home appreciation because there is a lack of demand in the housing market.

Seller’s Market-A seller's market is when there are fewer houses on the market and higher demand for buyers. Sellers have the upper hand in this case and buyers tend to compete with each other causing bidding wars depending on where you live. This typically happens when interest rates are lower.

Mortgage Interest Rates

Interest rates are what the lender charges for you to borrow money and pay for your home. This interest rate is lumped into the amount you're approved for with your mortgage. This is determined and implemented by the Federal Reserve. A low-interest rate motivates buyers to enter the market and this drives up demand as well as your home appreciation.

Location

Location is everything when it comes to property value. This is the most powerful force in the appreciation of your home. This is something you need to consider as you are looking to purchase a home initially if you are considering selling it at a later time.

Home Improvements

As you own your home you want to keep it maintained as well as improve upon the asset you have. Even small remodeling improvements can contribute to the appreciation of your home. Pay attention to what is happening around you and what the current desired trends are as you work to improve the structure or aesthetics of your home.

In Conclusion

Every homeowner desires to have their home value appreciated over time. This means that your investment is paying off whether you are looking to sell or not.